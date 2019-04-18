SPONSORED BY
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Just 2.3% Turnout in Srinagar So Far; Violence in Bengal, EVM Glitches in Tamil Nadu and Bihar Mar Polling

News18.com | April 18, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Srinagar has recorded a dismal turnout of just 2.3%, while Budgam and Ganderbal have recorded 6.4% and 6.5% polling. After peaceful polling for the first few hours, West Bengal is tense with locals blocking National Highway-31 in protest after they were allegedly prevented from voting at Digirpar polling booth in Chopra in Islampur. Police and paramilitary personnel resorted to lathicharge and firing tear gas shells at the crowd. In a separate violent incident in Islampur, CPM MP Mohammad Salim’s car was attacked with bricks during polling. Salim, who was also injured in the attack, blamed the attack on “Trinamool goons”.

Polling for Phase 2 of general elections is underway in 95 seats across 11 states, including Tamil Nadu where 38 seats are up for grabs. Voting is also underway in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha and in 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.
Apr 18, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)

EVMs Ransacked in Raigunj | A tussle broke which out between BJP and TMC supporters in Chopra in Raigunj constituency led to EVM machines being ransacked in booth number 112

Apr 18, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)

Sadhguru travelled 17 hours, all the way from the US, for one day, to cast his vote in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. After voting, he said, "May this immense privilege to decide who should conduct the governance of the nation not go in vain. I beseech every adult to exercise this responsibility to decide the future of the nation." 

Apr 18, 2019 12:50 pm (IST)

Former CM Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah cast their votes at a polling booth in Mysuru.

Apr 18, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim's damaged car:

Apr 18, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

Reports of Escalated Violence Coming in from Bengal | Crude bombs are allegedly being hurled in Chopra in Raigunj constituency.  BJP State President Dilip Ghosh said that the area is a place "filled with anti-socials" where congress and BJP workers have died in the past. "We have informed the EC. No arrangements were made of the voter’s safety and police are working at the behest of the ruling TMC party. If adequate measures are not taken, we will take to the streets to protest," Ghosh said.

Apr 18, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)

Maoists Torch Construction Machines in Jharkhand | Maoist guerrillas on Thursday set on fire machines used for building a bridge over the Harkatwa river in Jharkhand's Giridih district. The Maoists, numbering 15 to 25, raided a camp office at Bandh Panchayat and set on fire a mixture machine, generator and a vehicle. Denial of protection money was said to be the reason for the attack, police said.

Apr 18, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)

Villagers Boycott Election to Protest Pollution | Around 500 voters in Nagaraja Kandigai village in the Tiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu boycotted the election in protest against the functioning of a polluting sponge iron factory in their locality, said an official. "We have asked the company to stop all its operations at its factory... Talks are on with the villages to convince them to participate in the electoral process," Nandakumar, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Ponneri, said. The villagers are up against the Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. According to officials, no vote had been cast in the polling booth set up for the people of Nagaraja Kandigai village.

Apr 18, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)

Voters queued up outside a polling booth in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir

Apr 18, 2019 12:31 pm (IST)

Only 2.3% voting recorded in Srinagar as of now.

Apr 18, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)

Special Police Observer for West Bengal Vivek Dube says peaceful polls are being conducted. Security forces are there to help people cast their votes in a secure manner. However, he admitted that there were issues in a few places in Chopra in Raigunj but peaceful voting has resumed.

Apr 18, 2019 12:25 pm (IST)

AIADMK file complaint against DMK's Dayanidhi Maran alleging violation Model code of conduct 

Apr 18, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)

Cop Cast Vote With Pistol in Bengal | In Jalpaiguri's Belakoba polling booth, police officer Sanjay Dutta went to cast his vote in uniform with his pistol. Questions are being raised as to how was he allowed to carry his pistol inside the booth.

Apr 18, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)

Manipur Governor, CM Jump Queue to Vote | Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh jumped the queues to vote in the election to the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.  Voters, some of who had lined up even before the polling stations opened at 7 a.m., were not amused. 

Apr 18, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)

Polling booth number 193 in Buldhana in Maharashtra is being managed by specially-abled staff only.

Apr 18, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)

A 22-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha member Sisupal Sahis was found hanging from a tree in Senabana village of Arsha (Purulia) today. Police have started an investigation.

Apr 18, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

State BJP Vice President Tejaswini Ananth Kumar casts her vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 at the polling station in Sri Vasavi Vidya Niketan in Bengaluru's Basavanagudi.

Apr 18, 2019 12:04 pm (IST)

In Assam, Congress leader Rehan Uddin alleged that he was threatened by BJP  MLA Pijush Hazarika alonwith SP Ankur Jain for complaining against EVM malfunction at Doboka in Hojai district.

Apr 18, 2019 11:59 am (IST)

Ninty-year-old Jaswant from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga constituency has difficulty in walking yet turned up for voting.

Apr 18, 2019 11:57 am (IST)

Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah cast their votes at a polling station in Munshi Bagh Area in Srinagar LS constituency. Omar Abdullah said, "Now that Lok Sabha polls are due to conclude, we can only hope that Centre along with EC gives people of Jammu and Kashmir an elected govt which is their right."

Apr 18, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

Voter turnout Odisha till 11am at 18%, in Karnataka it is 19.81%, West Bengal at 33.45% 

Apr 18, 2019 11:52 am (IST)
Agressive Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 11am

Nageena: 24%
Amroha: 25%
Bulandshahr: 25%
Aligarh: 23%
Hathras: 26%
Mathura: 24%
Fatehpur Sikhri: 23.47%

Apr 18, 2019 11:49 am (IST)

In Maharashtra, 33 official complaints have been registered from different polling booths in Marathwada constituency. The  Congress legal cell has lodged several complaints with the Election Commission of India.

Apr 18, 2019 11:46 am (IST)

Voter turnout in Assam till 11am at 26.39% 

Karimganj – 28.30% 

Silchar – 27.05% 

Autonomous Districts- 28.90% 

Mangaldoi – 31.26% 

Nowgong – 18.51%

Apr 18, 2019 11:43 am (IST)

Karnataka voting percentage as of 11am

Udupi Chikmagalur: 14.66%


Hassan: 9.12%


Chitradurga: 9.64%


Dakshin Kannada: 14.94%


Tumkur: 10.19%


Mandya: 7.50%


Mysore: 10.22%


Chamarajanagar: 9.37%


Bangalore Rural: 6.31%


Bangalore North: 7.23%


Bangalore Central: 6.01%


Bangalore South: 18.10%


Chikkballapur: 6.80%


Kolar: 6.26%

Apr 18, 2019 11:36 am (IST)

Security personnel in West Bengal lob tear gas shells and lathi charge locals as they block NH-31 in protest against TMC's alleged booth capture.

Apr 18, 2019 11:33 am (IST)

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Chairman Binoy Tamang after casting his vote in Darjeeling.

Apr 18, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

Bulandshahar MP Bhola Singh was stopped at the entrance of a polling booth by security personnel as he was seen taking the blessings of voters inside the station. The matter is now under the EC's lens.

Apr 18, 2019 11:28 am (IST)

Voter turnout in Srinagar till 11am stands at 6.4%

Apr 18, 2019 11:26 am (IST)

Voters protesting in Islampur seat in West Bengal as the TMC allegedly seized booths.

Apr 18, 2019 11:22 am (IST)

Sitting MP from Silchar and Congress candidate from the parliamentary constituency, Sushmita Dev, casts her vote along with her mother and sister at a polling booth in Silchar.

Election officers sit inside an empty polling station during the second phase of general elections, in Srinagar on Thursday. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)

Lok Sabha constituencies going to the polls in Phase 2 (April 18, 2019): Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous District, Mangaldoi, Nowgong, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka, Srinagar, Udhampur, Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Inner Manipur, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska, Thiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tripura East, Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker and Puducherry. (Total 97)

States/Union Territories going to the polls in Phase 2 (April 18, 2019): Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Puducherry. (Total 13)

The BJP is looking to defend 27 seats including 8 in western Uttar Pradesh, three in Chhattisgarh, six in Karnataka, four in Maharashtra and two in Assam.

The Congress, besides seeking to defend 12 of the seats it won in 2014 polls including six in Karnataka, two each in Assam and Maharashtra and one each in Bihar and Manipur, is aiming to improve its performance in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha.

Prominent faces in fray in the Lok Sabha contest are Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan; former prime minister H D Deve Gowda; DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi; Congress leaders Verappa Moily and Raj Babbar; National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and BJP's Hema Malini.

Over 15.80 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,600-odd contestants.

In Tamil Nadu, polling is being held in 38 of the 39 LS seats. Polling in Vellore LS seat was cancelled Tuesday by the Election Commission following recovery of cash allegedly from an associate of a DMK leader recently.

The EC also announced postponement of polling in Tripura (East) LS seat to the third phase on April 23, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls.

Besides Tamil Nadu, polling is being held in 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in UP, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry.

Amidst tight security, polling was underway in Srinagar Parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir to decide the fate of 10 candidates, including NC president Farooq Abdullah who is seeking a re-election.

Security personnel have been deployed in strength in and around polling stations in all three districts -- Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal -- of the constituency, officials said.

However, they said most of the polling booths in the city wore a deserted look.

As many as 12,90,318 voters are eligible to decide the fate of 10 candidates. 1,716 polling stations have been set up in the constituency.

Tamil Nadu recorded 13.48 per cent voting till 9:am in 38 Lok Sabha constituencies where Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran and Kanimozhi and Karti Chidambaram of the Congress are among key contenders.

Besides the 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats, bypolls to 18 Assembly segments are also underway.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said polling was peaceful.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami was among the early electors in his native Salem district.While senior Congress leader P Chidambaram voted at Kandanur in Sivaganga district, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran excised his franchise along with his family in Chennai.

Technical glitches delayed start of polling in a number of booths.

Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry was underway along with voting for the bypoll to fill the vacant Thattanchavady assembly seat.

Karnataka, an estimated 7.60 per cent of voter turnout has been reported till 9 am in 14 constituencies where direct contest is between Congress-JD(S) alliance and BJP.

Highest turnout was recorded at Dakshina Kannada with 14.94 per cent and least in Bangalore Central with 5.41 per cent till 9 am, poll officials said.

While Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, who is BJP candidate from Bangalore North was among the early ones to cast his vote, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy along with wife Anita and son Nikhil, who is JD(S) candidate from Mandya cast their vote at Kethiganahalli that comes under Bangalore Rural constituency.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and RSS Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Congress candidate in Bangalore North Krishna Byre Gowda were among the prominent personalities to cast their votes.

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy along with wife Sudha cast his vote in Bengaluru.

Prominent contestants in the first phase include former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda (Tumkur), his grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Hassan and Mandya respectively.

In UP, voting is progressing at a slow pace with an overall polling percentage of 10.76 being reported from the eight parliamentary constituencies in the state during the first two hours.

Voting was yet to pick up in Bihar where about 9.2 per cent of the over 86 lakh electorate exercised franchise in the first two hours of polling.

Kishanganj and Banka recorded highest turnout at 10.5 per cent each in first two hours, followed by Bhagalpur at 10 per cent, Katihar at 8 per cent and Purnea at 7 per cent, the CEO office said.
Voting was hampered briefly at several poll stations at Masuria in Banka town, Kahalgaon assembly segment in Bhagalpur and Purnea.

Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23.
