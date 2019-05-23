English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What is NDA and a Look at All the Parties that Form the Alliance
Here is a look at three parties which left the NDA, joined the alliance or share an uneasy relationship with the BJP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an election rally for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI)
The Lok Sabha Election Results will be out on Wednesday, drawing a curtain on the world’s largest democratic exercise conducted in seven phases from April 11 and May 19. Although exit polls have already suggested a big win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the opposition is hoping the ruling dispensation falls short of the magic number so that it can cobble up an alliance. Here is a look at three parties which left the NDA, joined the alliance or share an uneasy relationship with the BJP
RSLP
Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) pulled out of the NDA in December 2018 after weeks of fuming over the BJP's seat-sharing deal with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The party joined the Congress-led UPA after accusing the BJP of "arrogance" for preferring to keep Nitish Kumar happy at the expense of smaller allies.
AIADMK
The party, which ironically played a key role in the collapse of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government within a year of its coming to power in 1998, officially forged an alliance in February this year with the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, following a seat sharing arrangement.
Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena allied with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections in January 2019 after the two parties contested the 2014 Maharashtra polls separately. Despite being in alliance at the Centre and in Maharashtra, the two parties share an uneasy relationship due to differences that cropped up in the wake of the 2014 polls. In fact, following the BJP’s defeat in Assembly elections in five states last year, the Shiv Sena had said the outcome was a clear introspection call for the ruling party.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
RSLP
Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) pulled out of the NDA in December 2018 after weeks of fuming over the BJP's seat-sharing deal with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The party joined the Congress-led UPA after accusing the BJP of "arrogance" for preferring to keep Nitish Kumar happy at the expense of smaller allies.
AIADMK
The party, which ironically played a key role in the collapse of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government within a year of its coming to power in 1998, officially forged an alliance in February this year with the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, following a seat sharing arrangement.
Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena allied with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections in January 2019 after the two parties contested the 2014 Maharashtra polls separately. Despite being in alliance at the Centre and in Maharashtra, the two parties share an uneasy relationship due to differences that cropped up in the wake of the 2014 polls. In fact, following the BJP’s defeat in Assembly elections in five states last year, the Shiv Sena had said the outcome was a clear introspection call for the ruling party.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results