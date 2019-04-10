English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Stage Set as 20 States, 91 Constituencies Get Ready to Cast Their Vote for Phase 1
The stage is set for Phase 1 of Lok Sabha election 2019 tomorrow, with 91 constituencies across 20 states voting to choose their representatives from about 1,300 candidates. The elections, which begin on April 11, will continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23.
The Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in Phase 1 are Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Elluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Chittoor, Arunachal West, Arunachal East, Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Baramulla, Jammu, Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim, Outer Manipur, Shillong, Tura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Sikkim, Tripura West, Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Bastar, Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Hardwar, Lakshadweep and Andaman Nicobar Islands.
Of the states, 20 will vote in phase 1: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep
