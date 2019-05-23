Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: BJP Nears Solo Triple Ton as Modi Rises in the East, Still Makes India’s Heartland Beat

The CPI on Thursday said BJP's poll narrative centred on nationalism worked for the party in a big way in the Lok Sabha elections. "I think it looks like nationalism worked for them in northern states and Karnataka," CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said while commenting on the Lok Sabha poll outcome. "Nationalism worked (for the BJP)... points raised by opposition unemployment, price rise, and ommissions and commissions of the BJP did not stand before the nationalism, particularly northern states," he said.
In the politically critical state of Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party had posed a stiff challenge, the BJP was leading in 58 of the 80 seats at stake. The SP was ahead in eight and BSP in 11. The Congress Party was ahead only in one. Even, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is trailing in Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani.
BJP-Sena Combine Leads in 44 Seats, NCP in 3 in Maharashtra | The BJP-Shiv Sena combine was ahead in 44 of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, appeared to have got an unassailable lead in around half a dozen seats, as per trends are available so far. The BJP was ahead in 24 seats and the Sena in 20, while the NCP was ahead in three and the AIMIM in one seat. Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Subhash Bhamre were leading in Nagpur and Dhule seats respectively. All Congress candidates, including former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde, state president Ashok Chavan and Mumbai unit chief Milind Deora, were trailing in their seats. BJP's Sujay Vikhe Patil established a lead of 87,287 votes over his NCP rival Sangram Jagtap in Ahmednagar. The BJP nominee, son of Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, quit the Rahul Gandhi-led party to join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Visuals of celebrations outside BJP office in West Bengal's Kolkata.
Amid overwhelming trends in favour of the BJP, the party's Jammu and Kashmir chief, Ravinder Raina, said Thursday it is victory of nationalism in the country. Celebrations have started at the BJP state headquarters here as supporters chanted slogans and distributed sweets amid drums beats and bursting of firecrackers. "It is a vote for nationalism in the battle of nationalists and 'anti-nationalists'. It is a victory of the country's people. It is a victory of nationalism," Raina told reporters. Raina said the country's 130 crore people have expressed full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and given a befitting reply to the "mahamilawati" conglomeration led by the Congress.
First result coming in from Rajasthan's Bhilwara with BJP's Subhash Chandra Baheria winning the seat.
BJP Leading in Both Lok Sabha Seats in Tripura | The BJP is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats in Tripura as per initial trends. BJP candidate Pratima Bhoumik of the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat has taken a comfortable lead of 1,22,865 votes against her nearest Congress rival Subal Bhowmik, an election official said. In the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Rebati Tripura is leading by 1,08,983 votes against his nearest Congress rival Maharaj Kumari Pragya Deb Burman, the officials added.
BJP Loses Late Manohar Parrikar's Seat to Congress in Panaji Assembly Bypoll | After 25 years of uninterrupted run, the BJP on Thursday failed to retain the Panaji Assembly constituency, largely represented by late Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar since 1994. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sidharth Kuncalienkar lost to Congress' Atanasio Monserrate by 1,758 votes. Monserrate polled 8,748 votes against Kuncalienkar's 6,990 votes. AAP's Valmiki Naik and Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) candidate Subhash Velingkar polled 236 and 516 votes respectively. The bypoll for the Panaji Assembly constituency was necessitated following the death of its MLA and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in March, after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.
Reacting to the positive trends, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "This is the first election for a generation that opened its eyes in the 21st century. the millennium generation has voted and given a millennium mandate. I think we should wait for final results, the indications are now gradually settling down to same thing."
NDA Leading in 38 Seats, RJD in 2 Seats in Bihar | The BJP-led NDA is leading in 38 seats of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar while the RJD is leading in two seats, according to Electrion Commission trends. The BJP and JD(U) are leading in 16 seats each while the LJP is leading in six seats. The RJD, a 'Mahagathbandhan' constituent, is leading in two seats of Jehanabad and Pataliputra. Prominent NDA faces who are leading include- Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad (Patna Sahib), Radha Mohan Singh (Purvi Champaran), Giriraj Singh (Begusarai), RK Singh (Ara), Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Buxar). Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Saran), Chirag Paswan (Jamui), Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Kumar Paras (Hajipur) are also among the NDA candidates who are leading.
BJP Set to Win All 4 Seats in Himachal Pradesh | The ruling BJP is surging ahead in all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh, with its candidates securing unassailable leads, according to latest Election Commission trends. In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop is leading by over 154418 votes over his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of the Congress. BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor was leading by 201699 votes over his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress in Kangra, a state election officer said. Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur is leading by over 201242 votes over his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress in Hamirpur. In Shimla, BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap is leading by 180491 votes over his nearest rival Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress.
