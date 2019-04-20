Election 2019 LIVE: Congress, AAP Trade Blame Over Who Backtracked From Alliance Deal in Delhi, Haryana

Nationalist Congress Party leader Majid Memon lambasted the BJP for fielding Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya and flayed her for her "curese" comment on Hemant Karkare. "The BJP should withdraw Sadhvi Pragya's candidature and the EC should take note as MCC has been violated. The EC should take strong action and they should not let the people feel that they under the influence of PM Modi and Amit Shah," he said.
Event Highlights
While Congress’ PC Chacko said the AAP backtracked on forging an alliance after a final understanding over seat sharing in Delhi was reached, AAP leader Gopal Rai said it was Congress who backed off from the alliance deal after many rounds of discussion.
Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa criticised Kumaraswamy's statement where he said he "knew about Pulwama terrorist attack two years back". Yeddyurappa said, "If he knew about it, he should've informed the police or the President so that the death of our 40 soldiers could be prevented"
Kumaraswamy on the Mandya issue:
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy: Unnecessarily our local media friends, from last 4 months are continuously only projecting Mandya issue, by projecting that lady (Sumalatha Ambareesh) that she is a big leader emerging in this country. That is why I criticised media friends. pic.twitter.com/NMtrySJ2hY— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019
When asked if he sees a national role for HD Deve Gowda after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kumaraswamy said, "Most probably yes, because in the next election there will be no BJP govt. We've to form govt with several regional parties together. At that time Deve Gowda may play a major role as an advisor to everybody." However, he ruled out his role in that government by saying that he would rather stay in Karnataka.
Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy hailed father HD Devegowda as a "good and administrator" who has experience in his political career. "He's better than everybody, according to me. But he's not interested now. He already projected the name of Rahul Gandhi (for PM). He's going to advise Rahul ji for good governance," he said.
Speaking about his father and former Prime Minister of India, HD Devegowda, the JD(S) stalwart said that during his premiership, thee country lived peacefully and no incidents of terrorism broke out in the country. "He (Deve Gowda) was the PM for 10 months in 1995, did any terrorist activity take place that time? Did any terrorist activity go on at the India-Pakistan border? The entire country was in peace at the time when my father was the PM," Kumaraswamy said.
Further, the Karnataka Chief Minister went on to say this coalition government has performed so well that the people have come to like the system. "Now, people are actually getting confident that Kumaraswamy has done a good thing by joining hands with the Congress to form this govt.
He is looking forward to the development of Karnataka state, is the feeling of people now," Kumaraswamy said.
An 'Emotional' Kumaraswamy Opens Up about His Weeping on Camera | Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy opened up about the emotional side of him in the latest interview with ANI. He said, "Why I wept in the beginning? Because I am a very emotional man, a sensitive man. I always look at the mood of the people. When I formed the government, they had not accepted this system and for that, I was a little upset. Hence, I wept in the beginning."
AAP Rejects Congress' Claims of 'Backtracking' | Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has refuted the Congress' claims and said that it was the grand old party which backed off from the Alliance deal. AAP leader Gopal Rai said, "Our aim is to put an end to this Hitler type regime. We had many discussions but it was Congress who backed off from the alliance deal. All these 18 seats are important and we are not being rigid. But, all that we are saying is we need to contest in Haryana together and we have offered the 7-2-1 formula to congress,"
Miffed with AAP, Congress Calls Off Alliance Talks in Haryana | Congress' PC Chacko said that the grand old party had come to a decision on an alliance with AAP last night, but the latter backtracked later. "They want an alliance with us in Haryana but we dont want it. Why did they back out of Delhi alliance after they made a decision. So we have decided to field candidates in all 7 seats. If they want to rethink it is upto them."
Kumaraswamy Attacks PM Modi over Balakot | Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has slammed Prime Minister Narednra Modi for "misleading" the people of India over the Balakot air strike. "PM Modi is talking like he went to Pakistan border and he only dropped the bombs. He is misleading the people," Kumaraswamy said.
PM Modi's Campaign Blitz in 3 States | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a campaign blitz covering three states — West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019. In Bengal, PM Modi will rally at Buniadpur while in Bihar, he will speak at Araria. Besides, the Prime Minister has two rallies scheduled in Etah and Bareilly.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
“Our aim is to put an end to this Hitler type regime... All these 18 seats are important... We are not being rigid, all that we are saying is we need to contest together in Haryana as well and we have offered the 7-2-1 formula to Congress,” Rai said.
His statement came after Chacko claimed that an understanding was reached on Froday morning, following which the AAP backtracked. “They want an alliance with us in Haryana but we don’t want it. Why did they back out of Delhi alliance after they made a decision? So we have decided to field candidates in all 7 seats (in Delhi). If they want a rethink, it is up to them,” he said.
