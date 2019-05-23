English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: How to Predict Uttar Pradesh Elections Before Anyone Else
The state that sends most number of MPs to the Parliament is also the state which posed the stiffest resistance to BJP's juggernaut in form of the historic BSP-SP-RLD alliance.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Image: PTI)
The state that sends most number of MPs to the Parliament is also the state which posed the stiffest resistance to BJP's juggernaut in form of the historic BSP-SP-RLD alliance.
Which is why results in Uttar Pradesh are doubly crucial to the overall outcome. Since the final results may take time, we have decided to prepare a list of xyz seats, decisive indications from which will give us a fair idea of the direction in which winds are blowing.
Follow all the LIVE updates of Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 here
Since politics is not a zero sum game, we urge you to apply the usual caveats and exercise discretion.
Will Mahagathbandhan be able to woo a section of Brahmins away from BJP+ in some pockets of east UP
Seats to watch out for - Sant Kabir Nagar, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi
Because in all these seats BSP has fielded Brahmins to attract a section of upper caste vote, seemingly assured of MGB’s strength to attract Dalits, OBCs and Muslims in these seats. If the party is able to attract a chunk of what is considered BJP’s core vote, it may be considered not just enough to win these seats by a good margin but a reflection of a larger social coalition that MGB has tried to stitch together in the state.
How well will BJP perform in MGB strongholds
Seats to watch out for - Ghazipur, Amroha, Bijnor
This will be a test of MGB’s attempt to transfer party votes and BJP’s attempt to not let this happen. Ghazipur’s 40% huge population is comprised of Yadavs, Muslims and Dalits; Amroha similarly has a sizeable population of Muslims and SCs and a chunk of Jat votes; Bijnor again has a sizeable Muslim population which added to a number of Dalits is likely to give MGB a lot of confidence. BJP’s strong showing in these seats could indicate, among other issues, a problem with vote transfer between core SP, BSP and RLD loyalists.
Will Jats support BJP or MGB
Seats to watch out for - Mathura, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Hathras, Fatehpur Sikri, Kairana
In this sub-region of West UP, sometimes referred to, for the sizeable presence of Jats, as ‘Jatland’, Ajit Singh’s ability to convince Jats to side with MGB will decide the coalition’s future. Jat community, which is said to affect outcome of nearly a dozen seats in West UP, had overwhelmingly sided with the BJP in last general polls. Communal polarization due to ’13 Muzaffarnagar riots was one reason for it. But this time RLD is banking on its ground work and distress among Jat sugarcane farmers.
Will Congress expand beyond Raebareli and Amethi
Seats to watch out for - Dhaurahra, Barabanki, Kushi Nagar
Congress, being left out of MGB, decided to chart a course of revival in Uttar Pradesh by itself, as Priyanka Gandhi herself claimed. The first signs of this revival, and Priyanka Gandhi’s leadership skills, will be borne out by the number of seats scored, except the two ‘family’ seats of Raebareli and Amethi, by the grand old party in this state.
Dhaurara was a seat that Congress leader Jitin Prasada fought for, from his party high command. It is also a seat that he’s won in the past. With a vote share of over 50% in 2009 before he was reduced to fourth position in ‘14 polls. Given the heavy presence of upper castes here, Prasada has a shot at reclaiming his old seat.
Barabanki presents another chance for the Congress to score. Congress’ candidate here is its party’s general secretary PL Punia’s son Tanuj Punia. PL Punia, a Dalit leader, was himself elected the MP from here in ‘09 and was the runner up in ‘14. Support from Muslims, who form a sizeable chunk of the population here, and a section of upper castes can see Congress through.
Just like several other constituencies like Unnao, Congress has repeated its candidate victorious in ‘09 polls here. RPN Singh whose father had won this seat twice is his party’s face here. Being an upper caste dominant seat, and given the family association of his father, RPN Singh, who was the runner up in ‘14 will hope for some support from Muslims and absence of any Modi wave this time.
