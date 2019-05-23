Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: Vote Counting Starts at 8am as India Awaits Verdict of Modi vs Rahul Referendum

Event Highlights
- Ajay Maken Says Rahul Will be PM
- Will Kerala Choose NDA This Time?
- HDK's Son Prays Ahead of Counting
- Poll Glamour
- Poll Day Fiasco in Asansol
- Asansol's Bollywood Affair
- Importance of Darjeeling for BJP
- Mamata's Poll Poem: 'Zaroori'
- Things to Watch Out for in MP
- How Women Jawans Made Polling Safe
- Is Congress Still Going Strong in Punjab?
- Will BJP Wipe Out AAP from Delhi?
- Will Rajnath be Lucknow's 'Nawab' Again?
- Battle of the Battles in UP
The parties demanded that VVPAT slips be counted first to ensure greater transparency. After the Election Commission rejected the demand of counting VVPAT slips first, the parties mounted vigil around the counting centres across India where the EVMs are being kept in strong rooms. The counting exercise will begin at 8am, capping the two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of tampering EVMs and violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Trends are expected to be available shortly thereafter. However, the results this time are likely to be delayed due to tallying of VVPATs with EVM, which is being done for the first time.
After offering his prayers at Ayyaguru Ashram, Thycaud, BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, Kummanam Rajasekharan, said, "For development of the state and welfare of its people, I think Kerala should move along with NDA govt in Delhi. Now that Kerala is coming up in mainstream, I am very much confident that I'll win in this election." Rajasekharan has been fielded against Congress' Shashi Tharoor and Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran.
Karnataka Prepared for Election Counting | Security officials deployed outside polling centres in Karnataka ahead of Lok Sabha election results counting at 8 am today. Here's a picture of the security arrangements outside a centre in Bengaluru.
Karnataka: Security outside a counting centre in Bengaluru; counting of votes to begin at 8 am. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/nKctC7DP6M— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Kolkata Uttar Candidates | The Kolkata Uttar constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.18%. The estimated literacy level of Kolkata Uttar is 83.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of TMC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 96,226 votes which was 10.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 35.96% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014. In 2009, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,09,278 votes which was 12.45% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 52.50% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
Kolkata Dakshin Candidates | The constituency is divided into two regions: Kolkata Dakshin (South) and Kolkata Uttar (North). The Kolkata Dakshin has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.3%. The estimated literacy level of Kolkata Dakshin is 87.13%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Subrata Bakshi of TMC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,36,339 votes which was 11.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 36.96% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014. In 2009, Mamata Banerjee of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,19,571 votes which was 21.79% of the total votes polled.
Actors Who Took a Political Plunge in 2019 Lok Sabha Polls | Famed Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar joined the Congress in the national capital on March 27, 2019. Matondkar, who shot to fame as a child star in ‘Masoom’ (1983), is the Congress candidate for the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat. Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, son of veteran actor Dharmendra, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sunny joined the party in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman on April 23, 2019. The BJP has fielded Sunny Deol as the party candidate for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, actor Nusrat Jahan contested from TMC ticket. Further, actor-activist Prakash Raj, who had on January 1 announced his will to enter politics. He contested the 2019 general elections from Bengaluru Central as an independent candidate. More about the stars here.
What Happened on Poll Day in Asansol? | The constituency was in the news on polling day on April 29 because of violence there. Supriyo’s car was vandalised during a clash outside a polling booth between Trinamool Congress workers and security personnel. Alongside, a first information report was filed against the parliamentarian for allegedly entering a booth and threatening a polling agent and an officer. Hours later, Moon Moon Sen’s response to the violence spawned a flurry of jokes on social media. Interviewed by reporters, the actor-politician said she was unaware of the clashes. She explained that she had taken a while to get going in the morning because she had been given “bed tea very late”. The seeming flippancy of the remark contributed to Sen’s image of being a parliamentarian who failed to meet expectations in Bankura, which she had won in 2014 by defeating nine-time Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Basudeb Acharya by almost one lakh votes.
Bollywood Affair in Asansol | The Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, where Trinamool Congress’s Moon Moon Sen squared off against incumbent MP Babul Supriyo of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will be closely watched when votes are counted on May 23. Read more about the constituency here.
