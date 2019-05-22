Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results: EC to Meet Today as Oppn Demands Verification of VVPAT Slips

May 22, 2019 10:21 am (IST)

Oppn Raises Concern Over EVMs | Already locked in a battle with the EC over the reliability of the EVMs, the opposition parties have pressed for their demand of increasing the tallying of the paper trail of votes (VVPATs) with EVM figures and have submitted a memorandum to the poll panel in New Delhi. In the memorandum, leaders of 22 opposition parties, including from the Congress, DMK, TDP and the BSP, have demanded that verification of VVPAT slips of randomly identified five polling stations in an assembly segment should be done prior to the initiation of counting of votes and not after the completion of the last round of counting.