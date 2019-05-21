Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: 22 Opposition Parties Ask EC to Verify VVPAT Slips Before Counting Votes

Kushwaha Calls for Protection of EVMs | After few incidents of EVMs being transported allegedly without any security, RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha said that security of the vote should be the priority and said that people should take up arms if need arises to protect it. " To avoid the looting of the votes, as happened today, people should take up arms if the need arises," Kushwaha said in Patna.
Event Highlights
Thakur, along with seven others, were acquitted by a court in Dewas on February 1, 2017, in the murder case due to lack of concrete evidence against them. Joshi was shot dead on December 29, 2007 in Dewas Industrial Area police station limits.
After a few incidents of EVM’s being transported allegedly without any security were reported from Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission has come out with a statement calling the allegations “baseless and frivolous”. Addressing the allegations about each of the four places from where the incidents were reported, the poll panel said “the EVMs were in proper security and protocol”.
“We have requested that the verification of VVPAT slips of randomly identified (05) polling stations should be done prior to the initiation of vote counting & not after the completion of last round of counting,” senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said after 22 Opposition parties met the EC. He alleged that votes that were cast for the Congress went to the BJP.
Cong Notice to Karnataka Legislator |The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday served notice to its legislator Roashan Baig for allegedly criticising the party's state unit leaders ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll results on Thursday, an official said. "A show-cause notice has been served on Baig to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for going public against the party's state unit leaders through the media," Spokesman Ravi Gowda told IANS here.Baig, a former senior Minister, is a legislator from the Shivajinagar Assembly segment in Bengaluru central.
Praise for Rahul, Priyanka from Unlikely Quarters | The Shiv Sena Tuesday expressed confidence that a government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be re-elected for a second term as the exit polls show a "clear trend" in the BJP-led NDA's favour. At the same time, it also praised Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their "hard work", saying their party will get enough seats to bag the leader of opposition's post in the new Lok Sabha.
22 parties of the opposition have submitted a memorandum before the EC, requesting that the verification of VVPAT slips of randomly identified (05) polling stations should be done prior to the initiation of counting of votes & not after the completion of last round of counting, the ANI reported. In the memorandum, the opposition leaders have also demanded that if any discrepancy is found anywhere during the VVPAT verification, 100% counting of paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of that assembly segment should be done.
Protests in UP Over 'EVM Tampering' | Protests broke out in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after videos of alleged movement and tampering of EVMs went viral on social media. The EC has dismissed the charge. As the videos went viral, workers of various parties held protests in Ghazipur, Chandauli and Dumariyaganj alleging that EVMs were being "moved around" outside strongrooms. A video clip of EVMs being off-loaded and put in a room inside the counting centre complex in Chandauli was doing the rounds on social media. BJP's state unit president Mahendra Nath Pandey is seeking re-election from the seat. Another video is from Ghazipur where SP-BSP alliance candidate Afzal Ansari is seen staging protest alleging that the administration was trying to change EVMs.
Pranab Mukherjee Raises Concern Over EVM Tampering | Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has raised concerns about alleged EVM tampering and said “there can be no room for speculations that challenge the very basis of a democracy”. “I am concerned at reports of alleged tampering of voter’s verdict. The safety and security of the EVMs, which are in the custody of ECI, is the responsibility of the commission. There can be no room for speculations that challenge the very basis of a democracy. People’s mandate is sacrosanct and has to be above any iota of reasonable doubt,” the former President wrote in a statement.
Day after praising the EC for conducting the 'perfect' poll, former president of India, Pranab Mujkherjee raises concerns over reports of EVM tampering. "There can be no room for speculations that challenge the very basis of the democracy", he writes, further putting the onus of ensuring institutional integrity on the Election Commission.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee issues statement, says ' Onus on ensuring institutional integrity in this case(security of EVMs) lies with the Election Commission, they must do so and put all speculations to rest' pic.twitter.com/2xFIhok7pN— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2019
After much speculation and several media reports suggesting that Udhav Thackeray will remain absent from the grand NDA meet, the Shiv Sena chief has now confirmed his presence at the event today. He will be accompined by his son Aditya Thackeray and other senior party leaders.
Delhi: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray to attend dinner hosted by Amit Shah for NDA leaders today (file pics) pic.twitter.com/Kj3zzrbPJp— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2019
Opposition leaders arrive at the EC to put forth demands for tallying VVPAT slips with EVM figures in an entire constituency in case a discrepancy is reported in any polling booth. The band of leaders includes names from all major parties like the Congress, AAP, INC, TDP, TMC, NC, among other regional outfits.
ALSO READ | Karnataka Coalition First Casualty of Exit Poll Results? Congress, JD(S) Leaders Warn of Collapse Post May 23
JD(S) insiders claim that if the coalition tally goes below 10 and chief minister's son Nikhil loses from Mandya, the coalition will surely collapse.
The strategy opposition meeting spearheaded by Chandrababu Naidu begins at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. In attendance is DMK's Kanimozhi, Danish Ali from BSP, Rajasthan CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, among others. Arvind Kejriwal is also present.
