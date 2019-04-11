Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: BSP Says Police Forcefully Keeping Dalit Voters from Reaching Polling Booths

Event Highlights
Polling in Andhra Pradesh, which is voting in Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections, has been marred by violence and widespread complaints of EVM malfunctioning. One worker each from the TDP and YSR Congress were killed as clashes broke out between supporters of the two rival parties. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to the Election Commission, demanding re-polling in the state.
EVM Glitches in Maharashtra | Glitches in EVMs were reported at some places in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra where polling is being held in the first phase Thursday, an official said. After reports of VVPAT machines not working in Gondiya district of Bhanadara-Gondiya constituency, returning officer there said that the faulty machines are being replaced quickly and the election is going on smoothly without delay.
J&K Voter Turnout | Jammu and Kashmir has recorded over 35 per cent turnout till 1 pm in Jammu and Baramulla constituencies, where voting is underway in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, even as there were protests over defective EVMs in some areas, officials said. The two constituencies house over 33 lakh electorate. The National Conference and the PDP alleged that uniformed personnel "coerced" people to vote for the BJP and that EVMs malfunctioned in some places with Congress button not working in Jammu's Poonch area.
The BSP has alleged that voters, especially Dalits, are being stopped by police from reaching the polling booths. The party also alleged that police was resorting to use of force to stop the voters. "All this is apparently being done under the diktats of higher ups. Immediate intervention is required on this, otherwise the elections serve no purpose," the party said in a statement.
Telangana Voter Turnout | Telangana registered over 38% polling till 1 pm across 17 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state where former Union minister Renuka Chowdary and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are among prominent candidates in the fray. Medak recorded the highest voter turnout at 54 per cent while Hyderabad registered just 20.59 per cent till 1 pm. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao, K Kavitha and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and film actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, junior NTR and 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli were among the prominent people who cast their vote in their respective constituencies.
Voting in Favour of NDA: Sitharaman | Describing the voter turnout in the first phase of the general election till 1 pm as "encouraging", the BJP Thursday said everything seems to be going in favour of the NDA. "BJP workers are extremely enthused and motivated at the good voter turnout so far on the first day of polling. Everything seems to be going in NDA's favour," BJP leader and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Voter Turnout in Uttar Pradesh | Brisk polling was recorded in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh Thursday, with an estimated 40 per cent turnout till 1pm in the first leg of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.Despite hot weather conditions, voters turned out in large numbers and polling was going on peacefully, an official of the state election department said here. Three Union ministers-- V K Singh (Ghaziabad), Satyapal Singh (Baghpat) and Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar) are in the fray in the first phase.
Uttarakhand Voter Turnout | A voter turnout of 41.27 per cent has been recorded in Uttarakhand till 1 pm where polling is being held in all its five Lok Sabha seats in the first of the seven-phase general elections. The fate of 52 candidates will be decided by over 78 lakh voters of the state, where all the five seats -- Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Almora and Nainital -- are being held by the BJP.
World's smallest woman has cast her vote in Maharashtra's Nagpur.
Maharashtra: World's smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge, casts her vote at a polling station in Nagpur. #IndiaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/QsLiaHMGMx— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019
Sonowal Confident of PM Modi's Second Term | Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday cast his ballot in Dibrugarh district, and asserted that Narendra Modi will be the prime minister for a second term. "Along with Assam, the people of the country have decided to cast their vote for the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development, brotherhood, peace and security of the nation," he told reporters here.
This polling station at 12-Ruksin under East Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, is entirely managed by local women. #ElectionsWithNews18 #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/ZeWkP6LOix— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 11, 2019
Grand Alliance Not a Threat, Says VK Singh | The BJP does not feel a threat from the grand alliance here as it has done enough developmental work in the area to seek the support of voters, sitting BJP MP and former Army chief V.K. Singh said on Thursday. Speaking to IANS after casting his vote here along with his wife, he said his party was focusing on development issues across the country as well as in Ghaziabad. "Since 2014, my as well as my party's priority have been development, development and development. People are liking that. I am very confident that people will vote for me for the work I have done," he told IANS.
