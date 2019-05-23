Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: Vote Counting Starts at 8am as India Awaits Verdict of Modi vs Rahul Referendum

The Battle of the Battles in Uttar Pradesh | Like all other years, all eyes will on Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election results as the state sends maximum numbers of lawmakers of the Parliament (80 MPs). The state has many interesting battles this year. The voters saw rivals become friends when Samajwadi Party (SP)’s Akhilesh Yadav joined hands with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s Mayawati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again chose Varanasi, from where he had won with a thumping majority in 2014. There is a tight contest for the Amethi seat with BJP’s Smriti Irani battling out with Congress president incumbent MP Rahul Gandhi. Despite losing the seat, Irani was seeing frequenting the place and interacting with locals over the last five years. Sonia Gandhi’s Raebareli will see her disciple Satish Sharma challenging her. Meanwhile, Bhojpuri stars Nirahua is in contest against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Ravi Kishan is fighting from Gorakhpur.

What Happened on Poll Day in Asansol? | The constituency was in the news on polling day on April 29 because of violence there. Supriyo’s car was vandalised during a clash outside a polling booth between Trinamool Congress workers and security personnel. Alongside, a first information report was filed against the parliamentarian for allegedly entering a booth and threatening a polling agent and an officer. Hours later, Moon Moon Sen’s response to the violence spawned a flurry of jokes on social media. Interviewed by reporters, the actor-politician said she was unaware of the clashes. She explained that she had taken a while to get going in the morning because she had been given “bed tea very late”. The seeming flippancy of the remark contributed to Sen’s image of being a parliamentarian who failed to meet expectations in Bankura, which she had won in 2014 by defeating nine-time Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Basudeb Acharya by almost one lakh votes.

Kolkata Dakshin Candidates | The constituency is divided into two regions: Kolkata Dakshin (South) and Kolkata Uttar (North). The Kolkata Dakshin has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.3%. The estimated literacy level of Kolkata Dakshin is 87.13%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Subrata Bakshi of TMC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,36,339 votes which was 11.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 36.96% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014. In 2009, Mamata Banerjee of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,19,571 votes which was 21.79% of the total votes polled.

Kolkata Uttar Candidates | The Kolkata Uttar constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.18%. The estimated literacy level of Kolkata Uttar is 83.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of TMC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 96,226 votes which was 10.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 35.96% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014. In 2009, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,09,278 votes which was 12.45% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 52.50% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The fate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid for a second term will be decided today as the vote counting for Lok Sabha elections 2019 starts at 8am. At the national level, it was a battle between the NDA, led by the BJP’s Modi, and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP also faced a stiff challenge from the Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav’s SP-BSP Gathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The election has been dubbed as a referendum on Modi with several opposition parties uniting to form an anti-BJP bloc, although they failed to seal a formal alliance. Congress, Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, MK Stalin’s DMK, Deve Gowda’s JD(S) Left Parties, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, TMC, RJD, among others have also come together to protest against alleged EVM tampering.The parties demanded that VVPAT slips be counted first to ensure greater transparency. After the Election Commission rejected the demand of counting VVPAT slips first, the parties mounted vigil around the counting centres across India where the EVMs are being kept in strong rooms. The counting exercise will begin at 8am, capping the two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of tampering EVMs and violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Trends are expected to be available shortly thereafter. However, the results this time are likely to be delayed due to tallying of VVPATs with EVM, which is being done for the first time.

Most of the exit polls have predicted that the BJP will sail past the majority mark on its own and the NDA will cross the 300-figure, with some even projecting that it will improve on its already stellar 2014 tally. But the main opposition Congress party has dismissed the polls and urged its workers to remain vigilant at centres where votes are being stored before the Thursday count.In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had suffered a drubbing, managing an all-time low of 44 seats as against the 206 it won in 2009. The Lok Sabha elections, held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, recorded a turnout of 67.11 per cent. This is the highest ever-voter turnout in Indian parliamentarian elections. Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country.At stake was not just the formation of a new government, but the direction in which India should head. In the election campaign, Modi and the BJP focused mainly on national security and the PM's own leadership, as the NDA was projected to be a cohesive whole under his firm stewardship and contrasted it with an "adulterated" alliance of warring parties with no ideological unity or leadership on the other side. There was also another strong theme in the campaign. Without using the word Hindutva, Modi played on the identity of the majority community and rubbished the idea of Hindu terror and accused the opposition of playing "vote bank politics", which his base understood as code for appeasing Muslims.The Opposition sought to mobilise people to reject precisely this vision, accusing the government of economic ruin, institutional disruption and communal divisiveness. Rahul Gandhi and Congress's campaign mainly focused on its central promise of NYAY - a minimum income guarantee of Rs 72,000 for the poorest 5 crore families. Other regional leaders reiterated the strands of Gandhi's attack on Modi, with their own specific variations. So while Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav painted the BJP as anti-backward, anti-Dalit and anti-Muslim, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of communal polarisation.