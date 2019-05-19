Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: TMC Complains to EC Over Modi's Kedarnath Yatra, Calls it Violation of Poll Code

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Voting has begun for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections, one of the most bitterly fought in recent memory, which will see 59 constituencies, including Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to retain the seat, vote to elect their representatives.
Polling will be held in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh.
May 19, 2019 10:18 am (IST)
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, too, takes to Twitter to urge all voters in Punjab to come out and exercise their right to franchise in large numbers. "Remember, the future of India & your state is in your hands. Each and every vote would count," he writes. All 13 seats in the state are voting today in the concluding phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
As campaigning comes to an end, I urge every single voter in Punjab to come out on May 19 to exercise the most important democratic power judiciously. Remember, the future of India & your state is in your hands. Each and every vote would count. pic.twitter.com/1NQFNCQmw9
On the last day of voting Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a tweet, pays tribute to all the women who have played a key role in elections this time.
Today is the 7th and last phase of polling. Our mothers and sisters have played a key role in these elections, not just as candidates, but also as committed voters whose voices must be heard. I salute them all. #AbHogaNYAYpic.twitter.com/2qspqzkKvY
BJP candidate from South Kolkata CK Bose alleges that his party workers have received threats by TMC's 'Jihadi' brigade, who he compares to terrorists. "Last night, I was getting calls from my workers from different booths that they have been threatened by TMC's 'jihadi' brigade that if you sit as booth agents for BJP, you'll be murdered. There's no difference between a terrorist organisation and TMC ," he says.
May 19, 2019 10:02 am (IST)
TMC Issues Notice Against Modi | Trinamool Congress send EC a notice against Narendra Modi, claiming that the PM's trip to Kedarnath is a violation of the code of conduct. "Surprisingly Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is being covered and widely televised for the last two days in all national as well as local media. This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct. He even announced that the Master Plan for the Kedarnath Temple is ready and also addressed the public and the media at Kedarnath. lt is absolutely unethicaland morally incorrect," the party states.
May 19, 2019 9:46 am (IST)
Congress MP Candidate from Chandigarh, Pawan Kumar Bansal casts his vote.
Ripples of violence are being reported from West Bengal once again after TMC workers allegedly hurled bombs to prevent voters from casting their vote in North 24 parangas at Gilaberia. Meanwhile, TMC Kolkata South Candidate Mala Roy alleges that central forces prevented her from entering the booth and asked to see her voter ID card. A CPI-M polling agent was also reportedly attacked in Kolkata.
May 19, 2019 9:18 am (IST)
After casting his vote, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad tells CNN-News18 that the party is confident as it has the blessings of the people. "We need to make our country grow strong under Modi, we are working for it. We need a strong govt who works for the development of the country," he says.
Bihar: Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad casts his vote at booth no. 77 in Patna Women's College. pic.twitter.com/rH9HwBEiVn
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who cast his vote a short while back, talks to media about the 'commendable' manner in which elections have been conducted in his state. "Elections are a festival in a democracy, the way people have participated in these elections is commendable. Compare UP and West Bengal, violence wasn't reported from UP in the last 6 phases of elections unlike Bengal," he says.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Elections are a festival in a democracy, the way people have participated in these elections is commendable. Compare UP and West Bengal, violence wasn't reported from UP in the last 6 phases of elections unlike West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/WnNE4fkBHq
Senior leader and Congress candidate from Varanasi, Ajay Rai casts his vote. Rai is pitted against PM Modi and grand alliance candidate Shalini Yadav in Varanasi, which the PM won by over 3.7 lakh votes in 2014. Although Modi is not believed to face a major threat here, the new found presence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the run-up to the polls could've dented his support base.
May 19, 2019 8:57 am (IST)
Voters queue up in large numbers outside St. George's school in North Kolkata.
May 19, 2019 8:49 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning urged voters in the 59 parliamentary constituencies in seven states and a union territory polling in the last phase phase of national elections to "vote in record numbers".