Apart from these contests some other constituencies which will be good indicators of MGB’s performance versus that of BJP+’s are seats like Ambedkar Nagar, Meerut, Gautam Budhh Nagar. BJP’s non-Yadav OBC, non-Jatav Dalit formula will be up against MGB’s formula of (Dalit+Yadav+Muslim) plus votes from some other communities like Gujjars.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Which is why results in Uttar Pradesh are doubly crucial to the overall outcome. Since the final results may take time, we have decided to prepare a list of xyz seats, decisive indications from which will give us a fair idea of the direction in which winds are blowing.
Follow all the LIVE updates of Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 here
Since politics is not a zero sum game, we urge you to apply the usual caveats and exercise discretion.
Will Mahagathbandhan be able to woo a section of Brahmins away from BJP+ in some pockets of east UP
Seats to watch out for - Sant Kabir Nagar, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi
Because in all these seats BSP has fielded Brahmins to attract a section of upper caste vote, seemingly assured of MGB’s strength to attract Dalits, OBCs and Muslims in these seats. If the party is able to attract a chunk of what is considered BJP’s core vote, it may be considered not just enough to win these seats by a good margin but a reflection of a larger social coalition that MGB has tried to stitch together in the state.
How well will BJP perform in MGB strongholds
Seats to watch out for - Ghazipur, Amroha, Bijnor
This will be a test of MGB’s attempt to transfer party votes and BJP’s attempt to not let this happen. Ghazipur’s 40% huge population is comprised of Yadavs, Muslims and Dalits; Amroha similarly has a sizeable population of Muslims and SCs and a chunk of Jat votes; Bijnor again has a sizeable Muslim population which added to a number of Dalits is likely to give MGB a lot of confidence. BJP’s strong showing in these seats could indicate, among other issues, a problem with vote transfer between core SP, BSP and RLD loyalists.
Will Jats support BJP or MGB
Seats to watch out for - Mathura, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Hathras, Fatehpur Sikri, Kairana
In this sub-region of West UP, sometimes referred to, for the sizeable presence of Jats, as ‘Jatland’, Ajit Singh’s ability to convince Jats to side with MGB will decide the coalition’s future. Jat community, which is said to affect outcome of nearly a dozen seats in West UP, had overwhelmingly sided with the BJP in last general polls. Communal polarization due to ’13 Muzaffarnagar riots was one reason for it. But this time RLD is banking on its ground work and distress among Jat sugarcane farmers.
Will Congress expand beyond Raebareli and Amethi
Seats to watch out for - Dhaurahra, Barabanki, Kushi Nagar
Congress, being left out of MGB, decided to chart a course of revival in Uttar Pradesh by itself, as Priyanka Gandhi herself claimed. The first signs of this revival, and Priyanka Gandhi’s leadership skills, will be borne out by the number of seats scored, except the two ‘family’ seats of Raebareli and Amethi, by the grand old party in this state.
Dhaurara was a seat that Congress leader Jitin Prasada fought for, from his party high command. It is also a seat that he’s won in the past. With a vote share of over 50% in 2009 before he was reduced to fourth position in ‘14 polls. Given the heavy presence of upper castes here, Prasada has a shot at reclaiming his old seat.
Barabanki presents another chance for the Congress to score. Congress’ candidate here is its party’s general secretary PL Punia’s son Tanuj Punia. PL Punia, a Dalit leader, was himself elected the MP from here in ‘09 and was the runner up in ‘14. Support from Muslims, who form a sizeable chunk of the population here, and a section of upper castes can see Congress through.
Just like several other constituencies like Unnao, Congress has repeated its candidate victorious in ‘09 polls here. RPN Singh whose father had won this seat twice is his party’s face here. Being an upper caste dominant seat, and given the family association of his father, RPN Singh, who was the runner up in ‘14 will hope for some support from Muslims and absence of any Modi wave this time.
Apart from these contests some other constituencies which will be good indicators of MGB’s performance versus that of BJP+’s are seats like Ambedkar Nagar, Meerut, Gautam Budhh Nagar. BJP’s non-Yadav OBC, non-Jatav Dalit formula will be up against MGB’s formula of (Dalit+Yadav+Muslim) plus votes from some other communities like Gujjars.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results