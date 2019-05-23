Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live: Mizo National Front's C Lalrosanga in the Lead

The Mizoram Lok Sabha election 2019 results will start trickling as counting has now begun. The Mizo National Front (MNF), currently the ruling party, is leading the charge with 90643 votes while the Independent candidate, Lalnghinglova Hmar, currently has 82166 votes. Stay tuned to find out the fate of the one constituency from the state. Chief candidates include Lalnghinglova Hmar, who is backed by Zoram People’s Movement. Nirupam Chakma of the BJP and the Mizo National Front’s has put forth C Lalrosanga. The Indian National Congress has re-nominated C.L. Ruala as its candidate for the state of Mizoram.In 2009 and 2014, the Indian National Congress has been successful in securing its position in the state. However, back in 2004, the Mizo National Front had gained the seat from the state. Although Congress has had a stronghold in Mizoram for the past elections, it'll be interesting to see whether BJP can finally get a foothold in the Northeastern state given the growing popularity of the party in the state. Currently, The Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress are the two dominant parties in the state.1. Mizoram is a state in northeast India and has 1 seat in the Lok Sabha of which 0 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 1 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.2. Mizoram also sends 1 member to the Rajya Sabha.3. There are 40 Assembly constituencies in the state and the last Assembly elections were held in December 2018.4. According to the latest available data, there are a total of 7,88,918 eligible voters in Mizoram, of which 3,86,455 are male, 4,02,457 female and 6 voters of the Third Gender.5. Mizoram was a part of Assam till 1972, it was then carved out and declared the first union territory after which it was made an independent state in 1987.6. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Mizoram voted in 1 phase on April 11, 2019.7. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CL Raula of the Congress defeated Robert Romawia Royte, an Independent candidate, by a margin of 6,154 or 1.4 percent votes.8. The voter turnout in 2014 stood at 61.7 percent.9. As per the Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Ashish Kundra, there were 117 all-woman polling booths, guarded by women security staff.10. Mizoram is also one of the seven sister states located in the northeastern region of the country.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)