Odisha Voter Turnout | Around 41 per cent votes were polled in the first six hours for first phase of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha on Thursday. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar informed that as per the information received from booth level, approximately 41 per cent voting has been recorded by 1 p.m. The elections were underway for four parliamentary constituencies Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput and 28 Assembly constituencies, which fall under the Lok Sabha seats.
The mega battle for power is underway with voters deciding the fate of candidates in 91 constituencies across 18 states and two Union territories. Among the big names in the fray are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh. Voters in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha are voting in two elections with the Assembly polls in these states being held simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha elections. Polling is being held in all Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep. Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Maharashtra, six in Bihar, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal and one seat in Chhattisgarh are also going to polls.
Voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats is to be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.
Lok Sabha constituencies going to the polls in Phase 1 (April 11, 2019): Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Elluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Chittoor, Arunachal West, Arunachal East, Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Baramulla, Jammu, Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim, Outer Manipur, Shillong, Tura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Sikkim, Tripura West, Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Bastar, Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Hardwar, Lakshadweep and Andaman Nicobar Islands (Total 91)
States going to the polls in Phase 1 (April 11, 2019): Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep (Total 20)
In Andhra Pradesh, strong anti-incumbency, caste and corruption are the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections to Lok Sabha and the state assembly as over 3.93 crore voters will exercise their franchise. This is the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.
Telugu Desam Party chief and CM N Chandrababu Naidu will be seeking election from Kuppam, while his son Nara Lokesh is making his electoral debut from Mangalagiri. YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, an aspirant for the CM's post, is fighting from his family's pocket borough Pulivendula.
There are over 3.93 crore voters, of whom 10 lakh are first-timers. They will exercise their franchise in 46,120 polling stations.
In Telangana, the election will be held for all 17 Lok Sabha seats, in Andhra Pradesh, voters will exercise their franchise to 175 MLAs and 25 MPs.
The Telangana Rashtra Samiti having swept the December assembly polls is hoping for an encore in the company of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM while the opposition Congress and BJP appear to be focussed on winning a select number of seats. The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency is a special case as 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers, are in the fray.
Telangana has over 2.96 crore voters who would decide the fate of 443 candidates. Of them, over 170 are farmers from Nizamabad who have entered the fray to highlight their plight.
Over 79,000 EVMs, 42,000 control units, 46,000 Voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT)s are being used for the election for which 2 lakh officials have been deployed across 34,604 polling stations.
In Uttar Pradesh on eight seats, the ruling BJP will clash with the newly-formed SP-BSP-RLD alliance across Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Kairana constituencies.
Muzaffarnagar will see RLD chief Ajit Singh take on BJP's Sanjeev Balyan. His son Jayant Chaudhary is fielded against Union minister Satyapal Singh in Baghpat. Union ministers V K Singh and Mahesh Sharma are BJP candidates in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, respectively.
In Bihar, four Lok Sabha seats, Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui and Nawada, will see polling on tomorrow. LJP leader Chirag Paswan is contesting from Jamui reserved seat. He is the sitting MP and is locked in a virtual straight contest with Bhudeo Chaudhary of RLSP.
In the North East, of the two seats in Arunachal Pradesh Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking re-election from Arunachal West. Four seats in Assam will go to polls, with former CM Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi testing poll waters from Kaliabor. In Meghalaya, polling will be held tomorrow for two Lok Sabha Parliamentary seats- Shillong and Tura.
Sikkim Assembly elections of 32 seats will be held simultaneously with lone parliament seat of the state tomorrow.
In West Bengal, all arrangements have been made for free and fair polling in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar Lok Sabha Seats tomorrow.
The lone Parliamentary Constituency of Andaman and Nicobar Islands will go to polls tomorrow in the first phase of General Elections 2019. A total of 15 candidates are in the fray for the lone seat of Andaman and Nicobar Parliamentary Constituency.
The fate of all the candidates would be known on May 23 after the seven-phase election across the country comes to an end.
