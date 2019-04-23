Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Congress Worker Stabbed to Death in Clash With TMC Men Amid Violence in Bengal

Voter Turn Out in Gujarat at 3 pm | At the western end of the country, the state of Gujarat recorded a voter turn out of 50.36 per cent at 3 pm. The state has 26 parliamentary constituencies going to polls today. Major constituencies and their poll percentages till 3 pm are as follows: Gandhinagar at 52.76 percent, Ahmedabad East at 48.78 percent, Ahmedabad West at 47.41 percent, Jamnagar at 44.24 per cent, Junagadh at 47.28 per cent, Anand at 53.88 per cent, Vadodara at 54.04 per cent.
Event Highlights
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged “criminal negligence” in the polling process, claiming all votes being polled on EVMs are being registered for the BJP. Congress leader and Shashi Tharoor had voiced similar concerns after voting in Kerala where EVM glitches were reported within the first two hours of voting. Two people have also reportedly died while waiting in line to vote in Kerala.
Voter Turn Out in Assam at 3 pm | The state of Assam witnessed 4 major constituencies go to polls today in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The state recorded a voter turn out of 62.13 per cent at 3 pm. The parliamentary constituency of Dhubri recorded a poll percentage of 67.12 per cent while Barpeta recorded 63.36 per cent. The only reserved constituency undergoing polls today, Kokrajhar, witnessed a voter turn out of 63.36 per cent. The seat of Guwahati has witnessed the lowest voter turn out so far in the third phase of polls in Assam with a poll percentage of 58.23 per cent.
Anjela Toppo, a 46-year-old tribal woman, collapsed today while standing in a queue to cast her vote in Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh, PTI reported. Raigarh Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma told reporters that Toppo awas rushed to the hospital but later died there. Voting is underway in Raigarh (ST) and six other Lok Sabha constituencies in the third and final phase in the state.
Gautam Gambhir has replaced Maheish Girri as the BJP candidate and will take on Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party.
A child sits on the floor while his mother waits in the queue to cast vote at a polling booth in the Ballupur Diara area of Uttar Malda, West Bengal.
(@Sougata_Mukh reports)
Two senior citizens collapsed and died while waiting to cast their vote in two Lok Sabha constituencies, while another elderly person shortly after casting his vote in Kerala on Tuesday.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has cast his vote in Assam's Dispur.
State-wise Voter Turnout | Assam-46.61%, Bihar-37.05%, Chhattisgarh-42.97%, Dadra and Nagra Haveli-37.20%, Daman and Diu-42.99%, Goa-45.72%, Gujarat-39.36%, Jammu & Kashmir-9.63%, Karnataka-36.74, Kerala-39.60%, Maharashtra-31.99%, Odisha-32.82%, Tripura-44.64, Uttar Pradesh-29.76%, West Bengal-52.37
Finance Minister Jaitley casts his vote.
BJP veteran LK Advani casts his vote in Ahmedabad.
Wrestler-turned-cop Booked for Joining Cong Campaign | The Mumbai Police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Narsingh P Yadav, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler-turned-Assistant Commissioner of Police, charging him with campaigning for Congress candidate for the Mumbai North-West seat, Sanjay Nirupam. The FIR was lodged against Yadav, 40, in the Amboli Police Station, an official said. On Sunday night, Yadav had campaigned for Nirupam in Yadavnagar area of Andheri West which falls under the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency.
Speculation of the Gadar star taking the political plunge had been doing the rounds since last week when Deol met BJP president Amit Shah at Pune airport.
The Congress and AAP have claimed that EVMs and VVPAT machines malfunctioned at some polling booths in Goa. Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar alleged foul play by the BJP and said he will complain about this to the EC. Expressing concern over faulty EVMs in Cuncolim and Quepem Assembly segments, he said, "During mock polling, all votes were getting registered in the BJP's name despite pressing buttons of other parties. I will be filing a complaint with the Election Commission. This is foul play by the BJP."
Below 5% Voting in J&K's Anantnag Till 12pm | Less than 5% of the 5.30 lakh electorate of Anantnag district in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency of J&K exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling on Tuesday. The overall poll percentage in Anantnag at 11.00 am was 4.79 per cent, an official spokesman said here. Polling will end at 4.00 pm, instead of the usual 6.00 pm, following a request by police. The polling so far has been peaceful in the restive district, police officials said.
