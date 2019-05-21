CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Union Council of Ministers and NDA Allies Meet at BJP Office, PM in Attendance

News18.com | May 21, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live: The Election Commission on Tuesday said it will not make public dissenting opinions in cases of violation of the model code of conduct. Earlier, EC official Ashok Lavasa had recused himself from the poll panel's meeting on the ground that his dissenting views were not taken on board when considering cases of violation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In fresh trouble for Pragya Thakur, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reopen the murder case of RSS pracharak Sunil Joshi in which the BJP’s Bhopal candidate is an accused.
Read More
May 21, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Result Loot': Upendra Kushwaha Warns NDA of Blood Spill on Streets if EVMs are Manipulated

Terming the UP incident as 'loot', Kushwaha called for safety of the voting machines ahead of counting on May 23.

May 21, 2019 6:01 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Union ministers from the BJP as well as allies at a meeting hosted by party president Amit Shah at its headquarters. The BJP described the meeting as an occasion to thank ministers for "their service to the nation" ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election on May 23, following which a new government will assume charge. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, JP Nadda and Prakash Javadekar were among the key leaders from the BJP at the meeting.

May 21, 2019 5:45 pm (IST)

Meeting of Union Council of Minsters of BJP  underway at party office in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also present.

May 21, 2019 5:23 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the BJP headquarters in Delhi for meeting of Union Council of Minsters. 

May 21, 2019 5:10 pm (IST)

The Election Commission has said it won't make dissent in model code violation cases public. It will be recorded in files as is the case now.

May 21, 2019 5:04 pm (IST)

Kushwaha Calls for Protection of EVMs | After few incidents of EVMs being transported allegedly without any security, RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha said that security of the vote should be the priority and that people should take up arms if need arises to protect it. " To avoid the looting of the votes, as happened today,  people should take up arms if the need arises," Kushwaha said in Patna. 

May 21, 2019 4:50 pm (IST)

After a few incidents of EVM’s being transported allegedly without any security were reported from Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission has come out with a statement calling the allegations “baseless and frivolous”. Addressing the allegations about each of the four places from where the incidents were reported, the poll panel said “the EVMs were in proper security and protocol”. 

May 21, 2019 4:30 pm (IST)

"We are asking the Election Commission to respect mandate of people. It cannot be manipulated," TDP's Chandrababu Naidu said. 

May 21, 2019 4:28 pm (IST)

"We raised the issues over last one and a half month.  We asked the EC why they have not responded. The  EC heard us for almost an hour and assured that they'll meet again tomorrow morning," senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said after meeting the poll body. 

May 21, 2019 4:26 pm (IST)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said that even the former Chief Election Commissioner has endorsed their demands.  

May 21, 2019 4:19 pm (IST)

The Congress has said that the Election Commission has called them again tomorrow morning. 

May 21, 2019 4:16 pm (IST)

“We have requested that the verification of VVPAT slips of randomly identified (05) polling stations should be done prior to the initiation of vote counting & not after the completion of last round of counting,” senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said after 22 Opposition parties met the EC. He alleged that votes that were cast for the Congress went to the BJP. 

May 21, 2019 4:13 pm (IST)

Cong Notice to Karnataka Legislator |The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday served notice to its legislator Roashan Baig for allegedly criticising the party's state unit leaders ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll results on Thursday, an official said. "A show-cause notice has been served on Baig to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for going public against the party's state unit leaders through the media," Spokesman Ravi Gowda told IANS here.Baig, a former senior Minister, is a legislator from the Shivajinagar Assembly segment in Bengaluru central.

May 21, 2019 4:10 pm (IST)

Tight Security in Kerala for Counting Day | Over 22,000 police personnel will be deployed in the state on May 23, the day results for the Lok Sabha elections will be declared, police said Tuesday. Security has been beefed up in sensitive areas, they said.

