Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Voting Begins for Phase 6, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Among Early Birds

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Voting has begun for the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections today, which will see seven states go to polls with more than 10.17 crore voters who are eligible to exercise their franchise to choose among the 979 candidates in fray.
Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eights constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand will witness polling. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.13 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct.
The Bharatiya Janata Party claimed Ramen Singh was hit with an axe by a Trinamool Congress supporter during an argument, which led to his death.
May 12, 2019 8:34 am (IST)
People queued up early in the morning at polling booth number 329- 332 at Sidharth Shiksha Niketan in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh.
May 12, 2019 8:30 am (IST)
Family of West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma happily pose at a polling station in Delhi.
May 12, 2019 8:28 am (IST)
TMC Supporter Arrested in West Medinipur | A Trinamool Congress supporter has been arrested by the police from a booth in Keshiary, West Medinipur for threatening to hurl bombs at voters. The accused has, however, denied the charges.
May 12, 2019 8:23 am (IST)
Bihar Voting Percentage in Phase 6 till 8am:
Valmiki Nagar: 5.8%
East Champaran: 3.35%
West Champaran: 5.4%
Gopalnagar: 3.5%
Sheohar: 2.50%
Vaishali: 4%
Siwan: 6%
Maharajganj: 2.3%
May 12, 2019 8:18 am (IST)
"This election is about where people want the country to head over the next five years. This election is about nationalism. The BJP has secured a simple majority over the last five phases," said BJP's Sidharth Nath Singh.
Cricketer-turned-politician and the BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir urged electorates to come out in large numbers and vote as it will decide the course of the next five years.
May 12, 2019 7:59 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Congress candidate Ajay Maken said, "I am sure that I will win. I am sure that the Congress will win Delhi. The sealing drive has been a big issue for Delhi and traders are very unhappy. The fight is only between the Congress and the BJP."
May 12, 2019 7:55 am (IST)
A first-time voter beaming after exercising her constitutional right to vote.
May 12, 2019 7:54 am (IST)
In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, 90-year-old Shanti Bai Pareta cast her vote in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
May 12, 2019 7:50 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will "sacrifice anything to defeat Narendra Modi." She said, "People of Bengal love me, they want to see me as Prime Minister of India. Who will be the next Prime minister of India, it will be decided after the election results are out. I can sacrifice anything to defeat Narendra Modi."
May 12, 2019 7:48 am (IST)
A wheelchair-bound couple in Delhi complained of lack of proper arrangement for the likes of them, compelling them to return without voting. The 86-year-old woman said, "For the first time in decades that I am unable to vote."
May 12, 2019 7:43 am (IST)
As a result of the tussle, Bharati Ghosh fell down. The TMC has alleged that Ghosh kindled the clash which is why they prevented BJP’s polling agent from sitting inside the booth. On the other hand, central forces say they are helpless as no women security forces are present to control the situation.
May 12, 2019 7:40 am (IST)
BJP's Bharati Ghosh Blocked from Entering Ghatal Booth | BJP candidate for Ghatal constituency Bharati Ghosh has alleged that none of the polling agents from her party are being allowed to be present at the Keshpur booth. Infact, a section of TMC women supporters are also preventing Ghosh from proceeding towards the booth. The booth has been depoyed with central forces.
May 12, 2019 7:35 am (IST)
After casting her vote, BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur appealed to all voters to exercise their right to vote. "We are celebrating the festival of democracy. This is a battle of faith. We will win the lok sabha polls with majority and PM Modi will be reelected," she said.
May 12, 2019 7:32 am (IST)
Voters queue up at a polling booth at Sera Stadium, Kharagpur.
#ElectionsWithNews18: Voters queue up at a polling booth at Sera Stadium, Kharagpur. The stadium, named after Dhoni houses a museum, and now doubles as a polling station.
Polling has not yet started in Satwa polling booth number 2010 of Jaunpur's Mungra Badshahpur. Former Cabinet Minister Subhash Pandey, who reached the polling booth, has accused the administration of negligence. He said that the time of polling is scheduled at 7 o'clock. When he reached the polling from time to time, voting personnel said that voting has not been started yet it will take half an hour.
May 12, 2019 7:26 am (IST)
Violence Erupts in Bengal | The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections was marred in West Bengal as early morning violence was reported in East Midnapore constituency. Two BJP karyakartas from Kanthi were allegedly brutally beaten up by TMC Goons.
May 12, 2019 7:20 am (IST)
Political Novice Pragya Thakur Takes on Congress Statwart Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal Today | The battle for Bhopal is one of the biggest clashes in the sixth phase. The Lok Sabha seat, which has elected late president Shankar Dayal Sharma and Union minister Uma Bharti in the past, is facing a clash of ideologies this time. The BJP’s support base in the Madhya Pradesh capital will be put to test when Pragya Singh Thakur, a political novice, takes on Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh in what is billed as one of the most interesting fights of this Lok Sabha polls.
May 12, 2019 7:18 am (IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 6 Commences | The penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections began today. Seven states are going to polls with more than 10.17 crore voters who are eligible to exercise their franchise to choose among the 979 candidates in fray. Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eights constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand will witness polling. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.13 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct.
The battle for Bhopal is one of the biggest clashes in the sixth phase. The Lok Sabha seat, which has elected late president Shankar Dayal Sharma and Union minister Uma Bharti in the past, is facing a clash of ideologies this time. The BJP’s support base in the Madhya Pradesh capital will be put to test when Pragya Singh Thakur, a political novice, takes on Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh in what is billed as one of the most interesting fights of this Lok Sabha polls.
From MP’s Guna, AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting while Union minister and BJP nominee Narendra Singh Tomar is in the fray from Morena.
In the national capital, voting will be held in all the seven seats. As many as 164 candidates, including 18 women, are in the fray. It is expected to be a three-cornered fight involving the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.
Prominent candidates include veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, Olympian boxer Vijender Singh, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, AAP’s Atishi and her BJP rival cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.
In West Bengal’s Purulia, the BJP has emerged as a force to reckon with as the Trinamool Congress hopes to ride on development to victory. Following its impressive show in the 2018 panchayat elections in Purulia, the BJP is upbeat about wresting the Lok Sabha seat from the Trinamool. Left Front constituent AIFB, which held the seat from 1977 to 2011 before losing it to the Trinamool, is also positive about regaining its lost glory.
In the politically vital state of Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Union minister Maneka Gandhi are among the key contestants. Polling will be held in Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkarnagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabirnagar, Lalganj, Jaunpur, Machchlishahr, Bhadohi and Azamgarh constituencies in the state’s Purvanchal region.
The BJP had won 13 of these 14 constituencies in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The only exception was Azamgarh, won then by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav's decision to contest from his father's bastion is being touted as a move to consolidate the Yadav, Dalit and Muslim voters in Purvanchal.
Sultanpur, too, will witness an interesting contest, with the BJP fielding Union minister Maneka Gandhi from the seat won by her son Varun Gandhi in 2014. It could be a tricky situation for the minister as BJP strategists are relying on a division of Congress and ‘gathbandhan’ votes, besides a possible counter-polarisation of non-Yadav and non-Jatav Dalit and OBC votes.
In Bihar, eight seats will vote on Sunday. Four sitting MPs, including a member of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, are among the 127 candidates whose electoral fortunes will be decided by 1.38 crore voters. Polling will be held in Sheohar, Valmiki Nagar, Pashchimi Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Maharajganj and Vaishali.
The sixth phase here holds significance for the NDA, which had won all eight seats in 2014 - seven bagged by the BJP, and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) winning from Vaishali.
The BJP has given up three of its seats - Valmiki Nagar, Siwan and Gopalganj - in favour of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which returned to the NDA fold in 2017.
Among the key candidates is Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, who will seek to retain Purvi Champaran, a seat he has represented five times. The 69-year-old BJP veteran is locked in a virtually straight contest with RLSP's greenhorn Akash Singh - less than half his age.
In Siwan, two women married to local musclemen will slug it out. The JD(U) has fielded local MLA Kavita Singh, who is married to Ajay Singh. Ajay Singh was denied a ticket by the JD(U) because of his involvement in criminal cases.
The RJD, meanwhile, has once again placed its bets on Heena Shahab, who lost as the party’s candidate in the last two elections. She is married to Mohd Shahabuddin, a four-time MP currently serving sentence in a double-murder case.
In Jharkhand, polling will be held in Dhanbad, Giridih, Jamshedpur and Singhbhum (ST) seats, all won by the BJP in 2014.