Lok Sabha Election 2019: Ten Points You Need to Know About Meghalaya Ahead of Results
The Meghalaya Lok Sabha election 2019 results will start trickling in when counting begins at 8 am today to decide the fate of the two constituencies from the state.
Shillong: The Meghalaya Lok Sabha election 2019 results will start trickling in when counting begins at 8 am today to decide the fate of the two constituencies from the state. The two constituencies include the Shillong and Tura. Chief candidates in Shillong include Vincent Pala from the Indian National Congress, BJP's Sanbor Shullai and United Democratic Party's Jemino Mawthoh. As far as Tura is concerned, The NPP, which is in power in the state, has put forth MP Agatha Sangma from the seat against Congress member and former chief minister Mukul Sangma.
Back in 2004, the seats in Tura and Shillong were secured by INC and AITC. However, in 2009, the seat in Tura was secured by NCP while Shillong was secured by INC. Again in 2014, Shillong went to INC but Tura was secured by NPP. Giving BJP's growing popularity in the northeastern states, it'll be interesting to see if INC can maintain its hold in Shillong. Counting for Shillong and Tura's parliamentary seats is set to begin shortly.
Here are the main points:
1. Meghalaya is a state in northeast India and has 2 seats in the Lok Sabha of which 0 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.
2. Meghalaya also sends 1 member to the Rajya Sabha.
3. There are 60 Assembly constituencies in the state and the last Assembly elections were held in March 2018.
4. According to the latest available data, there are a total of 18,96,010 eligible voters in Meghalaya, of which 9,39,829 are male, 9,56,181 female and 0 voters of the Third Gender.
5. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Meghalaya voted in 1 phase on April 11, 2019.
6. Currently, the Congress and the National People's Party (NPP) share one parliamentary seat each in the state.
7. Agatha Sangma, who won from Tura parliamentary constituency in the 2009 elections and served as a minister in the UPA-II government, had won the Assembly elections from South Tura in 2018.
8. Tura has been without an MP since last year as Conrad Sangma was the sitting member and had resigned after taking over in the state.
9. Tura comprises 24 assembly segments and there are over five lakh voters in the region.
10. The first Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya were held back in 1952.
