LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Nitin Gadkari Votes With Family in Nagpur, Says Will Get Bigger Margin Than 2014

News18.com | April 11, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: The mega battle for power is underway with voters deciding the fate of candidates in 91 constituencies across 18 states and two union territories. Voters in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha will be voting in two elections with the Assembly polls in these states being held simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha elections. Polling is being held in all Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep. Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Maharashtra, six in Bihar, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal and one seat in Chhattisgarh are also going to polls.

Among the big names in the fray are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh. Voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats is to be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.
Read More
Apr 11, 2019 10:30 am (IST)

Nitin Gadkari, BJP's candidate from Nagour, is confidnet of a sweeping victory in the general elections. "I am sure my margin will be better than last time," he said. 

Apr 11, 2019 10:27 am (IST)

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan after casting his vote in Vijaywara. 

Apr 11, 2019 10:25 am (IST)

Around 14% electorate cast their votes in the first couple of hours of polling in the Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. At some places, there were reports of EVM snags which were being rectified, an election official in the state capital Raipur told PTI. Long queues of voters were seen at several polling booths in the region. Early in the morning, Naxals detonated an IED (improvised explosive device) in Narayanpur district, which
comes under Bastar constituency, police said.

Apr 11, 2019 10:23 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | EC Reprimands Revenue Department's 'Insolent' Counter Advisory over I-T Raids

The EC in its rejoinder letter 'expressed deep sense of anguish about the casual and trivial manner in which the advisory to be absolutely neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory has been responded to by the Department'.

Apr 11, 2019 10:21 am (IST)

Polling officials at a Dingdi, an all women polling station in Siaha, Mizoram.

Apr 11, 2019 10:18 am (IST)

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, urging the people of Berhampur, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur & Koraput to vote in good numbers. 

Apr 11, 2019 10:15 am (IST)

Minister in Mamata’s cabinet,Rabindranath Ghosh has alleged Central forces are interfering in the polling process. Ghosh was leaving the polling booth after casting his vote in Cooch Behar when he got into an altercation with a BSF soldier.Ghosh questioned the soldier for entering the booth, he also alleged that the soldier threatened him. 

Apr 11, 2019 10:09 am (IST)

Congress's Saharanpur candidate Imran Masood has slammed Sanjeev Balyan, BJP's Muzaffarnagar candidate, after he alleged proxy voting by women in burkha. ​"If he thinks that proxy voting is taking place, he can get women personnel deployed to check the women voters,"  Masood said. 

Apr 11, 2019 10:01 am (IST)

AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP candidate Asaduddin Owaisi casts his vote at a polling booth in the city. He is a three time sitting MP from the constituency. (image: ANI)

Apr 11, 2019 9:59 am (IST)

Voters queued up outside a polling booth in north Kashmir's Bandipora, which falls under the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.  

Apr 11, 2019 9:56 am (IST)

Senior citizens before casting their vote in Chizami Phek, Nagaland

Apr 11, 2019 9:54 am (IST)

Meanwhile, union minister Kiren Rijiju has not been able to cast his vote as he is campaigning in Itnagar. 

Apr 11, 2019 9:53 am (IST)

Union minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur Nitin Gadkari leaves for polling booth after seeking blessings from family deity. 

Apr 11, 2019 9:51 am (IST)

The voter turnout in Saharanpur till 9 am was recorded to be 8%, while 10% voters turned up to vote in Kairana, 10% in Muzaffarnagar, Merut and Gautam Budh Nagar. Bijnor recorded a turnout of 11%, while Baghpat and Ghaziabad recorded a turnout of 11% and 12%, respectively. 

Apr 11, 2019 9:47 am (IST)

RLD chief Ajit Singh, an ally in the SP-BSP combine in Uttar Pradesh, has said that there is no challenge to the Grand Alliance. "Uttar Pradesh will silence PM Modi," he said. 

Apr 11, 2019 9:46 am (IST)

YSRCP, TDP Workers Clash | Clashes erupted between YSRCP and TDP workers in Guntur. The YSRCP workers allegedly attacked TDP candidate Aravind Babu's vehicle. The workers from both the sides started throwing stones at each other after which the police resorted to lathi charge. 

Apr 11, 2019 9:37 am (IST)

From Sikkim 34% voter turnout has been reported till 9 am, while 17% has been reported from Mizoram. 21% turnout has been reported from Nagaland till 9am. The voter turnout from Assam till 9 am is 10.2%. 

Apr 11, 2019 9:35 am (IST)

Voting began on a peaceful note, amid tight security, in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, with voters in Kupwara, Handwara and Uri turning out early morning to cast vote, officials said.While people in some pockets of the constituency like Kupwara, Handwara, Sumbal and Uri turned out early in to vote, there was lesser enthusiasm in voters in the rest of the parliamentary seat,the officials said. They said 13.12 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of nine candidates in the fray.
 

Apr 11, 2019 9:33 am (IST)

In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, the voters in Baghpat's Baraut were showered with flowers, while drums were also played.

Apr 11, 2019 9:30 am (IST)

As polling is underway for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, 11% turnout has been reported from Baghpat, 10% in Meerut till 9 am. Meanwhile, 12% turnout has been reported from Ghaziabad till 9am. The overall voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am is 13.34%

Apr 11, 2019 9:28 am (IST)

Internet Blocked in Kashmir | The internet has been snapped in areas in Kashmir  where polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway. 

Apr 11, 2019 9:25 am (IST)

21% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in Nagaland parliamentary constituency.

Apr 11, 2019 9:24 am (IST)

Congress's Nana Patole at Tekdi Ganesh temple.  Patole is fielded against BJP's Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur. 

