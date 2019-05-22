Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results: EC to Meet Today as Oppn Demands Verification of VVPAT Slips

A vacation bench comprising Arun Mishra and M R Shah took note of the submissions of BJP leader Arjun Singh that he be granted protection from arrest as he wanted to be present during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections tomorrow at Barrackpore in West Bengal. "Violence is taking place there. You (Singh's counsel) know it very well," the bench said while agreeing to hear the plea of BJP candidate at 12:30 pm today.
The development comes a day after the EC dismissed allegations that the voting machines used in the Lok Sabha election were being switched with fresh ones ahead of counting of votes on May 23, the Election Commission Tuesday set up a 24-hour control room here to monitor complaints relating to EVMs.
In his address at the BJP meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need to change the narrative from caste lines and orient it for the poor.
Bihar BJP president Nitya Nand Rai, who is contesting against Kushwaha from Ujiyarpur Lok Sabha seat, told News 18 that Kushwaha’s remarks are reflective of his criminal mindset, “He is losing both the seats so has started targeting constitutional institutions of the country. He has tried to incite people into taking up arms and this points at his criminal mindset.”
Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RSLP) leader Upendra Kushwaha joins the league of leaders alleging EVM tampering as he threatens the BJP of “bloodshed” if it attempted to manipulate the election results. Addressing a joined press conference in Patna on Tuesday, Kushwaha says, “Vote ki raksha ke liye hathiyar bhi uthana pade toh uthaiye (If need be, take up arms to protect the voting machines).”
'Is SC Invoved in Rigging?' Asks Udit Raj | Congress leader Udit Raj stirred a controversy on Wednesday when he questioned if the Supreme Court was involved in rigging elections and hence did not want all VVPAT slips to be counted. Raj’s statement comes amid a growing demand by the Opposition to verify VVPAT slips of randomly selected polling stations before the counting of votes polled in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election begins on May 23.
सप्रीम कोर्ट क्यों नहीं चाहता की VVPAT की सारी पर्चियों को गिना जाए क्या वो भी धाँधली में शामिल है।चुनावी प्रक्रिया में जब लगभग तीन महीने से सारे सरकारी काम मंद पड़ा हुआ है तो गिनती में दो- तीन दिन लग जाए तो क्या फ़र्क़ पड़ता है @priyankagandhi @INCDelhi @RahulGandhi @PTI_News— Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) May 22, 2019
Narendra Modi is returning to power with a bang, silencing skeptics and stunning opponents, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) likely to win 336 seats in Lok Sabha elections 2019, according to a comprehensive News18-Ipsos exit poll.
Lunch pe Charcha | Amid allegations of horse-trading attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath held a lunch on Tuesday with all his legislators in a bid to dispel rumours of threats to his government in the wake of exit poll results that indicate a thumping majority for the BJP nationally, including MP. The lunch was followed by discussions between Nath and the MLAs, including independents — Surendra Singh Thakur from Burhanpur, Kedar Davar from Bhagwanpura, Pradip Jaiswal from Wara Seoni and Vikram Singh Rana from Susner.
Markets have been on a bull run with both the NSE Nifty and the BSE Sensex gaining 6% in three sessions to Monday. Profit booking on Tuesday saw the markets close 1% lower.
Meanwhile, voting takes place at polling station number 200 in North Kolkata parliamentary constituency today
#WestBengal: Polling underway at polling station number 200 in North Kolkata parliamentary constituency. ECI had declared void the poll held on 19 May at the polling station. pic.twitter.com/w3C85wZ1eY— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2019
BJP's 'Abhar Milan' Meeting | The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hosted a mega dinner for its allies in a bid to project confidence and a united front ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on May 23. After the dinner, attended by 36 allies, a resolution was passed that said by 2022, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will "endeavour to fulfil the dreams" of freedom fighters and "give shape to the strong, prosperous, developed and inclusive India that they dreamt of."
Dissent in EC to Remain in Internal Files | The Election Commission on Tuesday decided by a majority of 2:1, that dissenting opinions in Model Code of Conduct (MCC) disputes will not be made part of any final order and will only be included in internal files, as per previous practice. In view of the poll panel’s decision, it is learnt that Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa will continue to recuse himself from the proceedings related to MCC complaints.
Oppn Raises Concern Over EVMs | Already locked in a battle with the EC over the reliability of the EVMs, the opposition parties have pressed for their demand of increasing the tallying of the paper trail of votes (VVPATs) with EVM figures and have submitted a memorandum to the poll panel in New Delhi. In the memorandum, leaders of 22 opposition parties, including from the Congress, DMK, TDP and the BSP, have demanded that verification of VVPAT slips of randomly identified five polling stations in an assembly segment should be done prior to the initiation of counting of votes and not after the completion of the last round of counting.
Chandrababu Naidu Meets Deve Gowda | Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met former prime minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda as part of his efforts to mobilise opposition parties on the controversy over alleged manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Confabulating with Gowda for over an hour here late Tuesday night after a meeting of opposition parties in New Delhi on the EVM issue earlier in the day, Naidu said 23 parties were raising the issue and demanding transparency and accountability.
"The complaints related to storage issues at strongrooms, security of strongrooms, permissions to candidates to post their agents at strongrooms, CCTV monitoring, movement of any EVMs, and any complaints during counting related to EVMs can be informed at control room, number is 011-23052123 (with 5 hunting lines)," it said in a statement.
Leaders of as many as 22 opposition parties met the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday and demanded verification of VVPAT slips of randomly selected polling stations before the counting of votes polled in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election begins on May 23. They also demanded that if any discrepancy is found during VVPAT verification, 100 per cent counting of the paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of that particular Assembly segment should be done and compared with the electronic voting machine (EVM) results.
