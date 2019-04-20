Election 2019 LIVE: Congress, AAP Trade Blame Over Who Backtracked From Alliance Deal in Delhi, Haryana

File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)



“Our aim is to put an end to this Hitler type regime... All these 18 seats are important... We are not being rigid, all that we are saying is we need to contest together in Haryana as well and we have offered the 7-2-1 formula to Congress,” Rai said.



His statement came after Chacko claimed that an understanding was reached on Froday morning, following which the AAP backtracked. “They want an alliance with us in Haryana but we don’t want it. Why did they back out of Delhi alliance after they made a decision? So we have decided to field candidates in all 7 seats (in Delhi). If they want a rethink, it is up to them,” he said.