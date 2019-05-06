English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Election 2019: These 20 ‘Red Alert Constituencies’ Have 3 or More Contesting Candidates with Criminal Cases
Bihar’s Madhubani constituency tops the list with 8 of the 16 candidates analyzed by ADR having criminal cases declared against them.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Three or more candidates in the fray from 20 of the 51 constituencies going to polls today during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 have criminal cases declared against them. The Association of Democratic Reforms calls these ‘Red Alert Constituencies’.
Bihar’s Madhubani constituency tops the list with 8 of the 16 candidates analyzed by ADR having criminal cases declared against them. Two of them are independents while the rest have been fielded by political parties like BJP, INC, Bhartiya Mitra Party, Jago Hindustan Party, Purvanchal Janta Party(Secular) and Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party.
Next is Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency where seven of the 26 candidates analyzed by ADR have criminal cases filed against them. These include four independents and three candidates fielded by INC, Bahujan Mukti Party and Bharat Prabhat Party
Bihar’s Sitamarhi constituency has six of the 20 candidates with criminal cases. Two are independents while the rest have been fielded by AAP, JD(U), Kisan Party of India and RJD
Jharkhand’s Kodarma, West Bengal’s Hooghly, Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, Jharkhand’s Hazari Bagh have five candidates each with criminal cases declared against them. Five of these are contesting as independents while the rest have been fielded by BSP, CPI(ML)(L), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Moolniwasi Samaj Party, Rashtriya Jansangharsh Swaraj Party, BJP, INC, BSP, CPI(M), CPI(ML)(L), Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, CPI, Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic) and Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
Uttar Pradesh Kaushambi’s constituency, West Bengal’s Arambag and Howrah constituencies have four candidates each with criminal cases declared against them. They have been fielded by BJP, INC, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, SP, AITC, CPI(M), Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party and SHS while two are contesting as independents.
Faizabad, Gonda and Sitapur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh; Bangaon and Barrackpur in West Bengal; Rewa in Madhya Pradesh; and Hajipur in Bihar also has four candidates each with criminal cases in the fray. They have fielded by BJP, INC, SP, BSP, Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia), AITC, CPI(M), AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY, Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Shri Janta Party, AIFB, Peace Party, Jai Prakash Janata Dal, LJP, RJD, SUCI(C). Six are contesting as independents.
Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, Dhaurahra and Bahraich constituencies have three candidates each with criminal cases declared against them. They have been fielded by BJP, BSP, INC, Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic), Rashtriya Kranti Party and SP. One candidate is contesting as an independent.
Bihar’s Madhubani constituency tops the list with 8 of the 16 candidates analyzed by ADR having criminal cases declared against them. Two of them are independents while the rest have been fielded by political parties like BJP, INC, Bhartiya Mitra Party, Jago Hindustan Party, Purvanchal Janta Party(Secular) and Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party.
Next is Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency where seven of the 26 candidates analyzed by ADR have criminal cases filed against them. These include four independents and three candidates fielded by INC, Bahujan Mukti Party and Bharat Prabhat Party
Bihar’s Sitamarhi constituency has six of the 20 candidates with criminal cases. Two are independents while the rest have been fielded by AAP, JD(U), Kisan Party of India and RJD
Jharkhand’s Kodarma, West Bengal’s Hooghly, Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, Jharkhand’s Hazari Bagh have five candidates each with criminal cases declared against them. Five of these are contesting as independents while the rest have been fielded by BSP, CPI(ML)(L), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Moolniwasi Samaj Party, Rashtriya Jansangharsh Swaraj Party, BJP, INC, BSP, CPI(M), CPI(ML)(L), Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, CPI, Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic) and Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
Uttar Pradesh Kaushambi’s constituency, West Bengal’s Arambag and Howrah constituencies have four candidates each with criminal cases declared against them. They have been fielded by BJP, INC, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, SP, AITC, CPI(M), Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party and SHS while two are contesting as independents.
Faizabad, Gonda and Sitapur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh; Bangaon and Barrackpur in West Bengal; Rewa in Madhya Pradesh; and Hajipur in Bihar also has four candidates each with criminal cases in the fray. They have fielded by BJP, INC, SP, BSP, Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia), AITC, CPI(M), AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY, Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Shri Janta Party, AIFB, Peace Party, Jai Prakash Janata Dal, LJP, RJD, SUCI(C). Six are contesting as independents.
Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, Dhaurahra and Bahraich constituencies have three candidates each with criminal cases declared against them. They have been fielded by BJP, BSP, INC, Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic), Rashtriya Kranti Party and SP. One candidate is contesting as an independent.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Four Countries Banned The Popular Game, But Two Have Already Reversed The Ban
- Ajay Devgn Fan Suffering From Cancer Appeals to Actor to Stop Promoting Tobacco Products
- Heading Out to Vote? This Bike Company is Providing Free Rides to Voters in Lucknow
- Lok Sabha Secretary-General Inaugurates Electric Charging Stations in Parliament
- Apple AirPods (2019) Review: Subtlety Rules, And Rivals Can Continue to Look on in Envy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results