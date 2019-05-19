Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi's Varanasi, Patna Sahib Battle in Focus as Voting Begins for Final Phase

Event Highlights Tight Security in Bengal

Voting Begins



Polling will be held in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh.

कृपया मतदान अवश्य करें। — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 19, 2019 May 19, 2019 7:34 am (IST) In Uttar Pradesh, all eyes are on Varanasi, where besides Modi, 25 other candidates are in the fray. Modi's main challengers are Congress's Ajay Rai and SP-BSP grand alliance's nominee Shalini Yadav. Union minister Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey are seeking re-election from Ghazipur and Chandauli respectively. May 19, 2019 7:33 am (IST) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar casts his vote at a polling booth in Patna. The state chief expressed concern over the timing of polls this time. "This year polls were held in 7 phases which is a very long period...I think elections should take place in February-March or October-November when it is not so hot. I will write letter to every party president on it and should have a meeting on it," he told the media after voting. Voting is underway on eight seats of Bihar in the final phase. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar casts his vote at polling booth number 326 at a school in Raj Bhawan, Patna. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/5OIMZptQnw — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 May 19, 2019 7:29 am (IST) In Chandauli constituency of UP, people allege that some BJP men forcefully applied ink on their fingers and paid them off. Chandauli: Residents of Tara Jivanpur village allege ink was forcefully applied to their fingers & they were given Rs 500 y'day by 3 men of their village. Say, "They were from BJP&asked us if we'll vote for the party. They told us now you can't vote. Don't tell anyone." (18.05) pic.twitter.com/yICJKNPwdt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019 May 19, 2019 7:27 am (IST) Security Forces Deployed in Bengal | The most heated battle will be seen in West Bengal, where campaigning was curtailed in an unprecedented move by 20 hours following the violence and vandalism that broke lose during Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata. The state commands 42 seats in the Lok Sabha -- the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh.The Election Commission has deployed a special police observer and a special observer in the state, besides polling observers and expenditure observers. As many as 710 companies of central security forces have been deployed in Bengal for this phase. May 19, 2019 7:21 am (IST) UP CM Yogi Adityanath Casts Vote | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in Gorakhpur. Having suffered the shock defeat in the bypolls when the informal BSP-SP alliance won the election, the BJP has pulled out all the stops to ensure it is not embarrassed again in the seat that is Adityanath’s bastion that it had not lost since 1991. The BJP has fielded actor-turned politcian Ravi Kishan Shukla from here. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exercises his franchise at polling booth no. 246 in Gorakhpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/heXwytEqlY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019 May 19, 2019 7:17 am (IST) Spread over 38 days, the last six phases recorded a voter turnout of 66.88 per cent. Meanwhile, the embargo on the broadcast of exit polls will be lifted this evening after polling concludes at around 5 pm. The election results will be declared on May 23 May 19, 2019 7:15 am (IST) Voters across 59 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chandigarh will decide the fate of as many as 918 candidates in the final phase of the elections. Having won 30 of these seats in the general election of 2014, the BJP has the most at stake in this phase. May 19, 2019 7:14 am (IST) Voting Begins in Final Phase | Voting in the ultimate phase of the staggering seven-phased Lok sabha elections begins today amid tight security. With 10.17 crore people across seven states and a union territory voting to elect its next Union government, this phase will witness a high witness battle. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek re-election from Varanasi, some of the other closely watched seats are Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh; Patna Sahib and Patiliputra in Bihar; Gurdaspur and Amritsar in Punjab; and nine in West Bengal that the BJP hopes to wrest to compensate for perceived losses in the Hindi heartland.

Over 10.01 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 918 candidates. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of polls.



On Sunday, a bypoll will be held in Panaji, necessitated due to the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March. By-elections will also be held in four assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu — Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram. Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.



An average of 66.88 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the last six phases. The whole elections were spread over 38 days.



In Uttar Pradesh, all eyes will be on Varanasi, where besides Modi, 25 other candidates are in fray. Modi's main challengers are Congress's Ajay Rai and SP-BSP grand alliance's nominee Shalini Yadav. Union minister Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey are seeking re-election from Ghazipur and Chandauli, respectively.



The BJP is contesting 11 Lok Sabha seats in this phase, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is contesting Mirzapur, currently held by Union minister Anupriya Patel, and Robertsganj.



SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the 278 candidates, including 24 women, whose fate will be decided in Punjab on Sunday.



Besides Punjab, more than 6 lakh voters in the union territory of Chandigarh will choose between sitting MP and BJP candidate Kirron Kher and former railway minister and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal.



Actor turned politician Sunny Deol, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann are among other prominent candidates in the fray. On most of the 13 seats, the contest appears to be a direct fight between the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance.



A conglomeration of several political outfits, the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) led by AAP rebel Sukhpal Singh Khaira, is also contesting on all 13 seats while SAD (Taksali), breakaway faction of SAD, has fielded one candidate from Anandpur Sahib. In 2014, the AAP and the SAD had won four seats each, the Congress three and the BJP two.



An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will decide the fate of 111 candidates in nine seats of West Bengal — Kolkata North and Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC).



Eight seats, barring Jadavpur, will witness a contest among the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front. The Congress has given the Jadavpur seat a miss. The nine constituencies are spread across the three districts of Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas.



The high-voltage campaign for the final phase saw poll meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leader Sachin Pilot and West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. Shah’s roadshow in the city on Tuesday was marred by violence and destruction of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust in a college in north Kolkata.



In a first such action in India's electoral history, the Election Commission ordered campaigning in the nine West Bengal constituencies to end at 10 pm on Thursday, instead of 6 pm on Friday, in the wake of the violence between the BJP and the TMC during Shah's roadshow. As many as four Union ministers -- Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, RK Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey -- are among the 157 candidates in Bihar.



Seven of these seats were won by the NDA last time, five by the BJP and two by the RLSP, which is now with the "Mahagathbandhan". One was bagged by the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which then fought separately but is now back with the NDA. By-poll will also be held for the Dehri Assembly seat.



The most keenly-watched contest is in Patna Sahib where Prasad, one of the most prominent members of the Narendra Modi cabinet, is seeking entry into the Lok Sabha. He is pitted against Shatrughan Sinha - the actor-turned-politician, who won it on both occasions for the BJP and is now in the fray as the Congress candidate.



The electoral fortunes of 42 candidates including that of former chief minister and Union minister Shibu Soren will be decided on Sunday in Jharkhand.



Soren, the chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and a eighth term sitting MP is in the fray from Dumka seat once again. He is crossing swords with BJP's Sunil Soren. The JMM leader had defeated his BJP challenger twice in 2009 and 2014.



Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa seats in Madhya Pradesh, all currently held by the BJP, will go to polls in Madhya Pradesh. Former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria, Arun Yadav are in the fray from Ratlam and Khandwa, the latter seeing a tough fight between Yadav and ex-MP BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chauhan. Polling will also be held in all four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh where as many as 45 candidates, including five legislators, are in the fray.