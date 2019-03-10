Lok Sabha Election Dates LIVE: Countdown for 2019 Polls Begins as EC to Announce Schedule at 5pm Today

On the occasion of completion of one year of the BJP-IPFT alliance government of Tripura ousting the 25-year-old Communist rule, the state chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb presented an overview of the achievements of his government, reports Northeast Now. Addressing the media during a meet the press programme organised by the Agartala Press Club, the chief minister said that during the last one year his government taken several pro-people steps and among many, the biggest success was to make Tripura a drugs free state.The chief minister informed that in a mission mode, the drugs fee Tripura drive was launched and on date around 71,000 kilogram of ganja was seized beside other drugs and contraband including cough syrup, brown sugar, heroin, yaba tablets etc.
PM Modi has been making a quick dash to states, conducting election rallies as well as government functions ahead of the announcement. He inaugurated projects worth Rs. 59,000 crore this week across three states - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Several other key ministers of the BJP were also busy with a string of inaugurations.
Congress spokesman Jaiveer Shergill had also hit out at PM Modi for "not letting the Election Commission announce the poll dates".
Modi Ji is so scared of letting go of PMs chair that he is not letting EC announce the dates - Election Commission “Daro Mat Chunao Karvao”— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) March 9, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Stop Using Photos of Armed Forces in Election Campaigning, EC Tells Political Parties
Calling the armed forces 'guardians' of a country's frontiers, security and political system, the Election Commission warned the parties against making reference to them in their poll campaigns.
Meanwhile, a day earlier the Election Commission had asked political parties to refrain from using pictures of defence personnel for political purpose. “The ministry of defence has brought to the notice of the Election Commission (EC) that photographs of the defence personnel are being used by political parties, their leaders and candidates in advertisements as part of their election propaganda,” the EC said in a statement.
A few days ago, Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel had asked if the Election Commission was waiting for the prime minister’s “official” travel programs to conclude before announcing poll dates.
Is the Election Commission waiting for the Prime Minister’s “official” travel programs to conclude before announcing dates for General Elections?— Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) March 4, 2019
However, the Congress, which regained power in Chhattisgarh after 15 years, believes Usendi's appointment will not affect its prospects in the Lok Sabha polls. "The BJP would definitely suffer a setback in the state in the general polls. Usendi has been made the state unit chief so that the blame for BJP's defeat could be put on him," he claimed. Out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state, four are reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category and one for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.
BJP president Amit Shah on Friday appointed Usendi, a Lok Sabha member and prominent tribal face, as its Chhattisgarh BJP chief, replacing Dharmalal Kaushik. One of the key tasks for Usendi will be to reclaim the support of his community, which constitutes about 32 per cent of the state's population. "Usendi is a senior tribal leader and active across the state. The party will benefit from his image in the general elections," state BJP spokesperson Sachchidanand Upasane said. "We are confident Usendi will continue to get the support of tribals in the Lok Sabha polls, as we received in the past," he said.
Chhattisgarh BJP Banks on New Chief | The BJP, which suffered a drubbing at the hands of the Congress in the Chhattisgarh elections last year, is hoping its new state unit chief Vikram Usendi will revive the party's fortunes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While the BJP's tally in the 90-member Assembly plummeted to just 15 seats, it fared well in the Lok Sabha polls (2004, 2009 and 2014) held after the formation of Chhattisgarh, winning 10 out of 11 seats all the three times.
The J-K assembly's six-year term was to end on March 16, 2021, but it got dissolved after a ruling coalition between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell apart. The other state assemblies and Lok Sabha have five-year terms. The required electronic voting machines and paper trail machines are in place to be deployed in nearly 10 lakh poling stations across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. There is a high probability of the elections being spread across seven to eight phases this time. In 2014, the EC had announced the election schedule on March 5 and the nine-phase electoral exercise was spread across April and May. While the first phase polling was on April 7, the last phase was on May 12.
Notification for the first phase could be issued by the end of March for voting some time in early April, sources suggested. There is a strong possibility that the EC may go by the precedent and hold assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha polls. Since the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been dissolved, the EC is bound to hold fresh polls there as well within a six-month period, which will end in May. While there is a view that the J-K assembly elections can be held along with the Lok Sabha polls, a lot depends on the complex security situation in the state given the heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border. The Centre and the state administration, being managed by the Centre-appointed Governor, are against holding the two elections together. However, all political parties in the state favoured simultaneous polls during a meeting with the Election Commission earlier this week.
The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce on Sunday schedule for the high-voltage Lok Sabha elections, which is likely to be spread over seven to eight phases in April-May. The poll panel will be holding a press conference at 5 pm at Vigyan Bhavan here. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3. As soon as the elections, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his bid to return to power amid hectic parleys by several political parties to put a united fight against the ruling BJP, are announced, the model code of conduct will come into force. Amongst other things, the code bars the government from announcing policy decisions.
CLICK TO READ | PM Modi Looks Like a Terrorist, Says Telangana Congress Leader in Rahul Gandhi's Presence
The remark drew sharp reaction on social media with Bharataiya Janata Party taking a dig at the rival for
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has been allotted battery torch as a symbol to contest elections. Taking to Twitter, Haasan said the move was “appropriate” and his party would be the “Torch-Bearer for a new era in TN and Indian politics”. MNM was launched in February 2018 and the party has announced it will contest all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu on its own. Haasan himself is planning to enter the foray in the Lok Sabha elections.
MNM thanks the Election commision for granting us the "Battery Torch" symbol for the forthcoming elections. So appropriate. @maiamofficial will endeavour to be the “Torch-Bearer” for a new era in TN and Indian politics.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 10, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Will PM Modi Return to Power? Academicians Remain Divided Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
While a group of professors has started a campaign to bring Narendra Modi back for a second term as Prime Minister, a petition by a JNU professor is asking people to oppose his re-election.
Meanwhile, speaking at CISF's 50th Raising Day in Ghaziabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Your achievement is important because when the neighbour is hostile, incapable to fight war, conspires to hit the nation, internally find a safe haven and terrorism shows its face in different forms, then protecting the nation becomes challenging."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 50th Raising Day of Central Industrial Security Force in Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/tpfXYdnBxx— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2019
Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah hits out at BJP after EC announced that it would hold a press conference at 5 pm today.
The wait ends as done the BJP’s tax payer funded campaign spree. Bring on the dates & let’s fight the good fight.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 10, 2019
Women stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the state assembly elections in Ri-Bohi district of Meghalaya. (Image: PTI)
Once the model code of conduct — a set of guideliness issued by the EC for the conduct of political parties and candidates when the electoral process is underway — comes into force, parties in power at the Centre and in states are barred from making any announcements that can impact poll outcome or disturb the level playing field.
As per new rules introduced by the election commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits. "The I-T department will look into it and, if any, discrepancies are found then it will be uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website and strict action will be initiated," CEC Sunil Arora said.
When asked about the EC's stand on inflammatory speeches, Arora said in his review meetings, he tried to find out the status of such cases lodged during previous elections. In all the 1,63,331 polling centres, VVPAT machines will be used this time, he said.
