English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Returning Officer to Take Call on Recounting, Says Telangana CEO
Using Suvidha portal the Election Commission will announce the results of polls of 17 parliamentary seats here on May 23.
Representative Image.
Hyderabad: As Telangana braces counting day on May 23, Chief Electoral Officer, Rajath Kumar, has said that the final call on results and recounting will be taken by the Returning Officer.
“The election commission will not intervene in the results as Returning Officer’s decision is final on recounting,” Kumar said while addressing the media.
Using Suvidha portal the Election Commission will announce the results of polls of 17 parliamentary seats here on May 23.
Kumar said that the counting will begin 8 am and ROs will take a call on recounting if necessary using EVMs and 17 C machines.
Stating that there was no difference in EVMs and VVPATs when compared so far, he said that the problem may arise if slips of mock polling were not removed from VVPATs.
Every counting center will have a media center and press persons will be taken into the counting halls for information and transparency. Electronic media is allowed to carry video cameras, while no mobile phones will be allowed inside the counting centers.
To ensure smooth counting process, a three tier security has been put in place at these centres.
126 counting halls at 35 locations have been set up for counting.
As per EC guidelines, postal ballots will be counted first, EVMs next and then five VVPATs.
“The election commission will not intervene in the results as Returning Officer’s decision is final on recounting,” Kumar said while addressing the media.
Using Suvidha portal the Election Commission will announce the results of polls of 17 parliamentary seats here on May 23.
Kumar said that the counting will begin 8 am and ROs will take a call on recounting if necessary using EVMs and 17 C machines.
Stating that there was no difference in EVMs and VVPATs when compared so far, he said that the problem may arise if slips of mock polling were not removed from VVPATs.
Every counting center will have a media center and press persons will be taken into the counting halls for information and transparency. Electronic media is allowed to carry video cameras, while no mobile phones will be allowed inside the counting centers.
To ensure smooth counting process, a three tier security has been put in place at these centres.
126 counting halls at 35 locations have been set up for counting.
As per EC guidelines, postal ballots will be counted first, EVMs next and then five VVPATs.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results