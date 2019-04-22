SPONSORED BY
Election 2019 LIVE: Will Implement NRC Across Country, Give Refugees Citizenship Status, Says Amit Shah

News18.com | April 22, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Star campaigners of the Congress will be on a campaigning spree today, with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding a rally in Rae Bareli. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold roadshows in his pocket borough Amethi and address ‘nukkad sabhas’ during the event.

Apart from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi will also address voters in Barabanki, Raebareli and Sultanpur districts.
Apr 22, 2019 10:35 am (IST)
Case Registered Against Jaya Prada for 'Advice' to Mayawati on Azam Khan

Jaya Prada told a gathering in Rampur that the way Khan was commenting on her, the 'BSP chief can imagine what all he will be looking at with his X-Ray vision if she comes along with him'.

Apr 22, 2019 10:33 am (IST)

AMMK Announces Candidates for Bypolls | TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam has announced Mahendran as its candidate for Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency in Madurai , while Shahul Hameed has been fielded from Aravakurichi Assembly constituency in Karur. By-polls in Tamil Nadu will be held on May 19. 

Apr 22, 2019 10:30 am (IST)

JJP Announces Candidates | The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has fielded Digvijay Chautala from Sonipat against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The party also announced Jaybhagwan DD Sharma's candidature from Kurukshetra and Mehmood Khan from Gurugram.

Apr 22, 2019 10:29 am (IST)

For India, this election is about taking it to new heights. For Bengal, it is about establishing democracy, Amit Shah said. 

Apr 22, 2019 10:24 am (IST)

Regarding the controversy on Sadhvi Pragya's candidature, Amit Shah said that she was "framed" in the case. "Sadhvi Pragya's was a fabricated case and termed as Hindu terror. When the case went to court, it was proved that there was no basis to it." Further, regarding Swami Aseemanand, he said, "He was implicated in a false case with others. Where are the real people who were behind the Samjhauta blast? Who let them go?"

Apr 22, 2019 10:16 am (IST)

Amit Shah also asked Mamata Banerjee to clear her stand on another PM in Kashmir and whether she supports the scrapping of Section 370.

Apr 22, 2019 10:09 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Rampur Will Reject Anarkali': After Azam Khan, His Son Takes Sexist Jibe at Jaya Prada

His comments come at a time when his father is already facing flak over his sexist jibes at his friend-turned-foe Jaya Prada.

Apr 22, 2019 10:08 am (IST)

When asked whether the BJP is focusing on Bengal because they feel they will get less seats in UP, Amit Shah said that the saffron party will not get less number of seats in Uttar Pradesh and their focus on Bengal is "to restore democracy" in the state.

Apr 22, 2019 10:02 am (IST)

PM Modi Has No Plans of Contesting from Bengal | After BJP leader Mukul Roy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from West Bengal, party chief confirmed that the PM has no such plans. 

Apr 22, 2019 9:56 am (IST)

Then, Amit Shah said that this Lok Sabha election is "very important" for Bengal. "TMC is the disrupting culture and resorting to appeasement politics. Communists were better than Mamata. Only the BJP can restore the respect of Saraswati Puja and Durga Puja in Bengal," said Amit Shah.

Apr 22, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

BJP Will Implement NRC in Bengal, Says Amit Shah | Staying firm on the party's position to implement NRCin the whole of India, BJP chief Amit Shah vowed to do the same in West Bengal once it secures power in the state. Besides, Shah mocked the Mamata government's decision to prevent the BJP leaders' helicopters from landing in Bengal and said, "I am glad Didi is talking about democracy. Our helicopters were not given permission and now there is no crowd at Mamata’s rallies."

Apr 22, 2019 9:46 am (IST)

Amit Shah said, "In our Sankalp Patra, we have set targets for 2022, which marks our 75 years of independence. In 2022, there will be no family without a house. The BJP has a leadership that can take difficult decision whereas the opposition is without a leader."

Apr 22, 2019 9:42 am (IST)

Amit Shah's Kolkata Presser Begins | Amit Shah's press conference has begun in Kolkata. As the presser began, the BJP chief claimed that the trends after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections clearly show a wave of change in West Bengal. He further said that the trends show that the people of Bengal have voted for the party that will protect the country. 