Hope the Country Votes Out BJP: Akhilesh | "The BJP has hurt the country and people will use this chance to show their displeasure. Poverty and hunger are on a rise and no FDI is coming in," Akhilesh Yadav said. "I hope the country votes out the BJP helps form a new government and elect a new prime minister," he said. He also questioned the PM over black money, jobs and GST.
Snake Inside VVPAT Machine in Kannur | Voting was briefly halted at a polling station in Kerala's Kannur Lok Sabha constituency after a snake was found inside a VVPAT machine, triggering panic among officials and voters.However, the reptile was soon removed and voting continued. The Kannur constituency, where sitting MP PK Sreemathy (CPI-M-LDF), K Surendrdan (Cong-UDF) and K Padmanabhan (BJP-NDA) are trying their luck, is witnessing brisk polling since the morning.
Voting is underway for the star-studded phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections, which will see political heavyweights like BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav among others contest in 117 parliamentary constituencies across 15 states. By the end of the third phase of polling, almost 55 per cent of the country and all of southern India would have voted for their parliamentary representative. It will also be a test for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which will aim to defend the maximum number of seats at 62.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 62 of the 115 seats in the third phase, and its performance in this phase will be crucial in deciding its political fortunes.
The two seats that are expected to draw the maximum attention are Gujarat's Gandhinagar where BJP president Amit Shah will be testing his fate from and Wayanad in Kerala — the second seat from where Rahul Gandhi will be contesting.
With 116 seats in fray, the end of third phase will see 302 out of 545 constituencies done with polling.
While the BJP chief took out a roadshow in Gandhinagar to mark the end of his campaign, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not only campaigned for her brother in Wayanad but also indicated her willingness to take on Modi from Varanasi.
The third phase will see all the seats in Gujarat (26), Kerala (20), Goa (2), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1) and Daman and Diu (1) go to polls. Besides, polling will be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, one in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Karnataka, 14 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and five in West Bengal.
The third phase is dotted with key contests, some of them being Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan versus BJP’s Jaya Prada, Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge versus Umesh Jadhav, who quit as a Congress MLA and is now contesting as a BJP candidate, Congress’ Shashi Tharoor against BJP’s Rajasekaran in Thiruvananthapuram, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule versus BJP’s Kanchan Kul.
In Uttar Pradesh, where 10 seats will go to polls, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be contesting from Mainpuri and BJP’s Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit, a seat formerly represented by his mother, Maneka Gandhi. Lok Sabha seats like Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Badaun, and Aonla, will witness a fight for the OBC votes once again.
In 2014, the BJP had won seven of the 10 UP seats that are voting today but the caste arithmetic seems to favour the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. While the alliance is banking on the dominance of the Yadav community in these parts, the BJP is banking on Modi’s popularity and the non-Yadav OBC vote bank that it managed in 2014.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) strongholds of Mainpuri, Badaun and Sambhal will go to the polls on Tuesday and the party's prospects have received a considerable boost following its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The Congress too is also likely to cut into BJP votes.
The North-East too will see a high-stakes battle as the BJP is banking on its allies in the minority-dominated seats of Assam, while the Congress is trying for a comeback in what was once its bastion. In Assam, the Guwahati seat will witness a prestige battle between former Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Queen Oja and film and TV personality Bobbeeta Sharma of the Congress.
In Maharashtra, the third phase of polling will be held in some NCP strongholds, including Baramati, Madha, Kolahpur and Satara. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is contesting from the party's bastion in Baramati.
The Congress and the NCP have dominated the local bodies and cooperatives in the sugar belt of the state, which has of late been challenged by the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. The Lok Sabha results will show if the NCP is able to regain its earlier dominance in the region.
Of the five seats in Bihar, the BJP had won only one in 2014 and it is again contesting one seat this time. Janata Dal (United), the BJP's ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is contesting three seats while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is contesting one seat. As part of the grand alliance, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting three seats, while the Congress and the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) are contesting one seat each.
