Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: BSP Says Police Forcefully Keeping Dalit Voters from Reaching Polling Booths

News18.com | April 11, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has alleged that UP Police are preventing Dalit voters from reaching polling booths, alleging that policemen are also using force to deter the voters. Eight seats in the politically significant state are going to polls today in the first phase of general elections, apart from 83 other constituencies across 18 states and two Union Territories.

Polling in Andhra Pradesh, which is voting in Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections, has been marred by violence and widespread complaints of EVM malfunctioning. One worker each from the TDP and YSR Congress were killed as clashes broke out between supporters of the two rival parties. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to the Election Commission, demanding re-polling in the state.
Apr 11, 2019 4:18 pm (IST)

Parliamentary constituencies of Bihar Aurangabad and Gaya have recorded a voter turnout of 38.50% and 44.00% respectively at 3 pm. Reserved constituencies of the state Nawada and Jamui figure a poll percentage of 43.00% and 41.34 respectively.

Apr 11, 2019 4:14 pm (IST)

The constituencies of Cooch Behar and Alipurduar in West Bengal have recorded a voter turnout of 68.4% and 71.01% till 3 pm.
 

Apr 11, 2019 4:10 pm (IST)

Fresh Clashes Between TDP-YSRCP | TDP and YSRC party workers clashed for the tenth time today at Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

Apr 11, 2019 4:08 pm (IST)

West Bengal has recorded voter turn out at 69.94% at 3pm

Apr 11, 2019 4:04 pm (IST)

The state of Odisha has registered a 57% turn out in voters till 3.30 pm

Apr 11, 2019 4:00 pm (IST)

Voter turn out in Tripura West parliamentary constituency stands at 68.65 % at 3 PM, while in Mizoram it has reached 54.4%

Apr 11, 2019 3:56 pm (IST)

Voter turnout till 3 pm in Nagaland is 68% and 55% in Meghalaya. Meanwhile, Assam's voter turnout is 59.5%. 

Apr 11, 2019 3:54 pm (IST)

BJP alleges that Tapan Maity,  the Ghatal Lok Sabha convenor's vehicle was vandalised by TMC miscreants in Maisara, Panskura. 

Apr 11, 2019 3:42 pm (IST)

Voter turnout till 3 pm in Lakshadweep is 51.25%, in Uttarakhand is 46.59% and in Manipur is 68.90%, the ANI reported. 

Apr 11, 2019 3:41 pm (IST)

91-year-old Khajan Singh Saini who has voted all his life is missing from the voter list today. There are 400 people like him in 3 wards of Shahpur town, Muzaffarnagar. 

Apr 11, 2019 3:38 pm (IST)

EVM Glitches in Maharashtra | Glitches in EVMs were reported at some places in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra where polling is being held in the first phase Thursday, an official said. After reports of VVPAT machines not working in Gondiya district of Bhanadara-Gondiya constituency, returning officer there said that the faulty machines are being replaced quickly and the election is going on smoothly without delay.

Apr 11, 2019 3:37 pm (IST)

J&K Voter Turnout | Jammu and Kashmir has recorded over 35 per cent turnout till 1 pm in Jammu and Baramulla constituencies, where voting is underway in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, even as there were protests over defective EVMs in some areas, officials said. The two constituencies house over 33 lakh electorate. The National Conference and the PDP alleged that uniformed personnel "coerced" people to vote for the BJP and that EVMs malfunctioned in some places with Congress button not working in Jammu's Poonch area.

Apr 11, 2019 3:26 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | As Gadkari, Nana Patole Battle it Out in Nagpur, Data Shows Orange City Has History of Siding With Congress

A name to reckon with in his own right, Patole is considered an outsider in Nagpur but many poll pundits say it won't be a cakewalk for Gadkari this time around.

Apr 11, 2019 3:23 pm (IST)

The BSP has alleged that voters, especially Dalits, are being stopped by police from reaching the polling booths. The party also alleged that police was resorting to use of force to stop the voters. "All this is apparently being done under the diktats of higher ups. Immediate intervention is required on this, otherwise the elections serve no purpose," the party said in a statement.

Apr 11, 2019 3:18 pm (IST)

Chhattisgarh's Shyamgiri, where BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in a naxal attack on Tuesday witnessed 70% voter turnout has been reported from here until now. 

