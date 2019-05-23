Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: Vote Counting Countdown Starts as India Awaits Verdict on Modi vs Rahul

Triangular Fight in Kerala | Kerala, which went to polls on April 23, has witnessed a triangular fight among the ruling CPM, Congress and BJP, at least in Pathanamthitta, the epicentre of the Sabarimala protests. If the BJP succeeds in turning the wide support it received post the Sabarimala verdict into votes, K Surendran will be the first BJP Lok Sabha member from the state. The ruling CPM, which maintains it was only implementing the Supreme Court order allowing the entry of young women in the temple, believes the BJP winning a single seat in Kerala would mean validation for the massive violence unleashed by Right-wing outfits following the court order. For the Congress, it has been more of a prestige battle in the state as party chief Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

It’s BJP’s H Raja vs Karti Chidambaram, Who Will Bag Sivaganga? | The constituency which has elected former Finance minister P Chidambaram in the past will now have to choose between his son Karti and firebrand BJP State leader H Raja. In the 2014 elections, H Raja as part of a multi-party BJP alliance had defeated Karti, who came fourth in the elections. In his defence, Karti says he was one among the two Congress candidates who had secured over one lakh votes. The Congress, which had contested alone last time, is part of an anti-BJP band of regional forces led by the DMK. While this may swing the votes in his favour, the TTV Dinakaran camp as a disruptor will also play a role in this constituency.

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid for a second term will be decided today as the vote counting for Lok Sabha elections 2019 starts at 8am. At the national level, it was a battle between the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), led by the BJP’s Modi, and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP also faced a stiff challenge from the Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav’s SP-BSP Gathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The election has been dubbed as a referendum on Modi with several opposition parties uniting to form an anti-BJP bloc, although they failed to seal a formal alliance. Congress, Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, MK Stalin’s DMK, Deve Gowda’s JD(S) Left Parties, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, TMC, RJD, among others have also come together to protest against alleged EVM tampering.The parties demanded that VVPAT slips be counted first to ensure greater transparency. After the Election Commission rejected the demand of counting VVPAT slips first, the parties mounted vigil around the counting centres across India where the EVMs are being kept in strong rooms. The counting exercise will begin at 8am, capping the two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of tampering EVMs and violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Trends are expected to be available shortly thereafter. However, the results this time are likely to be delayed due to tallying of VVPATs with EVM, which is being done for the first time.

Most of the exit polls have predicted that the BJP will sail past the majority mark on its own and the NDA will cross the 300-figure, with some even projecting that it will improve on its already stellar 2014 tally. But the main opposition Congress party has dismissed the polls and urged its workers to remain vigilant at centres where votes are being stored before the Thursday count.In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had suffered a drubbing, managing an all-time low of 44 seats as against the 206 it won in 2009. The Lok Sabha elections, held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, recorded a turnout of 67.11 per cent. This is the highest ever-voter turnout in Indian parliamentarian elections. Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country.At stake was not just the formation of a new government, but the direction in which India should head. In the election campaign, Modi and the BJP focused mainly on national security and the PM's own leadership, as the NDA was projected to be a cohesive whole under his firm stewardship and contrasted it with an "adulterated" alliance of warring parties with no ideological unity or leadership on the other side. There was also another strong theme in the campaign. Without using the word Hindutva, Modi played on the identity of the majority community and rubbished the idea of Hindu terror and accused the opposition of playing "vote bank politics", which his base understood as code for appeasing Muslims.The Opposition sought to mobilise people to reject precisely this vision, accusing the government of economic ruin, institutional disruption and communal divisiveness. Rahul Gandhi and Congress's campaign mainly focused on its central promise of NYAY - a minimum income guarantee of Rs 72,000 for the poorest 5 crore families. Other regional leaders reiterated the strands of Gandhi's attack on Modi, with their own specific variations. So while Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav painted the BJP as anti-backward, anti-Dalit and anti-Muslim, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of communal polarisation.