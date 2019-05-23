English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live: NPP Candidate Agatha Sangma Wins in Tura, Congress' Vincent H. Pala Wins in Shillong
The Meghalaya Lok Sabha election 2019 results have been declared - NPP's candidate Agatha Sangma has secured a parliamentary seat in Tura, while Congress' Vincent H. Pala has won in Shillong.
(Image: News18.com)
Shillong: The Meghalaya Lok Sabha election 2019 results have come to a close. National People's Party's (NPP) candidate Agatha Sangma, who had been leading most of the way by a considerable margin of votes, has secured her parliamentary seat from the Tura constituency. In Shillong, the Indian National Congress's candidate Vincent H. Pala has secured the other parliamentary seat from the constituency of Shillong.
Chief candidates in Shillong included Vincent H. Pala from the Indian National Congress, BJP's Sanbor Shullai and United Democratic Party's Jemino Mawthoh. As far as Tura is concerned, The NPP, which is in power in the state, has put forth MP Agatha Sangma from the seat against Congress member and former chief minister Mukul Sangma. Agatha, 38, who is the younger sister of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and daughter of late Lok Sabha Speaker Purno Sangma, was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Tura.
Back in 2004, the seats in Tura and Shillong were secured by INC and AITC. However, in 2009, the seat in Tura was secured by NCP while Shillong was secured by INC. Again in 2014, Shillong went to INC but Tura was secured by NPP. Giving BJP's growing popularity in the northeastern states, it'll be interesting to see if INC can maintain its hold in Shillong.
Meghalaya is a state in northeast India and has 2 seats in the Lok Sabha of which 0 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Meghalaya also sends 1 member to the Rajya Sabha. There are 60 Assembly constituencies in the state and the last Assembly elections were held in March 2018.
According to the latest available data, there were a total of 18,96,010 eligible voters in Meghalaya, of which 9,39,829 are male, 9,56,181 female and 0 voters of the Third Gender.
Agatha Sangma, who won from Tura parliamentary constituency in the 2009 elections and served as a minister in the UPA-II government, had won the Assembly elections from South Tura in 2018. Tura has been without an MP since last year as Conrad Sangma was the sitting member and had resigned after taking over in the state.
Tura comprises 24 assembly segments and there are over five lakh voters in the region. The first Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya were held back in 1952.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Chief candidates in Shillong included Vincent H. Pala from the Indian National Congress, BJP's Sanbor Shullai and United Democratic Party's Jemino Mawthoh. As far as Tura is concerned, The NPP, which is in power in the state, has put forth MP Agatha Sangma from the seat against Congress member and former chief minister Mukul Sangma. Agatha, 38, who is the younger sister of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and daughter of late Lok Sabha Speaker Purno Sangma, was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Tura.
Back in 2004, the seats in Tura and Shillong were secured by INC and AITC. However, in 2009, the seat in Tura was secured by NCP while Shillong was secured by INC. Again in 2014, Shillong went to INC but Tura was secured by NPP. Giving BJP's growing popularity in the northeastern states, it'll be interesting to see if INC can maintain its hold in Shillong.
Meghalaya is a state in northeast India and has 2 seats in the Lok Sabha of which 0 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Meghalaya also sends 1 member to the Rajya Sabha. There are 60 Assembly constituencies in the state and the last Assembly elections were held in March 2018.
According to the latest available data, there were a total of 18,96,010 eligible voters in Meghalaya, of which 9,39,829 are male, 9,56,181 female and 0 voters of the Third Gender.
Agatha Sangma, who won from Tura parliamentary constituency in the 2009 elections and served as a minister in the UPA-II government, had won the Assembly elections from South Tura in 2018. Tura has been without an MP since last year as Conrad Sangma was the sitting member and had resigned after taking over in the state.
Tura comprises 24 assembly segments and there are over five lakh voters in the region. The first Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya were held back in 1952.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: ---
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Lok Sabha Election Results 2019, Sunny Leone is the Real Winner
- WWDC 2019: Apple Sends Media Invites, Here’s What to Expect From the Event
- PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019
- With Aladdin Releasing, Here are Other Disney Live-Action Adaptations That You Must Watch
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results