Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live: Mizo National Front's C Lalrosanga Set to Take Victory in Mizoram
The Mizoram Lok Sabha election 2019 results will be coming to a close very soon and MNF's C Lalrosanga is on his way to take the only parliamentary seat from the state.
Aizawl: The Mizoram Lok Sabha election 2019 results are on the verge of coming to end. From all the data we have received, the Mizo National Front (MNF), partners with North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), had been leading the vote count through most of the day, and their candidate, C Lalrosanga is on his way to take the only parliamentary seat from the state. Other candidates like Lalnghinglova Hmar, who is backed by Zoram People’s Movement and Congress, was a close second.
In 2009 and 2014, the Indian National Congress has been successful in securing its position in the state. However, back in 2004, the Mizo National Front had gained the seat from the state. Although Congress has had a stronghold in Mizoram for the past elections, it'll be interesting to see whether BJP can finally get a foothold in the Northeastern state given the growing popularity of the party in the state.
MNF's Pu Zothantlunga has been declared the winner in Aizawl West 1 By Poll elections, which were held simultaneously, with 10,363 votes.
Mizoram is a state in northeast India and has 1 seat in the Lok Sabha of which 0 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 1 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Mizoram also sends 1 member to the Rajya Sabha. There are 40 Assembly constituencies in the state and the last Assembly elections were held in December 2018.
According to the latest available data, there are a total of 7,88,918 eligible voters in Mizoram, of which 3,86,455 are male, 4,02,457 female and 6 voters of the Third Gender. Mizoram was a part of Assam till 1972, it was then carved out and declared the first union territory after which it was made an independent state in 1987.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CL Raula of the Congress defeated Robert Romawia Royte, an Independent candidate, by a margin of 6,154 or 1.4 percent votes. The voter turnout in 2014 stood at 61.7 percent.
