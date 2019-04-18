Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Kanimozhi Terms I-T Raids Political Witch-hunt, Says AIADMK Under BJP's Control Since Jayalalithaa's Death



The electoral fortunes of four Union ministers and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda will be decided today. The counting of votes for the seven-phase election, which ends on May 19, will be held on May 23.



To take the case of Karnataka first, the battles in Mandya and Mysuru will be among the most keenly watched.



In Mandya, on one side is Congress-JD(S) combine’s candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of present chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. He will face Sumalatha Ambareesh, the wife of late superstar Ambareesh. She is said to have the support of several disgruntled Congress leaders who are angry with their party for not having given her a ticket. Sumalatha’s late husband had fought and won from this constituency thrice.



Personal rivalry and unsettled scores between senior Congress and JD(S) leaders have also turned this contest into a fight of the "gathbandhan" within itself. This is why the BJP has not fielded a candidate here and is understood to be supporting Sumalatha instead.



Mysuru is another interesting seat where friction between the Congress and JD(S) is evident. Senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah is said to have fought to have his own man bag the ticket in what is essentially his home district. Both Mysuru and Mandya have a strong presence of Vokkaliggas who are considered voters of the JD(S), which is why the regional heavyweight tried to bag both seats.



Giving the combine a run for its money in Mysuru is the BJP's Pratap Simha. Along with BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar Hegde and Shobha Karandlaje, Simha is considered an outspoken member of his party. Like Simha, another young opponent to the JD(S)-Congress combine is Tejasvi Surya, who was announced as a last-minute surprise candidate from Bangalore South, a BJP stronghold.



Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, the wife of late BJP leader Ananth Kumar, was expected to bag the ticket. However, the party later managed to mollify her by elevating her to the position of vice-president of the party’s state unit. She's now going door-to-door seeking votes for Surya.



The focus of elections in Tamil Nadu will actually be centered on the simultaneously conducted bypolls in 18 assembly constituencies instead.



Finally, in Maharashtra, the elections will move into the drought-affected Marathwada region. Eight of the 10 seats going to polls — Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Beed and Nanded — fall in the region. This could be one of the best chances for the Congress-NCP to overwhelm the Shiv Sena-BJP combine and set momentum for further phases.



In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, only Hingoli and Nanded were able to withstand the Modi wave. Rajeev Satav from Hingoli, who won by a slim margin of 1,600 votes, and Ashok Chavan from Nanded won their party's only two seats in the last general elections in Maharashtra. The Congress here will bank on the constant attacks against the BJP government by the Shiv Sena, which won three of the eight seats here, and tied up with BJP just before the polls.



Beed is home to regional heavyweight Gopinath Munde’s family. BJP's Maharashtra unit chief Raosaheb Danve is fighting from Jana, while Latur is a Congress bastion and home to former Union home minister Shivraj Patil. On the other hand, Rajeev Satav’s disinterest in fighting again from Hingoli has perturbed some in Congress' state unit.