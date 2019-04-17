Election 2019 LIVE: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests by Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been discharged from the hospital. He was admitted on Monday after he was injured during a Tulabharam ceremony days ahead of the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. However, the sitting MP from Thiruvananthapuram has sought a probe into how the Tulabharam scale broke. Tulabharam is a Hindu ritual, where a person is weighed against gold or rice grain or fruits, and the equivalent weight of that object is offered as a donation.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will take a campaign tour in his second constituency – Wayanad as his three-day Kerala programme ends today. This is will be Rahul Gandhi’s first rally in Wayanad since he filed his nomination from the constituency. Gandhi is also scheduled to visit the Thirunelli Temple where his father Rajiv Gandhi’s ashes were immersed. Today, Gandhi will cover five districts in Kerala – Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Wandoor and Palakkad.
Apr 17, 2019 11:24 am (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi attends coordination meeting of three parliamentary constituencies of Kannur, Kasaragod and Vadakara.
Addressing rally in Madha, PM Modi said on thunderstorm and rains: We will provide all possible help...I want to assure that the government is standing with you. Modi in his tweet said that “An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to unseasonal rain & storms in MP, Rajasthan, Manipur & various parts of the country has been approved from PM’s National Relief Fund. Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved.”
Apr 17, 2019 11:18 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Madha, Maharashtra.
Rahul Gandhi Prayed for Martyrs of Pulwama Attack too: Venugopal | Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "Rahul Gandhi prayed and did rituals not just for his father and grandmother but also for martyrs of Pulwama attacks and other victims." This is will be Gandhi’s first rally in Wayanad since he filed his nomination from the constituency. Today, Gandhi will cover five districts in Kerala – Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Wandoor and Palakkad.
Apr 17, 2019 11:11 am (IST)
Angry locals surround Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai during his campaign and question him on his 'azaadi' slogans.
Apr 17, 2019 10:59 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally at Madha in Maharashtra shortly. He will be also addressing rallies in Himatnagar, Surendranagar and Anand today.
Apr 17, 2019 10:47 am (IST)
Visuals of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi offering prayers at Thirunelli temple in Wayanad.
Bharti also targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying by choosing to contest elections from Amethi and Wayanad, he has accepted defeat.
Apr 17, 2019 10:30 am (IST)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accompanied by senior leaders of Congress in Kerala as he visits the Thirunelli temple in Wayanad before addressing rallies.
Apr 17, 2019 10:22 am (IST)
P Chidambaram tweeted, “It’s news that nothing was retrieved from Kanimozi's residence after the IT raid. How is that IT receiving tips only on opposition leaders!? The mark of Assembly elections is IT department's doctrinal partial activities.” Officials of the Income-Tax Department and a static surveillance team of the Election Commission on Tuesday evening carried out a search at the residence of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi in Thoothukudi in southern Tamil Nadu. The action came less than 48 hours before the second phase of elections on April 18, which will be held in 97 constituencies.
அது எப்படி, எதிர்க்கட்சித் தலைவர்களைப் பற்றி மட்டுமே 'துப்பு' கிடைக்கிறது?!
TMC MLA from Chakdaha, Ratna Ghosh Kar: If you want to win a war, there’s nothing fair or unfair, democratic or undemocratic way of winning. You've to win it by any means. I've seen in 2016 elections, how central forces beat up our boys, there was a bloodbath.
TMC MLA from Chakdaha, Ratna G Kar: This time, it's even more challenging, but there’s nothing to be scared. I’ll go to each&every booth & we won't care about central forces, if they're pro-active, I'll request Mahila Morcha members to pick up broomsticks & chase them away.(15.4) https://t.co/Mh8WwtHAve
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a rally in Akluj in Madha Lok Sabha constituency of Solapur district. PM Modi who will hold five rallies in Gujarat today and tomorrow will address rallies in Himatnagar, Surendranagar and Anand today. On April 18, he is scheduled to visit Amreli and Patna on April 21.
Khan, while speaking to some journalists, had said there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if the Bharatiya Janata Party wins the general election, giving ammunition to opposition parties.
Apr 17, 2019 9:56 am (IST)
Cash Packed in 94 Envelops Found | The raid, which began on Tuesday night, continued till 5.30am on Wednesday and the flying squad recovered the unaccounted cash, which was packed in 94 envelops with the ward number, number of voters and the amount of Rs 300 per voter written on them. A postal ballot paper for Andipatti assembly by-election which was marked for an AMMK candidate was also found and was seized. The functionary present at the site said Rs 2 crore in cash was brought to the premises for distribution to voters on April 16.
Apr 17, 2019 9:54 am (IST)
Crores of Cash Seized from Dinakaran's Party Worker | Meanwhile, the Election Commission seized Rs 1.48 crore in cash from a party worker of TTV Dinakaran’s AMMK in Tamil Nadu’s Andipatti in Theni district, just a day before the assembly segment goes to bypolls.
Apr 17, 2019 9:51 am (IST)
In Kannur, Rahul Calls Modi Govt 'Anti-national' | In a veiled attack on PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that the most "anti-national" thing that can be done today is to deny 24 lakh jobs to the youth and deny farmers their due and give Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. " The country is questioning the PM on these issues and this is what this election is all about," he said.
Apr 17, 2019 9:45 am (IST)
PM Modi to Campaign in Gujarat, Maharashtra | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning across Maharashtra and Gujarat. In Maharashtra, PM Modi will speak at mega rallies in Akluj constituency. While in Gujarat, he will be canvassing for votes in Sabarkantha, Surendranagar and Anand seats.
Apr 17, 2019 9:43 am (IST)
Apr 17, 2019 9:40 am (IST)
How Shashi Tharoor's Accident Took Place | On Monday, Shashi Tharoor was taking part in the Tulabharam ceremony at the Gandhari Amman Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. During this ritual, the balance scale that Tharoor was perched on broke and the hook support gave way. He sustained injuries on his head and leg. He had six stitches on his head and was kept under 24 hours observation at the Medical College.
Apr 17, 2019 9:39 am (IST)
Shashi Tharoor Demands Probe into Accident | Wondering how the Tulabharam scale broke, Tharoor said there should be an inquiry into the accident. Tulabharam is a Hindu ritual, where a person is weighed against gold or rice grain or fruits, and the equivalent weight of that object is offered as a donation.
Apr 17, 2019 9:37 am (IST)
Shashi Tharoor Discharged from Hospital | Kerala sitting Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, Shashi Tharoor was discharged from the Trivandrum Medical College on Tuesday. He was admitted on Monday after he was injured during a Tulabharam ceremony.
File photo of former JNU Student Union’s president Kanhaiya Kumar. (PTI)
After PM Modi’s, BJP national president Amit Shah will address two rallies in Odisha – one at Baramba in Cuttack district and the second in Dhenkanal.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will hold rallies for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat’s Kheda, Patan, Banaskantha, Ahmedabad.