Apr 11, 2019 2:58 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Rahul Gandhi Urges People to Vote for Soul of India, Congress Says It's a Contest Between Jobs and 'Pakoda'

The first phase of voting in the seven-phased crucial Lok Sabha elections is underway in 91 constituencies.

Apr 11, 2019 2:56 pm (IST)

In another case of violence in Andhra Pradesh, TDP leader Kodela Siva Prasada Rao has been attacked at a polling booth in Sattenapalli, the ANI reported. 

Apr 11, 2019 2:53 pm (IST)

Telangana Voter Turnout | Telangana registered over 38% polling till 1 pm across 17 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state where former Union minister Renuka Chowdary and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are among prominent candidates in the fray. Medak recorded the highest voter turnout at 54 per cent while Hyderabad registered just 20.59 per cent till 1 pm. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao, K Kavitha and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and film actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, junior NTR and 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli were among the prominent people who cast their vote in their respective constituencies.
 

Apr 11, 2019 2:49 pm (IST)

Voting in Favour of NDA: Sitharaman | Describing the voter turnout in the first phase of the general election till 1 pm as "encouraging", the BJP Thursday said everything seems to be going in favour of the NDA.  "BJP workers are extremely enthused and motivated at the good voter turnout so far on the first day of polling. Everything seems to be going in NDA's favour," BJP leader and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Apr 11, 2019 2:46 pm (IST)

Election 2019 LIVE | On Modi's 'Invincibility', Sonia Gandhi Says Don't Forget Vajpayee in 2004

Election 2019 LIVE: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination from Rae Bareli, her pocket borough, today with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party's eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in tow.

Apr 11, 2019 2:40 pm (IST)

Voter Turnout in Uttar Pradesh | Brisk polling was recorded in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh Thursday, with an estimated 40 per cent turnout till 1pm in the first leg of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.Despite hot weather conditions, voters turned out in large numbers and polling was going on peacefully, an official of the state election department said here. Three Union ministers-- V K Singh (Ghaziabad), Satyapal Singh (Baghpat) and Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar) are in the fray in the first phase.

Apr 11, 2019 2:38 pm (IST)

Uttarakhand Voter Turnout | A voter turnout of 41.27 per cent has been recorded in Uttarakhand till 1 pm where polling is being held in all its five Lok Sabha seats in the first of the seven-phase general elections. The fate of 52 candidates will be decided by over 78 lakh voters of the state, where all the five seats -- Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Almora and Nainital -- are being held by the BJP.
 

Apr 11, 2019 2:33 pm (IST)

Former cricketer and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president, Mohammad Azharuddin, cast his vote at polling booth number 71. 

Apr 11, 2019 2:30 pm (IST)

The security personnel resorted to aerial firing after some people allegedly tried to cast vote without voter ID at a polling station in Shamli. District Magistrate said,“BSF personnel, fired in air for security reasons after some ppl without voter ID tried to cast vote. Voting has resumed now."

Apr 11, 2019 2:24 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | No Man's Land: With Unsure Agenda, But Tested Formula, How BJP Steered Gauhati's Battle to All-woman Showdown​ in 2019

For the BJP, fielding a woman candidate from Guwahati has proven successful over the last two decades, but the Congress party finally understood the saffron party's winning card only this election season.

Apr 11, 2019 2:23 pm (IST)

World's smallest woman has cast her vote in Maharashtra's Nagpur. 

Apr 11, 2019 2:19 pm (IST)

Sonowal Confident of PM Modi's Second Term |  Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday cast his ballot in Dibrugarh district, and asserted that Narendra Modi will be the prime minister for a second term. "Along with Assam, the people of the country have decided to cast their vote for the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development, brotherhood, peace and security of the nation," he told reporters here.

Apr 11, 2019 2:15 pm (IST)
Apr 11, 2019 2:13 pm (IST)

Grand Alliance Not a Threat, Says VK Singh | The BJP does not feel a threat from the grand alliance here as it has done enough developmental work in the area to seek the support of voters, sitting BJP MP and former Army chief V.K. Singh said on Thursday. Speaking to IANS after casting his vote here along with his wife, he said his party was focusing on development issues across the country as well as in Ghaziabad. "Since 2014, my as well as my party's priority have been development, development and development. People are liking that. I am very confident that people will vote for me for the work I have done," he told IANS.

Apr 11, 2019 2:12 pm (IST)

Odisha Voter Turnout | Around 41 per cent votes were polled in the first six hours for first phase of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha on Thursday. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar informed that as per the information received from booth level, approximately 41 per cent voting has been recorded by 1 p.m. The elections were underway for four parliamentary constituencies Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput and 28 Assembly constituencies, which fall under the Lok Sabha seats.

The mega battle for power is underway with voters deciding the fate of candidates in 91 constituencies across 18 states and two Union territories. Among the big names in the fray are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh. Voters in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha are voting in two elections with the Assembly polls in these states being held simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha elections. Polling is being held in all Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep. Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Maharashtra, six in Bihar, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal and one seat in Chhattisgarh are also going to polls.

Voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats is to be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.

Lok Sabha constituencies going to the polls in Phase 1 (April 11, 2019): Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Elluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Chittoor, Arunachal West, Arunachal East, Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Baramulla, Jammu, Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim, Outer Manipur, Shillong, Tura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Sikkim, Tripura West, Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Bastar, Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Hardwar, Lakshadweep and Andaman Nicobar Islands (Total 91)

States going to the polls in Phase 1 (April 11, 2019): Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep (Total 20)

In Andhra Pradesh, strong anti-incumbency, caste and corruption are the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections to Lok Sabha and the state assembly as over 3.93 crore voters will exercise their franchise. This is the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Telugu Desam Party chief and CM N Chandrababu Naidu will be seeking election from Kuppam, while his son Nara Lokesh is making his electoral debut from Mangalagiri. YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, an aspirant for the CM's post, is fighting from his family's pocket borough Pulivendula.

There are over 3.93 crore voters, of whom 10 lakh are first-timers. They will exercise their franchise in 46,120 polling stations.

In Telangana, the election will be held for all 17 Lok Sabha seats, in Andhra Pradesh, voters will exercise their franchise to 175 MLAs and 25 MPs.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti having swept the December assembly polls is hoping for an encore in the company of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM while the opposition Congress and BJP appear to be focussed on winning a select number of seats. The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency is a special case as 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers, are in the fray.

Telangana has over 2.96 crore voters who would decide the fate of 443 candidates. Of them, over 170 are farmers from Nizamabad who have entered the fray to highlight their plight.

Over 79,000 EVMs, 42,000 control units, 46,000 Voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT)s are being used for the election for which 2 lakh officials have been deployed across 34,604 polling stations.

In Uttar Pradesh on eight seats, the ruling BJP will clash with the newly-formed SP-BSP-RLD alliance across Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Kairana constituencies.

Muzaffarnagar will see RLD chief Ajit Singh take on BJP's Sanjeev Balyan. His son Jayant Chaudhary is fielded against Union minister Satyapal Singh in Baghpat. Union ministers V K Singh and Mahesh Sharma are BJP candidates in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, respectively.

In Bihar, four Lok Sabha seats, Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui and Nawada, will see polling on tomorrow. LJP leader Chirag Paswan is contesting from Jamui reserved seat. He is the sitting MP and is locked in a virtual straight contest with Bhudeo Chaudhary of RLSP.

In the North East, of the two seats in Arunachal Pradesh Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking re-election from Arunachal West. Four seats in Assam will go to polls, with former CM Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi testing poll waters from Kaliabor. In Meghalaya, polling will be held tomorrow for two Lok Sabha Parliamentary seats- Shillong and Tura.

Sikkim Assembly elections of 32 seats will be held simultaneously with lone parliament seat of the state tomorrow.

In West Bengal, all arrangements have been made for free and fair polling in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar Lok Sabha Seats tomorrow.

The lone Parliamentary Constituency of Andaman and Nicobar Islands will go to polls tomorrow in the first phase of General Elections 2019. A total of 15 candidates are in the fray for the lone seat of Andaman and Nicobar Parliamentary Constituency.

The fate of all the candidates would be known on May 23 after the seven-phase election across the country comes to an end.