Apr 22, 2019 9:34 am (IST)

Amit Shah to Rally in 4 Districts in Bengal | Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will be speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, West Bengal and then kick-off his rallies across districts for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He will be covering four districts in today’s campaign – Uluberia in Howrah, Rampurhat, Krishnanagar in Nadia and Burdwan. 

Apr 22, 2019 9:17 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Kanhaiya Kumar Supporters Clash With Locals in Bihar's Begusarai After Facing Protests

The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a road show.

Apr 22, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

A non-cognizable offence information report has been registered against BJP Lok Sabha MP from Rampur, Jaya Prada, for reportedly saying, "Considering the comments Azam Khan makes against me, Mayawati Ji you must think "unki x-ray jaisi aankhein aapke upar bhi kaha-kaha daal kar dekhengi (where all his (Khan's) X-ray-like eyes hover on you)"

Apr 22, 2019 9:09 am (IST)

The Congress announced candidates for five Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, fielding party heavyweight and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat and replacing Faridabad candidate Lalit Nagar with Avtar Singh Bhadana. Nagar, who was dropped as Faridabad candidate, is said to be close to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, sources said. With the announcement of the new list, the party has declared candidates for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

Apr 22, 2019 9:04 am (IST)

Rival Smriti Irani Asks Amethi Voters to Bid Adieu to Rahul Gandhi | As Rahul Gandhi is all set to conduct roadshow in Amethi, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani who is pitted against Gandhi, appealed to the voters to give farewell to their neither-seen-nor-heard, "missing MP". Addressing an election meeting in Dharai under Amethi assembly segment, Irani exhorted voters to bid adieu to their MP, saying give "bidai" (farewell) to the "namdar" and send a "kamal" (lotus- BJP poll symbol) to New Delhi from Amethi this time.

Apr 22, 2019 8:59 am (IST)

SC to Hear Plea on Modi Biopic | Apart from political rallies across the country, the Supreme Court will hear a plea on the PM Modi biopic after it asked the Election Commission to watch the Narendra Modi biopic before taking a call on its release.

Apr 22, 2019 8:57 am (IST)

PM Modi to Campaign in Maharashtra, Rajasthan | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting Maharashtra’s Nandurbar and Nashik districts. After Maharashtra, PM Modi will travel to Rajasthan and hold rallies at Jodhpur and Udaipur. 

Apr 22, 2019 8:54 am (IST)

Rahul's Roadshow in Amethi | Rahul Gandhi to Conduct a roadshow in his constituency, Amethi for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.. Gandhi will take out roadshows in Tiloi and Salon Vidhan Sabha segments in Amethi during his stay and address ‘nukkad sabhas’ during the event.

Apr 22, 2019 8:50 am (IST)

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka to Hold Roadshow in Rae Bareli | UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are set to hold a massive rally in Raebareli for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Sonia is on a two-day visit to her constituency where she is expected to hold a meeting with party workers.

Apr 22, 2019 8:50 am (IST)

Congress Campaign Blitz in Uttar Pradesh Today | The state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of elected representatives to the Lok Sabha, will witness massive rallies across its districts as Congress stalwarts Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka will take the road to address the masses in Amethi, Rae Bareli, Barabanki and Sultanpur for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Election 2019 LIVE: Will Implement NRC Across Country, Give Refugees Citizenship Status, Says Amit Shah
File photo of BJP leader Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting Maharashtra’s Nandurbar and Nashik districts. After Maharashtra, PM Modi will travel to Rajasthan and hold rallies at Jodhpur and Udaipur.

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will be speaking at a press conference in Kolkata and then kick-off his rallies across districts for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He will be covering four districts in today’s campaign — Uluberia in Howrah, Rampurhat, Krishnanagar in Nadia and Burdwan.

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct simultaneous rallies in Bengal alongside Shah. Adityanath will first address the public at North 24 Parganas’ Bangaon city and then take his rallies forward to Baharampur, Burdwan Purba and Hooghly.

Besides, Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his response on his ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ comment to the media and the public after the top court had passed an order admitting additional documents in the review petition of the Rafale judgment. His affidavit will clarify whether he will apologise or not.

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on the PM Modi biopic after it asked the Election Commission to watch the film before taking a call on its release.
