Lok Sabha Election 2019: These 20 ‘Red Alert Constituencies’ Have 3 or More Contesting Candidates with Criminal Cases

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Three or more candidates in the fray from 20 of the 51 constituencies going to polls today during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 have criminal cases declared against them. The Association of Democratic Reforms calls these ‘Red Alert Constituencies’.Bihar’s Madhubani constituency tops the list with 8 of the 16 candidates analyzed by ADR having criminal cases declared against them. Two of them are independents while the rest have been fielded by political parties like BJP, INC, Bhartiya Mitra Party, Jago Hindustan Party, Purvanchal Janta Party(Secular) and Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party.Next is Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency where seven of the 26 candidates analyzed by ADR have criminal cases filed against them. These include four independents and three candidates fielded by INC, Bahujan Mukti Party and Bharat Prabhat PartyBihar’s Sitamarhi constituency has six of the 20 candidates with criminal cases. Two are independents while the rest have been fielded by AAP, JD(U), Kisan Party of India and RJDJharkhand’s Kodarma, West Bengal’s Hooghly, Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, Jharkhand’s Hazari Bagh have five candidates each with criminal cases declared against them. Five of these are contesting as independents while the rest have been fielded by BSP, CPI(ML)(L), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Moolniwasi Samaj Party, Rashtriya Jansangharsh Swaraj Party, BJP, INC, BSP, CPI(M), CPI(ML)(L), Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, CPI, Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic) and Peoples Party of India (Democratic)Uttar Pradesh Kaushambi’s constituency, West Bengal’s Arambag and Howrah constituencies have four candidates each with criminal cases declared against them. They have been fielded by BJP, INC, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, SP, AITC, CPI(M), Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party and SHS while two are contesting as independents.Faizabad, Gonda and Sitapur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh; Bangaon and Barrackpur in West Bengal; Rewa in Madhya Pradesh; and Hajipur in Bihar also has four candidates each with criminal cases in the fray. They have fielded by BJP, INC, SP, BSP, Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia), AITC, CPI(M), AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY, Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Shri Janta Party, AIFB, Peace Party, Jai Prakash Janata Dal, LJP, RJD, SUCI(C). Six are contesting as independents.Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, Dhaurahra and Bahraich constituencies have three candidates each with criminal cases declared against them. They have been fielded by BJP, BSP, INC, Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic), Rashtriya Kranti Party and SP. One candidate is contesting as an independent.