Today is the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India’s development trajectory in the years to come. I also hope first time voters vote enthusiastically.
May 19, 2019 8:32 am (IST)
Visuals from a polling booth in Bihar's Arrah constituency, where women pose at a selfie booth after voting. Polling is currently underway on 8 seats in Bihar.
May 19, 2019 8:16 am (IST)
After Sinha, another BJP candidate CK Bose, who is contesting from South Kolkata constituency, comes to cast his vote at a polling booth in City College in Kolkata.
West Bengal: BJP Lok Sabha candidate from South Kolkata parliamentary constituency, CK Bose casts his vote at a polling booth in City College, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/MZAKmrrUvm
BJP candidate from Kolkata North, Rahul Sinha casts his vote in Jadavpur. Over 1.49 crore voters will decide the fate of 111 candidates in nine constituencies of Bengal -- Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar and Mathurapur -- in the final phase of the elections.
West Bengal: Kolkata North BJP candidate Rahul Sinha casts his vote at polling booth in Bijoygarh Shikshaniketan For Girls, in Jadavpur. pic.twitter.com/q2dtJGB3gf
Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee, speaks to the media after casting his vote in Kolkata. "If elections are not being conducted properly then that is EC's problem and not the state govt's responsibility...you can see from Amit Shah and PM Modi's body language that they are fearing defeat," he says . Talking about Modi, the TMC leader adds, "Whatever he (PM) said in meeting in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof. If he fails to do so I'll sue him in the criminal & defamation cases."
May 19, 2019 7:50 am (IST)
EVM discrepancies have been reported from booth number 208 and 210 in the Mitra Insitution in West Bengal. While the EVM in 208 has reportedly been fixed, 210, which is also the polling station from where CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will be casting their vote, is yet to start functioning.
Speaking to media after casting his vote in Patna, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar talks about its ally BJP's candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur's statement on Nathuram Godse. "We are not and will not be in support of removing article 370. We condemn her statement and don't support it, its BJP'S internal matter."
May 19, 2019 7:37 am (IST)
As voting in the final phase for 59 constituencies begins, Union Minister Rajnath Singh urges voters to come in large numbers and exercise their right to franchise. "Your vote has the power to strengthen democracy and build the future of this country.," he says.
Polling for seventh and the last phase of Lok Sabha polls has started. I request all the voters of 59 seats going to polls today to come out and vote in record numbers. Your vote has the power to strengthen democracy and build the future of this country.
In Uttar Pradesh, all eyes are on Varanasi, where besides Modi, 25 other candidates are in the fray. Modi's main challengers are Congress's Ajay Rai and SP-BSP grand alliance's nominee Shalini Yadav. Union minister Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey are seeking re-election from Ghazipur and Chandauli respectively.
May 19, 2019 7:33 am (IST)
Nitish Kumar Casts Vote | Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar casts his vote at a polling booth in Patna. The state chief expressed concern over the timing of polls this time. "This year polls were held in 7 phases which is a very long period...I think elections should take place in February-March or October-November when it is not so hot. I will write letter to every party president on it and should have a meeting on it," he told the media after voting. Voting is underway on eight seats of Bihar in the final phase.
In Chandauli constituency of UP, people allege that some BJP men forcefully applied ink on their fingers and paid them off.
Chandauli: Residents of Tara Jivanpur village allege ink was forcefully applied to their fingers & they were given Rs 500 y'day by 3 men of their village. Say, "They were from BJP&asked us if we'll vote for the party. They told us now you can't vote. Don't tell anyone." (18.05) pic.twitter.com/yICJKNPwdt
Security Forces Deployed in Bengal | The most heated battle will be seen in West Bengal, where campaigning was curtailed in an unprecedented move by 20 hours following the violence and vandalism that broke lose during Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata. The state commands 42 seats in the Lok Sabha -- the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh.The Election Commission has deployed a special police observer and a special observer in the state, besides polling observers and expenditure observers. As many as 710 companies of central security forces have been deployed in Bengal for this phase.
