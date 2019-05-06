Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Heavyweights Lock Horns Today as Voting Begins for High-stakes Phase 5

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling today in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.
The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 40 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (seven).
May 6, 2019 7:23 am (IST)
Former Union Min Yashwant Sinha along with his wife Nilima Sinha arrive at a polling booth to cast vote for the Lok Sabha election.
Hazaribagh: Former Union Min Yashwant Sinha & wife Nilima Sinha arrive at a polling booth to cast vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 . His son & Union Minister Jayant Sinha is contesting against Congress' Gopal Sahu & CPI's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta from the constituency. #Jharkhand
May 6, 2019 7:19 am (IST)
Polling Begins for Fifth Phase | Voting has begun for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election in 51 constituencies spread across seven states with many political bigwigs, including Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, being in the fray. About 8.75 crore people will decide the fate of 674 candidates in the fifth of the seven-phase elections. The EC has set up 94,000 polling stations/booths and made elaborate security arrangements. Polling will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
May 6, 2019 7:17 am (IST)
Meanwhile, an interesting contest is being played out in the Mohanlalganj Lok Sahha seat of Lucknow where former BSP leader and close aide of Kanshi Ram, RK Chaudhary, is in fray against CL Verma, who is considered close to party supremo Mayawati. While Chaudhary is the Congress candidate here, BJP's Kaushal Kishor, who is said to have a good hold among members of the Pasi community, is seeking a re-election.
May 6, 2019 7:17 am (IST)
Lucknow, UP's capital, has been with the BJP since 1991 when former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee won from this seat. The SP-BSP alliance has fielded Poonam Sinha, wife of Shatrughan Sinha, from this seat, while Congress has fielded Acharya Pramod Krishnam. However, looking back at the results, Singh still holds the pole position from this seat.
May 6, 2019 7:13 am (IST)
Former Union minister Jitin Prasada, who was once said to take on Rajnath Singh from the state capital, will contest from Dhaurahra Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Rekha Verma who is the sitting MP. The SP-BSP alliance has fielded Arshad Ahmad Siddiqui from Dhaurahra making the contest triangular.
May 6, 2019 7:13 am (IST)
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is fighting polls against her own old guard Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli.
May 6, 2019 7:13 am (IST)
Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj, Amethi, Raebareli and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.
May 6, 2019 7:11 am (IST)
Clash of Titans in Fifth Phase | Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling on Monday in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.
Voters queue up to vote in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
