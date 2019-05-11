Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: What All the First-time Voters Need to Know

Election Commission of India has created the cVIGIL application to help the first-time voters to report activities of moral misconduct by any political party or candidate.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 11, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: What All the First-time Voters Need to Know
File image of Election Commission office in New Delhi.
Voters will seal the fate of 979 candidates as 59 constituencies across six states and one union territory will go to tomorrow during phase six of Lok Sabha Elections. Voting in the sixth phase will take place in eight seats of Bihar, four seats of Jharkhand, eight seats of Madhya Pradesh, 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, eight seats of West Bengal, seven seats of Delhi and 10 seats of Haryana. Just like the previous phases, Google has dedicated an inked-finger doodle to the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2019. When clicked, the doodle takes users to a fresh page that explains the voting procedure in India. The Lok Sabha Election 2019 will also see 8.4 crore new voters exercising their democratic right, according to the Election Commission of India. Here is what you need to know if you are one of them.

VISIT THIS PORTAL TO CHECK YOUR NAME
The National Voter Services Portal website will help you see if your name figures in the voter list for Lok Sabha Election.

CALL THIS TOLL-FREE HELPLINE
Election Commission of India’s Voter Helpline 1950 will provide voters with necessary information including their electoral details for Lok Sabha Election.

USE THIS APP TO REPORT VIOLATIONS
Election Commission of India has also created the cVIGIL application to help you report activities of any political party or candidate found violating the Model Code of Conduct. All you need to do is post on the app a video or photograph of an activity wherein it is clearly visible that the candidate or the political party is found violating the Model Code of Conduct.

KNOW THE DATES
The last phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha Election will be held on May 19. Counting will take place on May 23.

PROTECT YOUR VOTE
Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail attached to help you protect your vote. EVMs also have faces of the candidates who are contesting along with their party symbols to make it easy for the voters to recognise them better.