What is the Central Issue in Darjeeling? | The primary issue in Darjeeling is the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state. TMC, CPI (M) and Congress are against a separate Gorkha state. The demand for separation has been simmering for decades with various groups demanding the hill regions around Darjeeling be carved out for a separate state. In the 1980s the agitation became violent. But peace returned after talks between the then CPI (M) government and agitators led by Subhash Ghisingh. Sporadic agitations, usually violent, have flared up since then.
Will the BJP be Able to Win Darjeeling in 2019? | The constituency of Darjeeling is central to Bharatiya Janata Party’s aim of winning 22 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal as the BJP has won the seat twice. First in 2009 when Jaswant Singh was elected. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the party retained the seat with SS Ahluwalia as the winning candidate. But will the BJP be able to win the Darjeeling seat in 2019? By nominating an outsider Raju Singh Bista the party has left its supporters confounded.
How Polling Was Conducted in West Bengal | With 42 Lok Sabha seats and 6,98,63,152 eligible voters, the eastern state of West Bengal voted in all the seven phases through April 11 to May 19, 2019. The state can be divided into four regions: North Bengal, South East Bengal, Greater Kolkata, South West Bengal. In the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha results, both Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) – the two key contenders in the Bengal poll – are equally tense as both have sufficient disadvantages. While the saffron party clearly lacks a face, yet it has a reasonably better middle management than TMC compared to the 2014 election. The TMC surely has a leader but not a middle management.
Mamata Banerjee's Poll Poem | On the eve of Lok Sabha election results 2019, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee penned down a poem, titled 'Important'. The poem takes subtle digs at the way the elections were conducted by the poll body across India. "Everything is important from the exhaustion of the Election Commission to the democracy inside a cave", says Mamata as she goes on to mock the Election Commission and PM Modi's Kedarnath visit.
জরুরী!!! pic.twitter.com/8kNEOdBIOT— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 22, 2019
What to Watch Out for Madhya Pradesh | Not letting the Assembly results affected the outcome of the general elections, Madhya Pradesh is set to return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold. Voting in 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP was held across four phases of Lok Sabha elections. The key battle in the state in between Congress’s Digvijaya Singh and BJP’s Pragya Thakur from Bhopal. The constituency has been in news due to Thakur’s controversial remarks due to which she has had to face Election Commission ban and also a warning from party chief Amit Shah. Click here to read.
Will Nitish Kumar Help NDA Get Bihar Muslim Votes? | The most influential Muslim religious body in Bihar, Imarat Shariah, expressed its dissatisfaction over political parties not providing enough representation to Muslims in proportion to their population while distributing tickets for the Lok Sabha polls. It will interesting to see how that translates into votes as India awaits results for Lok Sabha elections 2019. The Patna-based body also cautioned that the Muslim community “likes Nitish Kumar but are hesitant to vote for the National Democratic Alliance.” Click here to read more.
Kerala BJP Offers Prayers Ahead of Counting of Votes | BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Kummanam Rajasekharan, offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram in Kerala's Thycaud. Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress' Shashi Tharoor and Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran.
Kerala:Kummanam Rajasekharan,BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram,Thycaud.Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress' Shashi Tharoor&Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran.Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/dO0OCUHcNQ— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
How Women Jawans Made Polling Safe | On May 7, an encounter took place between Naxals and security forces in Bastar’s Dantewada district, close to the place where a BJP MLA along with his security guards was killed last month. What was remarkable about the encounter was not just the swiftness with which it was carried out, killing two women Maoists and inflicting no casualties on the forces. It was the first time when a recently trained all-women anti-Maoist force ‘Danteshwari Fighters’ participated in the attacks. Read more about the valour of our women jawans.
Chhattisgarh Polls Marred by Naxal Attack | Elections in Chhattisgarh were marred by Naxal attacks. Ahead of polling, BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi along with 40 others were killed in an ambush in Bastar area. Amid a renewed spurt in violence to press their ‘boycott elections’ diktat, Maoists threw a security challenge for the Election Commission and law enforcers to ensure free and fair polling in 1,880 polling centres spread across eight Assembly constituencies in five districts.
