Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: 'Election Commission Working With BJP to Tamper EVM Machines': AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of working with the BJP to "tamper" EVMs to get the results of the Lok Sabha polls in its favour.Leaders of 22 opposition parties had met the Election Commission on Tuesday and demanded verification of VVPAT slips of randomly-selected polling stations before the counting of votes begins Thursday. The EC on Wednesday rejected the demand."First counting would be done to decide who won the election and after that VVPAT random check would be done," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.He hit out at the EC's decision, saying it is purposely creating such an atmosphere that "riots are ensured in the country"."The BJP with the EC is tampering the EVM machines. They are saying the results would be delayed because of it, when we waited for so long for result what change would some more time make," he told reporters.