Apr 11, 2019 9:22 am (IST)

The police in Bihar's Imamganj was informed about a bomb near Nevta Puliya. The police has arrived at the spot and the area has been sealed. 

Apr 11, 2019 9:18 am (IST)

Balyan Alleges 'Proxy Voting" | BJP's Muzaffarnagar candidate and Union Minister Dr. Sanjiv Balyan has alleged 'proxy voting'. "Faces of women in burkhas are not being checked and I allege that fake voting is being done. If not looked into, I will demand a repoll," Balyan said. 

Apr 11, 2019 9:16 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Karnataka Minister Does 'Naagin Dance' to 'Sway' Voters for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Karnataka Housing minister MTB Nagaraj visited Katigenahalli village in Hoskote, and in a bid to 'sway' voters, broke into a 'naagin dance' to convince voters to pick him.

Apr 11, 2019 9:16 am (IST)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat casts his vote at polling booth number 124 in Defence Colony, Dehradun.

Apr 11, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

VK Singh Casts His Vote | Union Minster and BJP candidate from Ghaziabad cast his vote on Thursday in the first phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Minister of State for External Affairs in the NDA government went to the polling station at Schiller Public School in Raj Nagar accompanied by party workers to exercise his franchise. Singh is seeking re-election and is locked in a triangular contest with SP-RLD-BSP coalition candidate Suresh Bansal, and Congress nominee Dolly Sharma, a young professional with a political lineage.

Apr 11, 2019 9:09 am (IST)

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat queues up to vote for the Lok Sabha Election in Devalchaur, Haldwani. Voting on all 5 parliamentary constituencies in the state is being held today.

Apr 11, 2019 9:08 am (IST)

A senior citizen being helped as he arrives at a polling booth in West Bengal to cast his vote. (Image: ANI)

Load More
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Nitin Gadkari Votes With Family in Nagpur, Says Will Get Bigger Margin Than 2014
Nitin Gadkari after voting in Nagpur on Thursday.

Lok Sabha constituencies going to the polls in Phase 1 (April 11, 2019): Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Elluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Chittoor, Arunachal West, Arunachal East, Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Baramulla, Jammu, Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim, Outer Manipur, Shillong, Tura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Sikkim, Tripura West, Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Bastar, Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Hardwar, Lakshadweep and Andaman Nicobar Islands (Total 91)

States going to the polls in Phase 1 (April 11, 2019): Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep (Total 20)

In Andhra Pradesh, strong anti-incumbency, caste and corruption are the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections to Lok Sabha and the state assembly as over 3.93 crore voters will exercise their franchise. This is the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Telugu Desam Party chief and CM N Chandrababu Naidu will be seeking election from Kuppam, while his son Nara Lokesh is making his electoral debut from Mangalagiri. YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, an aspirant for the CM's post, is fighting from his family's pocket borough Pulivendula.

There are over 3.93 crore voters, of whom 10 lakh are first-timers. They will exercise their franchise in 46,120 polling stations.

In Telangana, the election will be held for all 17 Lok Sabha seats, in Andhra Pradesh, voters will exercise their franchise to 175 MLAs and 25 MPs.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti having swept the December assembly polls is hoping for an encore in the company of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM while the opposition Congress and BJP appear to be focussed on winning a select number of seats. The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency is a special case as 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers, are in the fray.

Telangana has over 2.96 crore voters who would decide the fate of 443 candidates. Of them, over 170 are farmers from Nizamabad who have entered the fray to highlight their plight.

Over 79,000 EVMs, 42,000 control units, 46,000 Voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT)s are being used for the election for which 2 lakh officials have been deployed across 34,604 polling stations.

In Uttar Pradesh on eight seats, the ruling BJP will clash with the newly-formed SP-BSP-RLD alliance across Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Kairana constituencies.

Muzaffarnagar will see RLD chief Ajit Singh take on BJP's Sanjeev Balyan. His son Jayant Chaudhary is fielded against Union minister Satyapal Singh in Baghpat. Union ministers V K Singh and Mahesh Sharma are BJP candidates in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, respectively.

In Bihar, four Lok Sabha seats, Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui and Nawada, will see polling on tomorrow. LJP leader Chirag Paswan is contesting from Jamui reserved seat. He is the sitting MP and is locked in a virtual straight contest with Bhudeo Chaudhary of RLSP.

In the North East, of the two seats in Arunachal Pradesh Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking re-election from Arunachal West. Four seats in Assam will go to polls, with former CM Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi testing poll waters from Kaliabor. In Meghalaya, polling will be held tomorrow for two Lok Sabha Parliamentary seats- Shillong and Tura.

Sikkim Assembly elections of 32 seats will be held simultaneously with lone parliament seat of the state tomorrow.

In West Bengal, all arrangements have been made for free and fair polling in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar Lok Sabha Seats tomorrow.

The lone Parliamentary Constituency of Andaman and Nicobar Islands will go to polls tomorrow in the first phase of General Elections 2019. A total of 15 candidates are in the fray for the lone seat of Andaman and Nicobar Parliamentary Constituency.

The fate of all the candidates would be known on May 23 after the seven-phase election across the country comes to an end.
  • 10 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    KXIP vs MI
    197/4
    20.0 overs
    		 198/7
    20.0 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Apr, 2019 | United Arab Emirates in Zimbabwe
    UAE vs ZIM
    110/10
    44.5 overs
    		 111/3
    23.1 overs
    Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    KKR vs CSK
    108/9
    20.0 overs
    		 111/3
    17.2 overs
    Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs KXIP
    150/4
    20.0 overs
    		 151/4
    19.5 overs
    Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    RR vs KKR
    139/3
    20.0 overs
    		 140/2
    13.5 overs
    Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram