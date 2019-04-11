Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Nitin Gadkari Votes With Family in Nagpur, Says Will Get Bigger Margin Than 2014

Event Highlights
Among the big names in the fray are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh. Voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats is to be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.
Around 14% electorate cast their votes in the first couple of hours of polling in the Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. At some places, there were reports of EVM snags which were being rectified, an election official in the state capital Raipur told PTI. Long queues of voters were seen at several polling booths in the region. Early in the morning, Naxals detonated an IED (improvised explosive device) in Narayanpur district, which
comes under Bastar constituency, police said.
CLICK TO READ | EC Reprimands Revenue Department's 'Insolent' Counter Advisory over I-T Raids
The EC in its rejoinder letter 'expressed deep sense of anguish about the casual and trivial manner in which the advisory to be absolutely neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory has been responded to by the Department'.
Polling officials at a Dingdi, an all women polling station in Siaha, Mizoram.
#ElectionsWithNews18: Polling officials at a Dingdi, an all women polling station in Siaha, Mizoram.@karishmahasnat reports.#LokSabhaElections2019 #BattleOf2019 pic.twitter.com/cR0kN6lFxV— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 11, 2019
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, urging the people of Berhampur, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur & Koraput to vote in good numbers.
As #VotingRound1 begins for #LokSabhaElections2019 and #OdishaElections2019, appeal all voters of Berhampur, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur & Koraput, especially first time voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes to build glorious future for #Odisha and the country— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 11, 2019
Minister in Mamata’s cabinet,Rabindranath Ghosh has alleged Central forces are interfering in the polling process. Ghosh was leaving the polling booth after casting his vote in Cooch Behar when he got into an altercation with a BSF soldier.Ghosh questioned the soldier for entering the booth, he also alleged that the soldier threatened him.
Voting began on a peaceful note, amid tight security, in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, with voters in Kupwara, Handwara and Uri turning out early morning to cast vote, officials said.While people in some pockets of the constituency like Kupwara, Handwara, Sumbal and Uri turned out early in to vote, there was lesser enthusiasm in voters in the rest of the parliamentary seat,the officials said. They said 13.12 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of nine candidates in the fray.
In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, the voters in Baghpat's Baraut were showered with flowers, while drums were also played.
#WATCH Flower petals being showered and 'Dhol' being played to welcome voters at polling booth number 126 in Baraut, Baghpat. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/UEvBcihB0B— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Karnataka Minister Does 'Naagin Dance' to 'Sway' Voters for Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Karnataka Housing minister MTB Nagaraj visited Katigenahalli village in Hoskote, and in a bid to 'sway' voters, broke into a 'naagin dance' to convince voters to pick him.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat casts his vote at polling booth number 124 in Defence Colony, Dehradun.
Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat casts his vote at polling booth number 124 in Defence Colony, Dehradun #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/xFnAyKQ6v1— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019
VK Singh Casts His Vote | Union Minster and BJP candidate from Ghaziabad cast his vote on Thursday in the first phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Minister of State for External Affairs in the NDA government went to the polling station at Schiller Public School in Raj Nagar accompanied by party workers to exercise his franchise. Singh is seeking re-election and is locked in a triangular contest with SP-RLD-BSP coalition candidate Suresh Bansal, and Congress nominee Dolly Sharma, a young professional with a political lineage.
Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat queues up to vote for the Lok Sabha Election in Devalchaur, Haldwani. Voting on all 5 parliamentary constituencies in the state is being held today.
Uttarakhand: Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat queues up to vote for the #LokSabhaElections2019 in Devalchaur, Haldwani. Voting on all 5 parliamentary constituencies in the state is being held today. pic.twitter.com/urULcPFJDC— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019
Nitin Gadkari after voting in Nagpur on Thursday.
Lok Sabha constituencies going to the polls in Phase 1 (April 11, 2019): Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Elluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Chittoor, Arunachal West, Arunachal East, Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Baramulla, Jammu, Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim, Outer Manipur, Shillong, Tura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Sikkim, Tripura West, Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Bastar, Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Hardwar, Lakshadweep and Andaman Nicobar Islands (Total 91)
States going to the polls in Phase 1 (April 11, 2019): Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep (Total 20)
In Andhra Pradesh, strong anti-incumbency, caste and corruption are the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections to Lok Sabha and the state assembly as over 3.93 crore voters will exercise their franchise. This is the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.
Telugu Desam Party chief and CM N Chandrababu Naidu will be seeking election from Kuppam, while his son Nara Lokesh is making his electoral debut from Mangalagiri. YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, an aspirant for the CM's post, is fighting from his family's pocket borough Pulivendula.
There are over 3.93 crore voters, of whom 10 lakh are first-timers. They will exercise their franchise in 46,120 polling stations.
In Telangana, the election will be held for all 17 Lok Sabha seats, in Andhra Pradesh, voters will exercise their franchise to 175 MLAs and 25 MPs.
The Telangana Rashtra Samiti having swept the December assembly polls is hoping for an encore in the company of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM while the opposition Congress and BJP appear to be focussed on winning a select number of seats. The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency is a special case as 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers, are in the fray.
Telangana has over 2.96 crore voters who would decide the fate of 443 candidates. Of them, over 170 are farmers from Nizamabad who have entered the fray to highlight their plight.
Over 79,000 EVMs, 42,000 control units, 46,000 Voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT)s are being used for the election for which 2 lakh officials have been deployed across 34,604 polling stations.
In Uttar Pradesh on eight seats, the ruling BJP will clash with the newly-formed SP-BSP-RLD alliance across Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Kairana constituencies.
Muzaffarnagar will see RLD chief Ajit Singh take on BJP's Sanjeev Balyan. His son Jayant Chaudhary is fielded against Union minister Satyapal Singh in Baghpat. Union ministers V K Singh and Mahesh Sharma are BJP candidates in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, respectively.
In Bihar, four Lok Sabha seats, Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui and Nawada, will see polling on tomorrow. LJP leader Chirag Paswan is contesting from Jamui reserved seat. He is the sitting MP and is locked in a virtual straight contest with Bhudeo Chaudhary of RLSP.
In the North East, of the two seats in Arunachal Pradesh Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking re-election from Arunachal West. Four seats in Assam will go to polls, with former CM Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi testing poll waters from Kaliabor. In Meghalaya, polling will be held tomorrow for two Lok Sabha Parliamentary seats- Shillong and Tura.
Sikkim Assembly elections of 32 seats will be held simultaneously with lone parliament seat of the state tomorrow.
In West Bengal, all arrangements have been made for free and fair polling in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar Lok Sabha Seats tomorrow.
The lone Parliamentary Constituency of Andaman and Nicobar Islands will go to polls tomorrow in the first phase of General Elections 2019. A total of 15 candidates are in the fray for the lone seat of Andaman and Nicobar Parliamentary Constituency.
The fate of all the candidates would be known on May 23 after the seven-phase election across the country comes to an end.
-
10 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs MI 197/420.0 overs 198/720.0 oversMumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets
-
10 Apr, 2019 | United Arab Emirates in Zimbabwe UAE vs ZIM 110/1044.5 overs 111/323.1 oversZimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
-
09 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs CSK 108/920.0 overs 111/317.2 oversChennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
-
08 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs KXIP 150/420.0 overs 151/419.5 oversKings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
-
07 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RR vs KKR 139/320.0 overs 140/213.5 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets