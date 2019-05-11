Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: Meet the Celebrity Candidates Contesting from Delhi

| The country is gripped in election fever with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on in full swing. Voting for the penultimate and sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held in 59 constituencies on May 12. The BJP had made a clean sweep in the national capital five years ago winning all the seven Lok Sabha seats under the banner of the Modi wave. As the national capital gears up for voting, here is a look at the celebrity candidates in fray from Delhi.Topping the list of celeb candidates from Delhi is former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir who is contesting on a BJP ticket from East Delhi parliamentary constituency. Known for his ‘no-nonsense’ approach in the cricket field, the dashing batsman, Gautam Gambhir, is opening his political innings against Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).A member of the Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party, Atishi is credited with transforming the government schools of New Delhi.Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief and Bhojpuri singing and film star Manoj Tiwari is another celeb candidate fielded by the saffron party. Taking him on, in the North East Delhi constituency, is Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Also contesting is AAP leader Dilip Pandey, making it a triangular fight.Singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans is the BJP candidate from North West Delhi. Earlier associated with the Akali Dal and the Congress, Hans is trying out his luck this time from Delhi after unsuccessfully contesting the 2009 elections from Jalandhar as a Shiromani Akali Dal candidate.