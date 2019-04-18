Button Next to AMMK’s Candidate Missing From EVMs, Polling Suspended in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore

The polling in Cuddalore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu has been suspended after the button for Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) candidate was found to be missing from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).The party, headed by TTV Dhinakaran’s, has fielded Kasi Thangavel from this seat.Voting is on in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls for all 38 seats in Tamil Nadu, while the polling for Vellore was scrapped by the EC over huge cash haul.Dhinakaran, who formed the AMMK after breaking away from the AIADMK after Sasikala’s arrest and subsequent ouster, is seen as an X-factor in the polls as he may cut the AIADMK’s votes.Malfunctioning of EVMs have also been reported from Assam, Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. In Assam, Congress leader Rehan Uddin alleged that he was threatened by BJP MLA Pijush Hazarika for complaining against EVM malfunction.Technical snag in EVMs marred the voting during the first phase on April 11 as well. In Andhra Pradesh, voting had continued till 1am at several polling booths as EVMs were found to be dysfunctional.