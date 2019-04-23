Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Terrorism's Weapon is IED But Democracy's Power is Voter ID, Says PM Modi

The third phase of Lok Sabha elections will seal the fate of political heavyweights such as BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav among others. 117 parliamentary constituencies across 15 states are going to polls today.
By the end of the third phase of polling, almost 55 per cent of the country and all of southern India would have voted for their parliamentary representative. It will also be a test for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which will aim to defend the maximum number of seats at 62.
EVM Glitches Across Several Booths in Kerala | Amid complaints of EVM malfunction in Kerala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the Election Commission to take note of the glitches. "There are reports of many booths that are facing EVM malfunction. I hope the EC is taking a note of this," Vijayan said after casting his vote.
The Prime Minister once again encouraged the first-time voters to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections."For the first time people born in the 21st century are voting.I congratulate them and invite them to vote.This is their century.They should vote to secure this century for their future.I hope they come in numbers to cast their votes," PM Modi said after casting his vote in Ranip in Ahmedabad.
Confident of his son Raghavendra's victory from the Shimoga Lok Sabha seat, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has said that he will win by a margin of at least 1.5 lakh votes. "Even though Kumarswamy , Deve Gowda and Revanna came here themselves spent crores of rupees and also crores of rupees were seized, people will support Raghavendra," the BJP leader said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the polling booth in Ahmedabad's Ranip to cast his vote. He was welcomed by BJP chief Amit Shah.
Voting Begins on Dull Note in Anantnag | Amid high security, voting has begun in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency of J&K, on a dull note. Residents in most parts of the district in restive south Kashmir have stayed indoors so far. The voting will be conducted in three phases here. While polling is underway in Anantnag district, voting in Kulgam district will be held on April 29, while Pulwama and Shopian districts will go to polls on May 6.The Election Commission has curtailed the polling duration for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency by two hours following a request from the state police to this effect. The voting will be held in south Kashmir areas from 7 am to 4 pm.
The third phase of Lok Sabha elections will see all the seats in Gujarat, Kerala, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu go to polls.
BJP chief Amit Shah, fielded from Gandhinagar, meets voters while waiting for PM Modi. The PM has arrived in Ahmedabad, where he will be casting his vote after meeting his mother.
The Sabarimala temple issue is a major poll plank of BJP as it sought to attack the LDF government.
As the polling for third phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway, BSP supremo Mayawati has asked the people to cast their vote in record numbers to elect a government of their choice. "It is your constitutional right to vote," she said in a tweet this morning.
Ahmedabad is geared up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be casting his vote here today.
Prime Minister urged the citizens to vote in record numbers in the third phase of elections. "Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I’ll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now."
Sabarimala Temple Row | The Sabarimala temple issue is a major poll plank of BJP as the party sought to attack the CPI-M led LDF government. The state witnessed massive protests after the LDF government decided to implement the September 28 Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine, setting aside the traditional ban.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 62 of the 115 seats in the third phase, and its performance in this phase will be crucial in deciding its political fortunes.
The two seats that are expected to draw the maximum attention are Gujarat's Gandhinagar where BJP president Amit Shah will be testing his fate from and Wayanad in Kerala — the second seat from where Rahul Gandhi will be contesting.
With 116 seats in fray, the end of third phase will see 302 out of 545 constituencies done with polling.
While the BJP chief took out a roadshow in Gandhinagar to mark the end of his campaign, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not only campaigned for her brother in Wayanad but also indicated her willingness to take on Modi from Varanasi.
The third phase will see all the seats in Gujarat (26), Kerala (20), Goa (2), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1) and Daman and Diu (1) go to polls. Besides, polling will be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, one in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Karnataka, 14 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and five in West Bengal.
The third phase is dotted with key contests, some of them being Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan versus BJP’s Jaya Prada, Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge versus Umesh Jadhav, who quit as a Congress MLA and is now contesting as a BJP candidate, Congress’ Shashi Tharoor against BJP’s Rajasekaran in Thiruvananthapuram, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule versus BJP’s Kanchan Kul.
In Uttar Pradesh, where 10 seats will go to polls, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be contesting from Mainpuri and BJP’s Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit, a seat formerly represented by his mother, Maneka Gandhi. Lok Sabha seats like Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Badaun, and Aonla, will witness a fight for the OBC votes once again.
In 2014, the BJP had won seven of the 10 UP seats that are voting today but the caste arithmetic seems to favour the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. While the alliance is banking on the dominance of the Yadav community in these parts, the BJP is banking on Modi’s popularity and the non-Yadav OBC vote bank that it managed in 2014.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) strongholds of Mainpuri, Badaun and Sambhal will go to the polls on Tuesday and the party's prospects have received a considerable boost following its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The Congress too is also likely to cut into BJP votes.
The North-East too will see a high-stakes battle as the BJP is banking on its allies in the minority-dominated seats of Assam, while the Congress is trying for a comeback in what was once its bastion. In Assam, the Guwahati seat will witness a prestige battle between former Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Queen Oja and film and TV personality Bobbeeta Sharma of the Congress.
In Maharashtra, the third phase of polling will be held in some NCP strongholds, including Baramati, Madha, Kolahpur and Satara. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is contesting from the party's bastion in Baramati.
The Congress and the NCP have dominated the local bodies and cooperatives in the sugar belt of the state, which has of late been challenged by the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. The Lok Sabha results will show if the NCP is able to regain its earlier dominance in the region.
Of the five seats in Bihar, the BJP had won only one in 2014 and it is again contesting one seat this time. Janata Dal (United), the BJP's ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is contesting three seats while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is contesting one seat. As part of the grand alliance, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting three seats, while the Congress and the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) are contesting one seat each.