Mulayam Singh and Dimple Yadav Leading | The Bahujan Samaj Party was leading in 11 and the Samajwadi Party in eight while the Congress was ahead in one and the Apna Dal (Soneylal) in one. Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam singh Yadav forged ahead in Mainpuri and his son SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was leading in Azamgarh. Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, who is seeking re-election from Kannauj, was leading the table. In 2014, the BJP got 71 seats, the SP five, the Congress two and the BSP none. In Badaun, sitting SP MP Dharmendra Yadav trailed behind BJP's Sanghmita Maurya while in Baghpat, RLD's national vice president Jayant Chaudary was behind BJP's Satyapal Singh. In Faizabad, sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh was leading while in Firozabad sitting SP MP Akshay Yadav was trailing behind BJP's Chandra Sen Jadon.
BJP Stalwarts Lead Across 58 Seats in UP | The BJP forged ahead of its rivals in 58 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh while the BSP-SP alliance was leading in 19 seats as counting of votes progressed, according to Election Commission trends. In Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading by over 55,000 votes against his SP rival. In the high-profile Amethi seat, BJP's Smriti Irani established an early lead of 1,931 votes against sitting MP and Congress president Rahul Gandhi while UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was leading in neighbouring Rae Bareli by over 17,000 votes. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was leading against his nearest SP rival Poonam Sinha and in Lucknow.
BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga took a subtle swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after counting of votes showed the BJP leading in 15 seats. Tagging the TMC supremo, Bagga tweeted, "Jai Shri Ram."
Sunny Deol's 'Dhai Kilo' Arm Grows Bigger | As early trends showed him leading from Gurdaspur, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol said, "dhai kilo ka haath janta ne aur bhari kar diya (voters have made my two and a half kilos of biceps even heavier)." 'Dhai kilo ka haath' is a popular dialogue that the actor mouthed in the 1993 movie Damini.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi greets the media outside her residence in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.
In Bengal, the Congress — which through initial rounds of counting had managed to hold on to 2 seats -- is down to just 1 at Bahrampur, where its heavy weight and former state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is still in the lead. Jangipur candidate Abhijeet Mukherjee, the son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, is trailing with the TMC leading in the seat.
External Minister Sushma Swaraj expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the BJP to a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
BJP Mainitains Comfortable Lead in Uttarakhand | The BJP is surging ahead on all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand with its candidates maintaining comfortable leads over their nearest rivals from the Congress. State BJP president Ajay Bhatt is leading with a margin of 1,06,373 votes over Congress general secretary and former chief minister Harish Rawat in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar seat. Bhatt's margin is the highest among BJP candidates in the hill state. BJP national secretary Tirath Singh Rawat is leading by 92,747 votes over his Congress rival and sitting BJP Pauri Garhwal MP B C Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri in the constituency. Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta is leading by 56,351 votes over his nearest rival Pradeep Tamta in Almora. Sitting MP from Tehri Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah is leading by 62,249 votes over her nearest rival and state Congress president Pritam Singh in the seat. BJP MP from Haridwar Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank snatched a lead of 43,677 votes over his nearest rival from the Congress Ambrish Kumar.
The Modi wave not only swept through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as was expected, but also rippled through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Only Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana appeared untouched. In Odisha, the BJP was ahead in nine of the 21 seats and Biju Janata Dal was ahead in 11. In 2014, the BJD had won 20 seats and BJP took one. In Telangana, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti was leading in nine seats, the BJP in four and Congress in three. BJP ally, Janata Dal (United) was ahead in 16 seats. As votes for the seven-phase Parliamentary polls were counted on Thursday, the Trinamool Congress Party was leading in 25 of 42 seats of West Bengal while BJP was ahead in 15, up from two it held in 2014. The Left was wiped out in the state, once its citadel. The DMK was ahead in 20 seats in Tamil Nadu.
Celebration in BJP as Lok Sabha Election Results Show Thumping Majority for Party | The results are a resounding endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, his government's achievements in the last five years and his campaign, which centred around national security and nationalism. He also relentlessly attacked the Congress Party for what he called its dynastic legacy, and blamed it for the country's woes. The opposition had criticised the BJP campaign as divisive and polarising. "The people on the ground are not buying the narrative of the opposition that people are under threat. People are doing well that they are looking forward to the next government of Narendra Modi. We have to realise that Modi's government inherited very weak economy and he done very phenomenal job (in the last five year)," BJP spokesman Amit Malviya said.
Congress Leading in Puducherry Constituency | The ruling Congress has taken an impressive lead of over 70,000 votes in the lone Lok Sabha constituency in the Union Territory. Congress candidate V Vaithilingam has secured 1,74, 718 votes while his nearest rival Narayanasamy Kesavan of AINRC has polled 90,814 votes, according to the latest information made available by the Election Commission. Congress is part of the DMK led alliance while AINRC is an ally of the BJP.
Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi.
BJP Ahead of Rivals in Both Lok Sabha Seats | The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently taking the lead in the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh, as per the initial trends of the Election Commission. Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju is leading by 30548 votes in Arunachal West against his nearest rival Nabam Tuki of the Congress. He had won the seat in 2014, defeating Takam Sanjoy of the Congress by a margin of 41738 votes.
Celebrations outside DMK headquarters in Chennai as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is leading on 22 seats.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
