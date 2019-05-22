Take the pledge to vote

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Returning Officer to Take Call on Recounting, Says Telangana CEO

Using Suvidha portal the Election Commission will announce the results of polls of 17 parliamentary seats here on May 23.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:May 22, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
Representative Image.
Hyderabad: As Telangana braces counting day on May 23, Chief Electoral Officer, Rajath Kumar, has said that the final call on results and recounting will be taken by the Returning Officer.

“The election commission will not intervene in the results as Returning Officer’s decision is final on recounting,” Kumar said while addressing the media.

Kumar said that the counting will begin 8 am and ROs will take a call on recounting if necessary using EVMs and 17 C machines.

Stating that there was no difference in EVMs and VVPATs when compared so far, he said that the problem may arise if slips of mock polling were not removed from VVPATs.

Every counting center will have a media center and press persons will be taken into the counting halls for information and transparency. Electronic media is allowed to carry video cameras, while no mobile phones will be allowed inside the counting centers.

To ensure smooth counting process, a three tier security has been put in place at these centres.
126 counting halls at 35 locations have been set up for counting.

As per EC guidelines, postal ballots will be counted first, EVMs next and then five VVPATs.