May 19, 2019 7:21 am (IST)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Casts Vote | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in Gorakhpur. After suffering a shocking defeat in the bypolls which the informal BSP-SP alliance triumphed, the BJP has pulled out all the stops to ensure it is not embarrassed again in the seat that is Adityanath’s bastion since 1991. The BJP has fielded actor-turned politcian Ravi Kishan Shukla from here.
Spread over 38 days, the last six phases recorded a voter turnout of 66.88 per cent. Meanwhile, the embargo on the broadcast of exit polls will be lifted this evening after polling concludes at around 5 pm. The election results will be declared on May 23
Over 10.01 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 918 candidates. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of polls.
On Sunday, a bypoll will be held in Panaji, necessitated due to the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March. By-elections will also be held in four assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu — Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram. Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.
An average of 66.88 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the last six phases. The whole elections were spread over 38 days.
Union minister Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey are seeking re-election from Ghazipur and Chandauli, respectively.
The BJP is contesting 11 Lok Sabha seats in this phase, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is contesting Mirzapur, currently held by Union minister Anupriya Patel, and Robertsganj.
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the 278 candidates, including 24 women, whose fate will be decided in Punjab on Sunday.
Besides Punjab, more than 6 lakh voters in the union territory of Chandigarh will choose between sitting MP and BJP candidate Kirron Kher and former railway minister and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal.
Actor turned politician Sunny Deol, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann are among other prominent candidates in the fray. On most of the 13 seats, the contest appears to be a direct fight between the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance.
A conglomeration of several political outfits, the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) led by AAP rebel Sukhpal Singh Khaira, is also contesting on all 13 seats while SAD (Taksali), breakaway faction of SAD, has fielded one candidate from Anandpur Sahib. In 2014, the AAP and the SAD had won four seats each, the Congress three and the BJP two.
An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will decide the fate of 111 candidates in nine seats of West Bengal — Kolkata North and Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC).
Eight seats, barring Jadavpur, will witness a contest among the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front. The Congress has given the Jadavpur seat a miss. The nine constituencies are spread across the three districts of Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas.
The high-voltage campaign for the final phase saw poll meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leader Sachin Pilot and West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. Shah’s roadshow in the city on Tuesday was marred by violence and destruction of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust in a college in north Kolkata.
In a first such action in India's electoral history, the Election Commission ordered campaigning in the nine West Bengal constituencies to end at 10 pm on Thursday, instead of 6 pm on Friday, in the wake of the violence between the BJP and the TMC during Shah's roadshow. As many as four Union ministers -- Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, RK Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey -- are among the 157 candidates in Bihar.
Seven of these seats were won by the NDA last time, five by the BJP and two by the RLSP, which is now with the "Mahagathbandhan". One was bagged by the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which then fought separately but is now back with the NDA. By-poll will also be held for the Dehri Assembly seat.
The most keenly-watched contest is in Patna Sahib where Prasad, one of the most prominent members of the Narendra Modi cabinet, is seeking entry into the Lok Sabha. He is pitted against Shatrughan Sinha - the actor-turned-politician, who won it on both occasions for the BJP and is now in the fray as the Congress candidate.
The electoral fortunes of 42 candidates including that of former chief minister and Union minister Shibu Soren will be decided on Sunday in Jharkhand.
Soren, the chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and a eighth term sitting MP is in the fray from Dumka seat once again. He is crossing swords with BJP's Sunil Soren. The JMM leader had defeated his BJP challenger twice in 2009 and 2014.
Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa seats in Madhya Pradesh, all currently held by the BJP, will go to polls in Madhya Pradesh. Former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria, Arun Yadav are in the fray from Ratlam and Khandwa, the latter seeing a tough fight between Yadav and ex-MP BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chauhan. Polling will also be held in all four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh where as many as 45 candidates, including five legislators, are in the fray.