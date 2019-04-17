Election 2019 LIVE: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests by Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans

Read More

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been discharged from the hospital. He was admitted on Monday after he was injured during a Tulabharam ceremony days ahead of the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. However, the sitting MP from Thiruvananthapuram has sought a probe into how the Tulabharam scale broke. Tulabharam is a Hindu ritual, where a person is weighed against gold or rice grain or fruits, and the equivalent weight of that object is offered as a donation.Congress president Rahul Gandhi will take a campaign tour in his second constituency – Wayanad as his three-day Kerala programme ends today. This is will be Rahul Gandhi’s first rally in Wayanad since he filed his nomination from the constituency. Gandhi is also scheduled to visit the Thirunelli Temple where his father Rajiv Gandhi’s ashes were immersed. Today, Gandhi will cover five districts in Kerala – Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Wandoor and Palakkad.