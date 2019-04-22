Election 2019 LIVE: Will Implement NRC Across Country, Give Refugees Citizenship Status, Says Amit Shah

Jaya Prada told a gathering in Rampur that the way Khan was commenting on her, the 'BSP chief can imagine what all he will be looking at with his X-Ray vision if she comes along with him'.
Apart from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi will also address voters in Barabanki, Raebareli and Sultanpur districts.
AMMK Announces Candidates for Bypolls | TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam has announced Mahendran as its candidate for Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency in Madurai , while Shahul Hameed has been fielded from Aravakurichi Assembly constituency in Karur. By-polls in Tamil Nadu will be held on May 19.
Regarding the controversy on Sadhvi Pragya's candidature, Amit Shah said that she was "framed" in the case. "Sadhvi Pragya's was a fabricated case and termed as Hindu terror. When the case went to court, it was proved that there was no basis to it." Further, regarding Swami Aseemanand, he said, "He was implicated in a false case with others. Where are the real people who were behind the Samjhauta blast? Who let them go?"
CLICK TO READ | 'Rampur Will Reject Anarkali': After Azam Khan, His Son Takes Sexist Jibe at Jaya Prada
His comments come at a time when his father is already facing flak over his sexist jibes at his friend-turned-foe Jaya Prada.
BJP Will Implement NRC in Bengal, Says Amit Shah | Staying firm on the party's position to implement NRCin the whole of India, BJP chief Amit Shah vowed to do the same in West Bengal once it secures power in the state. Besides, Shah mocked the Mamata government's decision to prevent the BJP leaders' helicopters from landing in Bengal and said, "I am glad Didi is talking about democracy. Our helicopters were not given permission and now there is no crowd at Mamata’s rallies."
Amit Shah's Kolkata Presser Begins | Amit Shah's press conference has begun in Kolkata. As the presser began, the BJP chief claimed that the trends after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections clearly show a wave of change in West Bengal. He further said that the trends show that the people of Bengal have voted for the party that will protect the country.
Amit Shah to Rally in 4 Districts in Bengal | Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will be speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, West Bengal and then kick-off his rallies across districts for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He will be covering four districts in today’s campaign – Uluberia in Howrah, Rampurhat, Krishnanagar in Nadia and Burdwan.
CLICK TO READ | Kanhaiya Kumar Supporters Clash With Locals in Bihar's Begusarai After Facing Protests
The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a road show.
A non-cognizable offence information report has been registered against BJP Lok Sabha MP from Rampur, Jaya Prada, for reportedly saying, "Considering the comments Azam Khan makes against me, Mayawati Ji you must think "unki x-ray jaisi aankhein aapke upar bhi kaha-kaha daal kar dekhengi (where all his (Khan's) X-ray-like eyes hover on you)"
The Congress announced candidates for five Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, fielding party heavyweight and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat and replacing Faridabad candidate Lalit Nagar with Avtar Singh Bhadana. Nagar, who was dropped as Faridabad candidate, is said to be close to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, sources said. With the announcement of the new list, the party has declared candidates for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.
Rival Smriti Irani Asks Amethi Voters to Bid Adieu to Rahul Gandhi | As Rahul Gandhi is all set to conduct roadshow in Amethi, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani who is pitted against Gandhi, appealed to the voters to give farewell to their neither-seen-nor-heard, "missing MP". Addressing an election meeting in Dharai under Amethi assembly segment, Irani exhorted voters to bid adieu to their MP, saying give "bidai" (farewell) to the "namdar" and send a "kamal" (lotus- BJP poll symbol) to New Delhi from Amethi this time.
Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka to Hold Roadshow in Rae Bareli | UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are set to hold a massive rally in Raebareli for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Sonia is on a two-day visit to her constituency where she is expected to hold a meeting with party workers.
Congress Campaign Blitz in Uttar Pradesh Today | The state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of elected representatives to the Lok Sabha, will witness massive rallies across its districts as Congress stalwarts Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka will take the road to address the masses in Amethi, Rae Bareli, Barabanki and Sultanpur for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of BJP leader Amit Shah.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting Maharashtra’s Nandurbar and Nashik districts. After Maharashtra, PM Modi will travel to Rajasthan and hold rallies at Jodhpur and Udaipur.
Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will be speaking at a press conference in Kolkata and then kick-off his rallies across districts for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He will be covering four districts in today's campaign — Uluberia in Howrah, Rampurhat, Krishnanagar in Nadia and Burdwan.
Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct simultaneous rallies in Bengal alongside Shah. Adityanath will first address the public at North 24 Parganas’ Bangaon city and then take his rallies forward to Baharampur, Burdwan Purba and Hooghly.
Besides, Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his response on his ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ comment to the media and the public after the top court had passed an order admitting additional documents in the review petition of the Rafale judgment. His affidavit will clarify whether he will apologise or not.
The Supreme Court will hear a plea on the PM Modi biopic after it asked the Election Commission to watch the film before taking a call on its release.