Delhi: A meeting of opposition leaders is underway at the Constitution Club of India. pic.twitter.com/0AB86GJ2zB— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2019
JDS Hints Trouble for Cong Alliance in K'nataka | Speaking to CNN-News18, JDS spokesperson Tanvir Ahmed says, "If the numbers on results day don't favour us then there will be trouble for the Congress coalition in Karnataka." His statement comes a day after nearly all exit polls indicated a decisive victory for the BJP-led NDA government and a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Akhilesh Yadav Meets AAP's Sanjay Singh | Stepping up efforts of consolidating an opposition bloc against the NDA, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav discusses post-poll politics with AAP's Sanjay Singh. After holding talks, Singh told the news agency ANI, " We met to discuss the strategy to be followed after results. The first priority is to stop BJP." Talking about exit poll predictions, the AAP leader adds, " I feel the gathbandhan will get more than 60 seats in UP. BJP will be wiped off across the country. Exit polls will prove to be completely false, like it had happened before. Opposition will form a strong govt at the centre"
CLICK TO READ | 'Baseless': Election Commission Dismisses Questions on 'Unsecure' Movement of EVMs in Uttar Pradesh
Addressing the allegations about each of the four places from where the incidents were reported, the poll panel said "the EVMs were in proper security and protocol".
After a string of rumors of EVM tampering sparked protests in Ghazipur, Chandauli, Domariaganj and Jhansi, the Election Commission issued a detailed statement addressing the situation in each of these regions separately, and assured the people that EVMs are safe. "In fact in all the cases, polled EVMS and VVPATs were sealed properly in front of the political parties candidates. CC TV cameras are installed. CPAF security is there. Candidates are allowed to have watch on strong room at a time and at a point one representatives of each candidates 24 ×7.The allegations are baseless," it said.
SC Junks Fresh Petition on 100% VVPAT-EVM Match | The Supreme Court junks a fresh petition on 100% VVPAT-EVM match, calling it a nuisance. "We won't entertain such pleas again and again," says the apex court, adding that the court cannot come in the way of people electing thier representatives. The PIL was filed by an NGO Techno4All.
CBI gives clean chit to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav in disproportionate assets case and files an affidavit in the Supreme Court. Says that no evidence was found against the Yadavs to register a regular case against them.
CBI files an affidavit in Supreme Court against Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav in connection with a disproportionate assets case. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/D8YPIcwyt6— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Jagan Mohan Reddy Gives Sharad Pawar's Call a Miss, May Throw Spanner in Oppn Efforts to Chalk Out Alliance
The development comes after a majority of exit polls predicted that Reddy's party will get the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats and can play a bigger role in case the results throw up a hung Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet pays his tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. Gandhi has been a principle target of Modi during election campaign, who he has repeatedly referred to as 'Bhrashtachaar Number 1' (Corrupt Number One).
Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2019
The split between warring Congress leaders in Punjab -- state chief Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu -- is wide open once again after the Congress high command has sought a report from the state president over Sidhu's recent remarks on the CM. On May 17, Sidhu had appeared to corner the Congress government in the state over the issue of desecration of religious scriptures and questioned why no FIR was lodged against the Badals in connection with the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents. The party has urged its chief Rahul Gandhi to step in and a report on the matter will be submitted to him.
Opposition leaders of 22 parties after a meeting at the Election Commission office in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today junked a petition demanding 100 per cent EVM and VVPAT verification, saying it won’t entertain such a plea “over and over again”. Calling the petition by NGO Techno4All a “nuisance”, the court said no one could come in the way of people electing their representatives.
The development comes just ahead of the Opposition’s meeting with the Election Commission to demand recounting of votes if EVMs and VVPAT slips do not match.
Unfazed by the exit polls results that have given a clear victory to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee will meet other Mahagathbandhan leaders today to hold detailed discussions on the possibility of forming a non-BJP government with Congress support.
The opposition parties have once again raked up the issue of EVM tampering after exit polls gave a clear verdict in favour of the BJP. A delegation of opposition leaders will go to the Election Commission office today to demand recounting of votes if EVM machines and VVPAT slips don’t match in seats where tallying takes place.
Leaders who will meet the EC officials today include Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ahmed Patel, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, CPI leader D Raja, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will also hold an informal meeting with party leaders to discuss future strategy in the wake of strong exit poll numbers. This will be followed by a dinner, which will see Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Sukhbir Badal among others in attendance.
-
21 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier NAM vs UGA 167/720.0 overs /oversNamibia beat Uganda by 42 runs
-
20 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier UGA vs BOT 142/720.0 overs /oversUganda beat Botswana by 52 runs
-
20 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier GHA vs NAM 91/720.0 overs 92/110.5 oversNamibia beat Ghana by 9 wickets
-
20 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier NIG vs KEN 105/515.0 overs /oversKenya beat Nigeria by 8 wickets
-
19 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England ENG vs PAK 351/950.0 overs 297/1046.5 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 54 runs