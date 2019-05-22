Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: 'Election Commission Working With BJP to Tamper EVM Machines': AAP

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj hit out at the EC's decision, saying it is purposely creating such an atmosphere that 'riots are ensured in the country'.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: 'Election Commission Working With BJP to Tamper EVM Machines': AAP
File photo of Saurabh Bhardwaj.
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of working with the BJP to "tamper" EVMs to get the results of the Lok Sabha polls in its favour.

Leaders of 22 opposition parties had met the Election Commission on Tuesday and demanded verification of VVPAT slips of randomly-selected polling stations before the counting of votes begins Thursday. The EC on Wednesday rejected the demand.

"First counting would be done to decide who won the election and after that VVPAT random check would be done," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

He hit out at the EC's decision, saying it is purposely creating such an atmosphere that "riots are ensured in the country".

"The BJP with the EC is tampering the EVM machines. They are saying the results would be delayed because of it, when we waited for so long for result what change would some more time make," he told reporters.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram