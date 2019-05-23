Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: Vote Counting Countdown Starts as India Awaits Verdict on Modi vs Rahul

It’s BJP’s H Raja vs Karti Chidambaram, Who Will Bag Sivaganga? | The constituency which has elected former Finance minister P Chidambaram in the past will now have to choose between his son Karti and firebrand BJP State leader H Raja. In the 2014 elections, H Raja as part of a multi-party BJP alliance had defeated Karti, who came fourth in the elections. In his defence, Karti says he was one among the two Congress candidates who had secured over one lakh votes. The Congress, which had contested alone last time, is part of an anti-BJP band of regional forces led by the DMK. While this may swing the votes in his favour, the TTV Dinakaran camp as a disruptor will also play a role in this constituency.
The parties demanded that VVPAT slips be counted first to ensure greater transparency. After the Election Commission rejected the demand of counting VVPAT slips first, the parties mounted vigil around the counting centres across India where the EVMs are being kept in strong rooms. The counting exercise will begin at 8am, capping the two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of tampering EVMs and violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Trends are expected to be available shortly thereafter. However, the results this time are likely to be delayed due to tallying of VVPATs with EVM, which is being done for the first time.
Tug of War Between Kanimozhi & Tamilisai Soundararajan in Thoothukkudi | The constituency will see a tough battle between two high-profile women candidates — M Kanimozhi of the DMK and BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan. While both are outsiders, both have decided to contest from this constituency as there is a sizeable Nadar population in the region. The fishermen community is disenchanted with the incumbent AIADMK for the anti-Sterlite massacre in May last year. It was the fishermen who had come in waves to the forefront of the protests against the copper smelter. This led the BJP to consider the consolidation of the Hindu Nadar votes in its favour.
What Led to the Withdrawal of Polls in Vellore? | Election to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat was withdrawn after recovery of huge amount of cash allegedly from an associate of a DMK leader. President Ram Nath Kovind rescinded the election to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat based on a recommendation of the Election Commission, following a detailed report on the use of money power to influence voters. The I-T Department had seized 11.48 crore from the house of an alleged associate of DMK treasurer Duraimurugan, whose son Kathir Anand is the party candidate for Vellore.
Will AIADMK Alliance Arithmetic Fetch Results? | Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK managed to gather unconditional support of its allies -- the BJP, the PMK and the DMDK -- for the by-polls. However, it is difficult to predict if the alliance arithmetic will result in successful vote transfer. This time, the DMK is hoping to cash in on the split in the AIADMK vote base. It hopes its Gram Sabha meetings in 12,000 panchayats falling under 39 Lok Sabha and 22 assembly constituencies for a month-and-a-half will stand it in good stead. As the AIADMK faces anti-incumbency, it's a do-or-die battle for DMK leader MK Stalin and Dinakaran to prove their political relevance. A by-poll victory will be a political reckoning for Dinakaran trying to wrest the AIADMK from the present leadership.
How EPS’ Luck Will be Decided by Lok Sabha Elections 2019? | In Tamil Nadu, the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 holds the key to the future of Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami's government, which the exit poll predictions suggest as precarious. With a total 213 sitting MLAs, the AIADMK is sustaining on a thin majority of 113, barring the speaker. Once the results for the by-elections are announced on Thursday, the ruling party will need five more MLAs for a majority in the full house of 234. In case of a tie, the speaker can also vote. In 2016, the AIADMK won 21 and the DMK one of the 22 seats, most of which fell vacant after the disqualification of legislators defecting to the Dhinakaran faction.
Can Tejasvi Surya Retain BJP Bastion Bangalore South? | In Bangalore South, all eyes are on 28-year-old debutant Tejasvi Surya who is likely to may emerge as the winner as per the News18-IPSOS survey. Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency is vacant since the demise of BJP leader Ananth Kumar in November 2018. He had been representing the constituency since the year 1996. It has been a BJP stronghold since the year 1991. In 2014 General Election, Ananth Kumar had defeated the Congress candidate Nandan Nilekani with a margin of 2,28,575 votes. He obtained 56.9 per cent of the overall votes. In 2009 General Election, Ananth Kumar had defeated the Congress candidate Krishna Byre Gowda with a margin of 37,612 votes. He received 48.2 per cent of overall votes.
BJP candidate Ravi Kishan slammed the opposition for questioning the Election Commission and the sanctity of EVMs. "Opposition has been questioning EVMs since phase 4. Why did they have no problem when Mamata won, when Kejriwal won? Why no questions raised when Manmohan Singh was PM for 10 years? Just wait and watch, we will get a historic mandate," he said.