May 21, 2019 4:03 pm (IST)

Praise for Rahul, Priyanka from Unlikely Quarters | The Shiv Sena Tuesday expressed confidence that a government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be re-elected for a second term as the exit polls show a "clear trend" in the BJP-led NDA's favour. At the same time, it also praised Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their "hard work", saying their party will get enough seats to bag the leader of opposition's post in the new Lok Sabha.

May 21, 2019 4:00 pm (IST)

22 parties of the opposition have submitted a memorandum before the EC, requesting that the verification of VVPAT slips of randomly identified (05) polling stations should be done prior to the initiation of counting of votes & not after the completion of last round of counting, the ANI reported. In the memorandum, the opposition leaders have also demanded that if any discrepancy is found anywhere during the VVPAT verification, 100% counting of paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of that assembly segment should be done.

May 21, 2019 3:57 pm (IST)

Protests in UP Over 'EVM Tampering' | Protests broke out in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after videos of alleged movement and tampering of EVMs went viral on social media. The EC has dismissed the charge. As the videos went viral, workers of various parties held protests in Ghazipur, Chandauli and Dumariyaganj alleging that EVMs were being "moved around" outside strongrooms. A video clip of EVMs being off-loaded and put in a room inside the counting centre complex in Chandauli was doing the rounds on social media. BJP's state unit president Mahendra Nath Pandey is seeking re-election from the seat.  Another video is from Ghazipur where SP-BSP alliance candidate Afzal Ansari is seen staging protest alleging that the administration was trying to change EVMs.

May 21, 2019 3:52 pm (IST)

Pranab Mukherjee Raises Concern Over EVM Tampering | Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has raised concerns about alleged EVM tampering and said “there can be no room for speculations that challenge the very basis of a democracy”. “I am concerned at reports of alleged tampering of voter’s verdict. The safety and security of the EVMs, which are in the custody of ECI, is the responsibility of the commission. There can be no room for speculations that challenge the very basis of a democracy. People’s mandate is sacrosanct and has to be above any iota of reasonable doubt,” the former President wrote in a statement.

May 21, 2019 3:24 pm (IST)

Day after praising the EC for conducting the 'perfect' poll, former president of India, Pranab Mujkherjee raises concerns over reports of EVM tampering. "There can be no room for speculations that challenge the very basis of the democracy", he writes, further putting the onus of ensuring institutional integrity on the Election Commission. 

May 21, 2019 3:08 pm (IST)

After much speculation and several media reports suggesting that Udhav Thackeray will remain absent from the grand NDA meet, the Shiv Sena chief has now confirmed his presence at the event today. He will be accompined by his son Aditya Thackeray and other senior party leaders. 

May 21, 2019 3:03 pm (IST)

Opposition leaders arrive at the EC to put forth demands for tallying VVPAT slips with EVM figures in an entire constituency in case a discrepancy is reported in any polling booth. The band of leaders includes names from all major parties like the Congress, AAP, INC, TDP, TMC, NC, among other regional outfits. 

May 21, 2019 2:58 pm (IST)

ALSO READ | Karnataka Coalition First Casualty of Exit Poll Results? Congress, JD(S) Leaders Warn of Collapse Post May 23

JD(S) insiders claim that if the coalition tally goes below 10 and chief minister's son Nikhil loses from Mandya, the coalition will surely collapse.

May 21, 2019 1:50 pm (IST)

The strategy opposition meeting spearheaded by Chandrababu Naidu begins at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. In attendance is DMK's Kanimozhi, Danish Ali from BSP, Rajasthan CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, among others. Arvind Kejriwal is also present.

May 21, 2019 1:29 pm (IST)

JDS Hints Trouble for Cong Alliance in K'nataka | Speaking to CNN-News18, JDS spokesperson Tanvir Ahmed says, "If the numbers on results day don't favour us then there will be trouble for the Congress coalition in Karnataka." His statement comes a day after nearly all exit polls indicated a decisive victory for the BJP-led NDA government and a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

May 21, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav Meets AAP's Sanjay Singh | Stepping up efforts of consolidating an opposition bloc against the NDA, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav discusses post-poll politics with AAP's Sanjay Singh. After holding talks, Singh told the news agency ANI, " We met to discuss the strategy to be followed after results. The first priority is to stop BJP." Talking about exit poll predictions, the AAP leader adds, " I feel the gathbandhan will get more than 60 seats in UP. BJP will be wiped off across the country. Exit polls will prove to be completely false, like it had happened before. Opposition will form a strong govt at the centre"

May 21, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

BJP candidate for Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur may be in trouble again, as the Kamal Nath Govt of Madhya Pradesh is set to reopen the RSS Pracharak Sunil Joshi murder case in which she was prime accused, but was acquitted by the NIA court in 2017.

May 21, 2019 11:38 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Baseless': Election Commission Dismisses Questions on 'Unsecure' Movement of EVMs in Uttar Pradesh

Addressing the allegations about each of the four places from where the incidents were reported, the poll panel said "the EVMs were in proper security and protocol".

May 21, 2019 11:02 am (IST)

After a string of rumors of EVM tampering sparked protests in Ghazipur, Chandauli, Domariaganj and Jhansi, the Election Commission issued a detailed statement addressing the situation in each of these regions separately, and assured the people that EVMs are safe. "In fact in all the cases, polled EVMS and VVPATs were sealed properly in front of the political parties candidates. CC TV cameras are installed. CPAF security is there. Candidates are allowed to have watch on strong room at a time and at a point one representatives of each candidates 24 ×7.The allegations are baseless," it said.

May 21, 2019 10:56 am (IST)

SC Junks Fresh Petition on 100% VVPAT-EVM Match | The Supreme Court junks a fresh petition on 100% VVPAT-EVM match, calling it a nuisance. "We won't entertain such pleas again and again," says the apex court, adding that the court cannot come in the way of people electing thier representatives. The PIL was filed by an NGO Techno4All.

May 21, 2019 10:50 am (IST)

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will also be a part of the delegation of opposition leaders meeting the Election Commission today in the national capital. He is expected to be accompanied with Sanjay Singh. 

Load More
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Union Council of Ministers and NDA Allies Meet at BJP Office, PM in Attendance
PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah arrive for a meeting with the Union Council of Ministers at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Thakur, along with seven others, were acquitted by a court in Dewas on February 1, 2017, in the murder case due to lack of concrete evidence against them. Joshi was shot dead on December 29, 2007 in Dewas Industrial Area police station limits.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today junked a petition demanding 100 per cent EVM and VVPAT verification, saying it won’t entertain such a plea “over and over again”. Calling the petition by NGO Techno4All a “nuisance”, the court said no one could come in the way of people electing their representatives.

The development comes just ahead of the Opposition’s meeting with the Election Commission to demand recounting of votes if EVMs and VVPAT slips do not match.

Unfazed by the exit polls results that have given a clear victory to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee will meet other Mahagathbandhan leaders today to hold detailed discussions on the possibility of forming a non-BJP government with Congress support.

The opposition parties have once again raked up the issue of EVM tampering after exit polls gave a clear verdict in favour of the BJP. A delegation of opposition leaders will go to the Election Commission office today to demand recounting of votes if EVM machines and VVPAT slips don’t match in seats where tallying takes place.

Leaders who will meet the EC officials today include Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ahmed Patel, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, CPI leader D Raja, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will also hold an informal meeting with party leaders to discuss future strategy in the wake of strong exit poll numbers. This will be followed by a dinner, which will see Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Sukhbir Badal among others in attendance.
  • 21 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    NAM vs UGA
    167/7
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Namibia beat Uganda by 42 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    UGA vs BOT
    142/7
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Uganda beat Botswana by 52 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    GHA vs NAM
    91/7
    20.0 overs
    		 92/1
    10.5 overs
    Namibia beat Ghana by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    NIG vs KEN
    105/5
    15.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Kenya beat Nigeria by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England
    ENG vs PAK
    351/9
    50.0 overs
    		 297/10
    46.5 overs
    England beat Pakistan by 54 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram