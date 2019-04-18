Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Kanimozhi Terms I-T Raids Political Witch-hunt, Says AIADMK Under BJP's Control Since Jayalalithaa's Death

Event Highlights
Elections in 38 Lok Sabha and 18 assembly seats of the state are being held, though polling in the Vellore seat has been cancelled following huge cash haul by Income Tax officials. Elections are also being held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha.
Minutes after Rahul Gandhi urged voters to cast their vote for NYAY, implying the Congress, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted saying, "Now, Nyay (justice) will happen".
Congress president Rahul Gandhi asks voters to vote for NYAY
TTV Dinakaran on I-T Raids | "They are distributing money and the police is protecting the ruling party. The police made all this mess to protect the government and everyone in Tamil Nadu knows that the police belong to EPS. The EC is acting on the behest of the government. People are against this government and they know that this govt uses money for votes," Dinakaran said.
Kumaraswamy Urges Voters to Vote | After casting his vote, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy requested all voters to go and vote for the "future and development of the country depends on them." "It's my personal request, not only for me but this elections is important for everyone, several problems need to be solved. The govt has neglected the farmers' community," she said.
As Srinagar, the summer capital of the restive state goes to polls in the second phase, all eyes will be on the voter turnout rather than who clinches the seat.
'AIADMK Under BJP's Control'##
AIADMK Under BJP's Control Since Jayalalithaa's Death: Kanimozhi | She also said that raids are an attempt to intimidate the opposition. "No substance in these raids. People have lost faith in the AIADMK. This election is about saving the Constitution and democracy. Since Jayalalithaa's death AIADMK has been under BJP's control."
Kanimozhi Calls Raids 'Targeted Attack' on Opposition | Kanimozhi called the I-T raids carried out at her home "a targeted attack on the opposition". "People in the opposition have been harassed by raids all over the country. Only opposition party members have been targeted. It's unfortunate that elections are not being carried out in a free and fair manner. These are targeted raids," she said.
BJP Just as Nervous as the Congress Was in the Last Elections, Says Mayawati | As multiple states are voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Maywati took a dig at the BJP and the Congress. In a tweet, she said, "Today is the second phase of polling and the BJP and PM Modi seem to be just as nervous as the Congress was in the last general elections for fear of defeat. The real reason is the narrow thinking and actions against the poor, the labourers, the farmers, as well as Dalit, backward and Muslim of all society.
Polling Officer Shot Dead in Odisha | A polling officer was killed in an IED explosion carried out by CPI (Maoists). The Moaists targeted the polling vehicle and later open fired at it, killing officer Sanjukta Digal near Barla village under Gochhapada police limit in Kandhamal district in Odisha yesterday.
Mayawati Accuses Yogi Adityanath of 'Open Violation' of EC's Ban | Meanwhile, BSP supremo Maywati has accused Yogi Adityanath of "blatant violation" of the Election Commission's ban on him. On Thursday she tweeted, "In an open violation of the Election Commission's ban, the UP CM Yogi is constantly trying visiting the city and temples and having food at the houses of Dalits. Why is the EC kind to him?
The electoral fortunes of four Union ministers and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda will be decided today. The counting of votes for the seven-phase election, which ends on May 19, will be held on May 23.
To take the case of Karnataka first, the battles in Mandya and Mysuru will be among the most keenly watched.
In Mandya, on one side is Congress-JD(S) combine’s candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of present chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. He will face Sumalatha Ambareesh, the wife of late superstar Ambareesh. She is said to have the support of several disgruntled Congress leaders who are angry with their party for not having given her a ticket. Sumalatha’s late husband had fought and won from this constituency thrice.
Personal rivalry and unsettled scores between senior Congress and JD(S) leaders have also turned this contest into a fight of the "gathbandhan" within itself. This is why the BJP has not fielded a candidate here and is understood to be supporting Sumalatha instead.
Mysuru is another interesting seat where friction between the Congress and JD(S) is evident. Senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah is said to have fought to have his own man bag the ticket in what is essentially his home district. Both Mysuru and Mandya have a strong presence of Vokkaliggas who are considered voters of the JD(S), which is why the regional heavyweight tried to bag both seats.
Giving the combine a run for its money in Mysuru is the BJP's Pratap Simha. Along with BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar Hegde and Shobha Karandlaje, Simha is considered an outspoken member of his party. Like Simha, another young opponent to the JD(S)-Congress combine is Tejasvi Surya, who was announced as a last-minute surprise candidate from Bangalore South, a BJP stronghold.
Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, the wife of late BJP leader Ananth Kumar, was expected to bag the ticket. However, the party later managed to mollify her by elevating her to the position of vice-president of the party’s state unit. She's now going door-to-door seeking votes for Surya.
The focus of elections in Tamil Nadu will actually be centered on the simultaneously conducted bypolls in 18 assembly constituencies instead.
Finally, in Maharashtra, the elections will move into the drought-affected Marathwada region. Eight of the 10 seats going to polls — Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Beed and Nanded — fall in the region. This could be one of the best chances for the Congress-NCP to overwhelm the Shiv Sena-BJP combine and set momentum for further phases.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, only Hingoli and Nanded were able to withstand the Modi wave. Rajeev Satav from Hingoli, who won by a slim margin of 1,600 votes, and Ashok Chavan from Nanded won their party's only two seats in the last general elections in Maharashtra. The Congress here will bank on the constant attacks against the BJP government by the Shiv Sena, which won three of the eight seats here, and tied up with BJP just before the polls.
Beed is home to regional heavyweight Gopinath Munde’s family. BJP's Maharashtra unit chief Raosaheb Danve is fighting from Jana, while Latur is a Congress bastion and home to former Union home minister Shivraj Patil. On the other hand, Rajeev Satav’s disinterest in fighting again from Hingoli has perturbed some in Congress' state unit.