Actor Ravi Kishan, who is fighting on Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, offers prayers as #ElectionResults2019 will be announced today; counting of votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/b1d38nuq02— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2019
Tumkur to Seal ex-PM Devegowda's Fate | As per News18-IPSOS survey, JD(S)-Congress combined candidate HD Devegowda may emerge as the winner from the Tumkur Lok Sabha Constituency based in the southern state of Karnataka. He is contesting against Bharatiya janata Party's GS Basavaraj. Muddahanumegowda SP of the Congress is the sitting MP from the Tumkur Lok Sabha Constituency. In 2014 General Election, Muddahanumegowda SP of Congress had defeated GS Basavaraj of the BJP with a margin of 74,041 votes. He obtained 39 per cent of vote share. In 2009 General Election, GS Basavaraj of the BJP had defeated Muddahanumegowda SP of the Congress with a margin of 21,445 votes. He received 36.8 per cent of the overall votes.
When Chandigarh BJP Candidate Kirron Kher Got Angry | Ahead of Lok Sabha election results, emotions of the candidates are on a high. In a most recent incident of heated expression, actor and BJP MP Kirron Kher lost her cool over a pamphlet being circulated by her Congress rival Pawan Kumar Bansal. The sitting Chandigarh MP, was quoted as saying, “Mainu inna gussa charhdaa hai, ik maaran ghassun agle tey (I feel so angry that I feel like punching him).” Kher had also shared a video on Twitter responding to the claims made in the pamphlet, which was distributed with the newspapers in the city on Saturday. Calling it a "giri hui harkat" (a mean trick), she tore the pamphlet at the end of the video.
Smriti Irani's Degree Row | Union minister Smriti Irani's educational qualifications, which had stirred a controversy five years ago, has taken a new turn this election season. Irani, who had been rubbishing Opposition's claim that she is not a graduate, had earlier accepted that she enrolled for an undergraduate course in Delhi University but did not complete it. In her poll affidavit, Irani revealed that she undertook her exams for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) first year from Delhi University's School of Open Learning, but "did not complete the three-year degree course".
Can Ambareesh's Wife Win? | The Congress had tried to play down the meeting of some party leaders from Mandya with Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, a video of which has created a flutter amid speculation that they worked against the coalition candidate in Lok Sabha polls. A video of some Congress leaders, including former ministers N Cheluvarayaswamy and P M Narendraswamy, former legislator HC Balakrishna, Ravi Ganiga and Malavalli Shivanna at a dinner reportedly hosted by Sumalatha at a private hotel on Tuesday, had surfaced on Wednesday. Click here to read more.
Can Independent Candidate Sumalata Trump Nikhil Gowda? | Sumalata, actor and wife of late Kannada actor and former Union Minister MH Ambareesh, will be contesting from Mandya Lok Sabha constitency as an independent candidate. She will be contesting against actor Nikhil Gowda from JDS in what promises to be a high profile battle. Nikhil is the son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. She has been officially supported by BJP and unofficially by disgruntled Congress leaders for letting the seat go to JD(S).
Will JDS-Congress Effort to Keep BJP at Bay Reap Results? | In order to avoid a repeat of the 2018 assembly polls, which threw up a fractured verdict and forced the two to join hands to keep the BJP out of power, the Congress and the JD(S) tied up for the Lok Sabha elections. However, News18 IPSOS exit polls had predicted that their efforts are most likely to fail. The BJP is likely to regain its lost grounds by winning 20-23 seats out of the 28 in Karnataka with a vote share of 54.47%. The UPA is likely to wrest 5-8 seats with 41.85% of the votes. Here what exit poll say about Karnataka.
With just half an hour left for the counting of votes, polling officers reach at counting centre in West Bengal's Kolkata amid security.
West Bengal: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM; visuals from a counting centre in Kolkata. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/uXdi6RlgF9— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Shatrughan Sinha's Wife Poonam is Richest Candidate | Poonam Sinha, wife of Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha and the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Lucknow, is the richest candidate with declared assets of over Rs 193 crore in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls, according to the National Election Watch (NEW) and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Sinha topped the list of rich candidates with declared assets of over Rs 193 crore followed by Vijay Kumar Mishra, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) candidate from Sitapur, with over Rs 177 crore assets. The third on the list was BJP candidate from Hazaribagh Jayant Sinha, with declared assets worth over Rs 77 crore. Three candidates in the fray have declared zero assets.
Thiruvananthapuram, a Fierce Test for Shashi Tharoor | The BJP has pinned most of its hope on the Thiruvananthapuram seat, where it increased most votes in the past and even came second in the previous 2014 Lok Sabha elections. It fell short of only around a mere 20,000 votes from the winner, Congress’ star politician Shashi Tharoor, in 2014, who is seeking a third consecutive win in 2019. The BJP fielded arguably its biggest vote catcher, former state president and ex-Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, to win the seat this election. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, the party is also pinning its hopes to substantially increase vote share if not winning, on at least two other seats — Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Thrissur.
Triangular Fight in Kerala | Kerala, which went to polls on April 23, has witnessed a triangular fight among the ruling CPM, Congress and BJP, at least in Pathanamthitta, the epicentre of the Sabarimala protests. If the BJP succeeds in turning the wide support it received post the Sabarimala verdict into votes, K Surendran will be the first BJP Lok Sabha member from the state. The ruling CPM, which maintains it was only implementing the Supreme Court order allowing the entry of young women in the temple, believes the BJP winning a single seat in Kerala would mean validation for the massive violence unleashed by Right-wing outfits following the court order. For the Congress, it has been more of a prestige battle in the state as party chief Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Can Sabarimala Change BJP's Fate in Kerala? | Kerala, which has seen only a bipolar polity till date, could possibly witness a triangular electoral verdict this time thanks to the faith vs law fight over Sabarimala. The entry of young women at the shrine, of course, was the key poll issue in Kerala, carrying the BJP’s hopes in a state which was yet to open its doors to the saffron party.
After Lok Sabha Poll Results, Karanataka Coalition Govt Will Fall, Says Umesh Jadhav | Umesh Jadhav, BJP candidate from Karnataka's Kalaburagi, who is contesting against Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, said, "Narendra Modi will become the PM. I'm hopeful of winning the seat. After this, within a day or two this coalition govt is going to fall on its own and the BJP will form the government."
Karnataka Family Prays for Good Election Results | CM Kumaraswamy and his father Deve Gowda are at the Banashankari temple, offering prayers for a successful run in the elections. JD(S) candidate and HDK’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is praying in Mysore. Read here more.
What is NDA and How is it Related to BJP | Although exit polls have already suggested a big win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the opposition is hoping the ruling dispensation falls short of the magic number so that it can cobble up an alliance. Here is a look at three parties which left the NDA, joined the alliance or share an uneasy relationship with the BJP.
Key Candidates in Kerala | The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded its strongman P Jayarajan, to reclaim Vadakara from state Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran who had won the seat with a meagre margin of around 3,300 votes in 2014. Jayarajan, CPI(M)'s former district secretary in Kannur, has a considerable clout among the party cadre, prompting the Congress to find a heavyweight to take on him. But Congress, in a surprise move, picked K Muraleedheeran, after two-time sitting MP Ramachandran opted out of race, to take on Jayarajan, making it an interesting constituency. Muraleedheeran is a three-time MP, incumbent MLA from Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram district and son of former chief minister K Karunakaran.
Kerala and How the State Voted | The politically volatile north Kerala is witnessing a fierce battle between the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-headed UDF in the three Lok Sabha constituencies - Vadakara, Kannur and Kasaragod, to wrest them from the rival front. While the main battle is between the two fronts in Kerala, the BJP has emerged as a significant player after extending support to the Sabarimala devotees. How the saffron party fares in the bipolar polity of the southern state is being keenly watched by political observers.
Most of the exit polls have predicted that the BJP will sail past the majority mark on its own and the NDA will cross the 300-figure, with some even projecting that it will improve on its already stellar 2014 tally. But the main opposition Congress party has dismissed the polls and urged its workers to remain vigilant at centres where votes are being stored before the Thursday count.
In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had suffered a drubbing, managing an all-time low of 44 seats as against the 206 it won in 2009. The Lok Sabha elections, held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, recorded a turnout of 67.11 per cent. This is the highest ever-voter turnout in Indian parliamentarian elections. Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country.
At stake was not just the formation of a new government, but the direction in which India should head. In the election campaign, Modi and the BJP focused mainly on national security and the PM's own leadership, as the NDA was projected to be a cohesive whole under his firm stewardship and contrasted it with an “adulterated” alliance of warring parties with no ideological unity or leadership on the other side. There was also another strong theme in the campaign. Without using the word Hindutva, Modi played on the identity of the majority community and rubbished the idea of Hindu terror and accused the opposition of playing “vote bank politics”, which his base understood as code for appeasing Muslims.
The Opposition sought to mobilise people to reject precisely this vision, accusing the government of economic ruin, institutional disruption and communal divisiveness. Rahul Gandhi and Congress's campaign mainly focused on its central promise of NYAY - a minimum income guarantee of Rs 72,000 for the poorest 5 crore families. Other regional leaders reiterated the strands of Gandhi’s attack on Modi, with their own specific variations. So while Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav painted the BJP as anti-backward, anti-Dalit and anti-Muslim, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of communal polarisation.
