Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Union Council of Ministers and NDA Allies Meet at BJP Office, PM in Attendance

PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah arrive for a meeting with the Union Council of Ministers at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)



Thakur, along with seven others, were acquitted by a court in Dewas on February 1, 2017, in the murder case due to lack of concrete evidence against them. Joshi was shot dead on December 29, 2007 in Dewas Industrial Area police station limits.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today junked a petition demanding 100 per cent EVM and VVPAT verification, saying it won’t entertain such a plea “over and over again”. Calling the petition by NGO Techno4All a “nuisance”, the court said no one could come in the way of people electing their representatives.



The development comes just ahead of the Opposition’s meeting with the Election Commission to demand recounting of votes if EVMs and VVPAT slips do not match.



Unfazed by the exit polls results that have given a clear victory to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee will meet other Mahagathbandhan leaders today to hold detailed discussions on the possibility of forming a non-BJP government with Congress support.



The opposition parties have once again raked up the issue of EVM tampering after exit polls gave a clear verdict in favour of the BJP. A delegation of opposition leaders will go to the Election Commission office today to demand recounting of votes if EVM machines and VVPAT slips don’t match in seats where tallying takes place.



Leaders who will meet the EC officials today include Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ahmed Patel, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, CPI leader D Raja, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will also hold an informal meeting with party leaders to discuss future strategy in the wake of strong exit poll numbers. This will be followed by a dinner, which will see Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Sukhbir Badal among others in attendance.