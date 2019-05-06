Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Second Grenade Attack on Polling Booth in Pulwama as Voters Stay Away

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: A grenade was lobbed at a polling booth in Pulwama today, the second such attempted attack in the district during voting in the Phase-5 of the election.
Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling today in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.
The Congress is riding high on farm loan waivers in Madhya Pradesh and the BJP is hopeful that the works of the government and PM Narendra Modi's image would help it win.
Nearly 50% Votes Cast in Andhra Pradesh Re-poll | Close to 50 per cent polling was recorded in five polling booths in Andhra Pradesh, till 1pm polling booths and cast their votes in good numbers. In all 49.64per cent votes were polled in the five polling booths in three districts, Election Commission officials here said.
TMC, BJP Workers Clash in Howrah | The clashes between the supporters of TMC and BJP refuse to die down as the two warring sides attacked each other with sticks and iron rods outside a polling station in Sankrail, Howrah. Police and central forces resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control.
Cricketer MS Dhoni casts his vote in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
TMC candidate from Howrah Prasun Banerjee and his CA Indranil Chatterjee, have allegedly beaten up by central forces after Banerjee got involved in a spat with the security personnel outside a polling station in Baltikuri in the Shibpur area of south Howrah.
Grenade Hurled at Polling Booth in Pulwama | A grenade was lobbed at yet another polling station in south Kashmir's restive Pulwama district. No casualty has been reported.
Voter Turnout Till 1pm | Bihar: 32.27%, Jammu and Kashmir: 11.30%, Rajasthan: 42.50%, Madhya Pradesh: 42.50%, Uttar Pradesh: 35.10%, West Bengal: 51%, Jharkhand: 46%
2 Poll Staffers Die in MP | Two persons, including a Home Guard, engaged in election duty died in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday. Home Guard Mahesh Dubey, who was deployed at a polling booth in Betul Lok Sabha constituency, died due to cardiac arrest on Monday morning, state Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao said.Besides, a village watchman, Nandulal Nagle, who was also engaged in poll duty in Betul constituency, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday, he said.
BJP Demands Re-polling in Barackpore | Accusing the ruling TMC in West Bengal of unleashing "violence" on its voters, the BJP has demanded a repoll in Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. Union minister Prakash Javadekar accused Trinamool Congress "goons" of booth-capturing and not letting BJP voters cast their votes by resorting to threats and violence. At a press conference, he also alleged that the Election Commission had not done enough to make the polls free and fair in the state despite the BJP approaching it a number of times.
A BJP worker, identified as Prashanta Barma, was allegedly beaten up by TMC supporters while he was sitting outside a booth near the Foreshore Road area of Howrah. Barma has been admitted to Howrah district hospital.
Javadekar Condemns Attack on Arjun Singh | Union minister Prakash Javdekar condemned the attack on BJP's Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh and termed it deplorable. "Mamata is doing this because the TMC is losing," Javadekar said, adding that ECI needs to take action.
EC Removes Poll Official in Bengal | The Election Commission has removed officer of a booth at Tarakeswar under Arambag Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal after TMC leader, Maharaja Nag, was caught on camera guiding voters to vote.
High drama continues to unfold in West Bengal as BJP's Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh chased away people at a polling booth in Naraynpur who he alleged were outsiders. Singh tripped and fell down while running behind them.
Days after the Election Commission imposed a 72-hour campaign ban on BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Thakur, the district returning officer (DRO) Bhopal slapped another notice on the saffron leader, accusing her of campaigning during the ban period.
Violence rocks Bengal on polling day again. BJP's Hoogly candidate Locket Chaterjee got into in an argument with TMC supporters in Dhonekhali area of the constituency.
Hundreds of TMC supporters blocked BJP candidate Arjun Singh's car at Naihati's Vijaynagar and raised 'Arjun Singh Go Back' slogans. Sensing security concern, Arjun Singh's car took a U-turn and left the spot.
The BJP on Sunday said that a man in need of medical treatment was turned down by the Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Amethi just because he was a beneficiary of the central government's National Health Protection Scheme.
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot hits out at BJP and accuses the party of trying to distract voters from the core issues. "Issues like unemployment, farmers' woes are being ignored ... the BJP is trying to distract voters but we will not let that happen," he says.
One person identified as Ranjit Paswan has been arrested on charges of vandalising an EVM machine at polling booth number 131 in Chhapra.
Home minister and BJP's Lucknow candidate Rajnath Singh has said the Mahagatbandhan is no challenge for the BJP. "I don't want to comment on her( SP-BSP-RLD candidate Poonam Sinha), as I believe elections are not about individuals but about issues," Singh said.
This is the first militant attack on a polling station in this Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir.
BJP's Arjun Singh has alleged that he was attacked with bamboo sticks and received injuries on his face. "I heard that at some booths, BJP polling agents were threatened and chased away. I rushed and suddenly someone attacked me with bamboo stick. I received severe injuries on my face. I am going to lodge complaint with the EC," Singh said. He is contesting from the Barrackpore seat.
EVM malfunction has been reported from three booths in the Salkia area of Howrah in West Bengal. Voting is yet to begin at a polling booth even though more than two hours since the commencement of voting have passed. The officials say that they need more time to repair the machines.
105-year-old freedom fighter Girija Nandan Sharma reached to cast his vote on a wheelchair at a polling booth in Muzaffarpur. He had accompanied Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle for six months.
BJP's Jayant Sinha said the party is optimistic about the voter turn out. "We are sure that PM Modi will be back in power & we will cross the 400 mark," Sinha said.
The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 40 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (seven).
Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj, Amethi, Rae Bareli and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.
The BJP had bagged 12 of 14 seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi — the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on five seats, while its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) is fighting on seven seats. In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for the Congress.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.
Union ministers and BJP leaders Rajyavardhan Rathore (Jaipur Rural-Rajasthan), Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner-Rajasthan) and Jayant Sinha (Hazaribagh-Jharkhand) are also in the fray in this phase.
Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on May 23.