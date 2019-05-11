English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: Meet the Celebrity Candidates Contesting from Delhi
Though Delhi is not a doyen but celeb candidates falling in an array might dazzle the voters this time
File photo of Gautam Gambhir.
Loading...
Lok Sabha Election 2019 | The country is gripped in election fever with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on in full swing. Voting for the penultimate and sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held in 59 constituencies on May 12. The BJP had made a clean sweep in the national capital five years ago winning all the seven Lok Sabha seats under the banner of the Modi wave. As the national capital gears up for voting, here is a look at the celebrity candidates in fray from Delhi.
Gautam Gambhir: Topping the list of celeb candidates from Delhi is former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir who is contesting on a BJP ticket from East Delhi parliamentary constituency. Known for his ‘no-nonsense’ approach in the cricket field, the dashing batsman, Gautam Gambhir, is opening his political innings against Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
A member of the Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party, Atishi is credited with transforming the government schools of New Delhi.
Manoj Tiwari: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief and Bhojpuri singing and film star Manoj Tiwari is another celeb candidate fielded by the saffron party. Taking him on, in the North East Delhi constituency, is Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Also contesting is AAP leader Dilip Pandey, making it a triangular fight.
Hans Raj Hans: Singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans is the BJP candidate from North West Delhi. Earlier associated with the Akali Dal and the Congress, Hans is trying out his luck this time from Delhi after unsuccessfully contesting the 2009 elections from Jalandhar as a Shiromani Akali Dal candidate.
Gautam Gambhir: Topping the list of celeb candidates from Delhi is former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir who is contesting on a BJP ticket from East Delhi parliamentary constituency. Known for his ‘no-nonsense’ approach in the cricket field, the dashing batsman, Gautam Gambhir, is opening his political innings against Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
A member of the Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party, Atishi is credited with transforming the government schools of New Delhi.
Manoj Tiwari: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief and Bhojpuri singing and film star Manoj Tiwari is another celeb candidate fielded by the saffron party. Taking him on, in the North East Delhi constituency, is Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Also contesting is AAP leader Dilip Pandey, making it a triangular fight.
Hans Raj Hans: Singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans is the BJP candidate from North West Delhi. Earlier associated with the Akali Dal and the Congress, Hans is trying out his luck this time from Delhi after unsuccessfully contesting the 2009 elections from Jalandhar as a Shiromani Akali Dal candidate.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Modified Yamaha RD350 Is a Forlorn Hope of What We Deserved
- Life Beyond Screens: Are You Binge-Watching Your Way to Obesity, Paranoia?
- ‘Mentally-Disturbed’ Passenger Tries to Commit Suicide by Opening Plane’s Emergency Door Mid-Flight
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- US Senators Accuse Amazon of Infringing Parental Consent and Privacy with Alexa
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results