Lok Sabha Elections in Jammu and Kashmir | A clearer picture is yet to come out in the restive state of Jammu and Kashmir, which saw a low voter turnout, as most exit polls have given two seats each of the PDP, BJP and National Conference (NC). Jammu and Kashmir has 6 Lok Sabha seats in total namely Baramulla, Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Ladakh an Anantnag. There are no reserved seats in the state.
Despite Popular Faces, BJP May Lose to Congress in Punjab | The north Indian states is one of the few regions where the Congress is likely to maintain its grip the party getting up to nine seats. Even though BJP fielded some of the most popular faces, including actor Sunny Deol, it is not likely to translate the votes in its favour. On most seats, the fight is straight up between Congress and SAD-BJP alliance. In 2014, AAP and SAD had won four seats, while the Congress had settled for three and BJP had two.
The Maharashtra Lok Sabha Battle | In Maharashtra, prestige is at stake for the BJP-Shiv Sena as well as the opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine. After UP, the state sends most MPs to the Lok Sabha with 48 lawmakers. While the BJP contested 25 Lok Sabha seats and the Shiv Sena 23 seats in Maharashtra, the Congress and the NCP fought on 25 and 19 seats respectively, leaving two seats each for their allies. Four Union ministers- Nitin Gadkari, Hansraj Ahir, Subhash Bhamre and Anant Gite- and two Congress veterans- Ashok Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde- were among the 867 candidates who were in the fray in the state, which went to polls in four phases in April.
Will BJP Wipe Out AAP from Delhi? | The votes in the Union territory and national capital Delhi will seal the fate of the Aam Aadmi Party that was formed by Arvind Kejriwal six years ago to the plank of making India corruption-free. The fight was triangular here between the AAP, Congress, and BJP. Congress and AAP were expected to stitch a pre-poll alliance but talks failed to materialise. In 2019, as far as the exit polls have predicted, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to sweep the national capital, where was a stronghold of the Congress, which ruled Delhi for three consecutive terms till 2013. Some of the key candidates in Delhi are Gautam Gambhir (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress), Atishi (AAP), Raghav Chadha (AAP) and Manoj Tiwari (BJP).
Can a Party Overthrow BJP from Lucknow? | One of the key battles in Uttar Pradesh is in Lucknow, which will most likely be won by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister Rajnath Singh as the state capital has been a BJP bastion since 1991. Singh’s opponents from the seat this year are Samajwadi Party’s Poonam Sinha (profile) and Congress’s Pramod Krishnam. While Singh is considered a political heavyweight, his opponent Sinha is contesting for the first time and Krishnam unsuccessfully contested from the Sambhal constituency in 2014.
The Battle of the Battles in Uttar Pradesh | Like all other years, all eyes will on Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election results as the state sends maximum numbers of lawmakers of the Parliament (80 MPs). The state has many interesting battles this year. The voters saw rivals become friends when Samajwadi Party (SP)’s Akhilesh Yadav joined hands with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s Mayawati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again chose Varanasi, from where he had won with a thumping majority in 2014. There is a tight contest for the Amethi seat with BJP’s Smriti Irani battling out with Congress president incumbent MP Rahul Gandhi. Despite losing the seat, Irani was seeing frequenting the place and interacting with locals over the last five years. Sonia Gandhi’s Raebareli will see her disciple Satish Sharma challenging her. Meanwhile, Bhojpuri stars Nirahua is in contest against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Ravi Kishan is fighting from Gorakhpur.
Here's a recap of the exit poll numbers. It will be clear in a half from now if the pollsters' predictions turn out to be true.
#ElectionsWithNews18 – @AnchorAnandN gives a recap of the exit poll numbers from the #ElexA quadcopter. | #LokSabhaElections2019 #Verdict2019WithNews18 #News18IPSOSExitPoll pic.twitter.com/AVdKQAtllO— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 23, 2019
Ahead of the counting, Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya has said that if the PM ran an expansive social welfare program at people who were at the bottom of the pyramid, the beneficiaries will be people from SC/ST community.
#Verdict2019WithNews18 -- If the PM ran an expansive social welfare program at people who were at the bottom of the pyramid, the beneficiaries will be people from SC/ST community, @amitmalviya— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 23, 2019
Special broadcast with @Zakka_Jacob, @bhupendrachaube, and @AnchorAnandN. pic.twitter.com/bOTQeAnxXr
Bihar’s Crucial Test Ahead of Assembly Elections Next Year | This Lok Sabha elections are crucial for Bihar as it’s a test for leaders ahead of the assembly elections in November next year. May 23 results will also bring out a clearer picture of the public opinion on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which underwent a generational shift ushered in by Lalu Prasad Yadav by promoting his son Tejashwi Yadav. The JD(S) also saw some changes with party chief Nitish Kumar breaking off with RJD and joining hands with the BJP-led NDA. The party also appointed poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishore as its vice-president. Controversial Giriraj Singh is also in the fray against former JNU student’s union leader Kanhaiya Kumar.
Punjab and Election Result Day Preparation | Thirty-nine companies of central forces have been deployed for the security of EVMs at 21 locations across Punjab ahead of today's counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections. Polling to all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone constituency of Chandigarh was held on May 19. As many as 278 candidates, including 24 women, are in the fray in Punjab. Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said a three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the counting centres, with the deployment of 39 companies of paramilitary forces. Typically, a company of paramilitary forces has around 100 security personnel. The counting of votes would begin at 8 am.
Chhattisgarh Geared up for Lok Sabha Election Results | Counting of votes for all 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will be held at 27 centres in the state today amid tight security. The state recorded 71.48 per cent voter turnout in the 11 Lok Sabha seats where voting was held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. "The counting of votes will start at 8 am today at 27 centres — one each at 27 district — headquarters of the state. All preparations have been completed for the counting," state Chief Electoral Officer Subrat Sahoo said. Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres, particularly those in Naxal-hit areas, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati, BJP president Amit Shah.
Most of the exit polls have predicted that the BJP will sail past the majority mark on its own and the NDA will cross the 300-figure, with some even projecting that it will improve on its already stellar 2014 tally. But the main opposition Congress party has dismissed the polls and urged its workers to remain vigilant at centres where votes are being stored before the Thursday count.
In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had suffered a drubbing, managing an all-time low of 44 seats as against the 206 it won in 2009. The Lok Sabha elections, held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, recorded a turnout of 67.11 per cent. This is the highest ever-voter turnout in Indian parliamentarian elections. Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country.
At stake was not just the formation of a new government, but the direction in which India should head. In the election campaign, Modi and the BJP focused mainly on national security and the PM's own leadership, as the NDA was projected to be a cohesive whole under his firm stewardship and contrasted it with an “adulterated” alliance of warring parties with no ideological unity or leadership on the other side. There was also another strong theme in the campaign. Without using the word Hindutva, Modi played on the identity of the majority community and rubbished the idea of Hindu terror and accused the opposition of playing “vote bank politics”, which his base understood as code for appeasing Muslims.
The Opposition sought to mobilise people to reject precisely this vision, accusing the government of economic ruin, institutional disruption and communal divisiveness. Rahul Gandhi and Congress's campaign mainly focused on its central promise of NYAY - a minimum income guarantee of Rs 72,000 for the poorest 5 crore families. Other regional leaders reiterated the strands of Gandhi’s attack on Modi, with their own specific variations. So while Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav painted the BJP as anti-backward, anti-Dalit and anti-Muslim, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of communal polarisation.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
-
22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier KEN vs UGA 145/620.0 overs /oversKenya beat Uganda by 1 run
-
22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier BOT vs NAM 46/1012.1 overs 50/03.5 oversNamibia beat Botswana by 10 wickets
-
22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier NIG vs GHA 135/820.0 overs /oversNigeria beat Ghana by 28 runs
-
21 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier KEN vs GHA 141/520.0 overs /oversKenya beat Ghana by 53 runs
-
21 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier NIG vs BOT 119/1019.5 overs /oversNigeria beat Botswana by 11 runs