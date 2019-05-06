Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Heavyweights Lock Horns Today as Voting Begins for High-stakes Phase 5

May 6, 2019 7:19 am (IST)

Polling Begins for Fifth Phase | Voting has begun for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election in 51 constituencies spread across seven states with many political bigwigs, including Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, being in the fray. About 8.75 crore people will decide the fate of 674 candidates in the fifth of the seven-phase elections. The EC has set up 94,000 polling stations/booths and made elaborate security arrangements. Polling will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.

