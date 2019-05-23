Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What is NDA and a Look at All the Parties that Form the Alliance

Here is a look at three parties which left the NDA, joined the alliance or share an uneasy relationship with the BJP.

News18.com

Updated:May 23, 2019, 6:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What is NDA and a Look at All the Parties that Form the Alliance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an election rally for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI)
The Lok Sabha Election Results will be out on Wednesday, drawing a curtain on the world’s largest democratic exercise conducted in seven phases from April 11 and May 19. Although exit polls have already suggested a big win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the opposition is hoping the ruling dispensation falls short of the magic number so that it can cobble up an alliance. Here is a look at three parties which left the NDA, joined the alliance or share an uneasy relationship with the BJP

RSLP

Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) pulled out of the NDA in December 2018 after weeks of fuming over the BJP's seat-sharing deal with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The party joined the Congress-led UPA after accusing the BJP of "arrogance" for preferring to keep Nitish Kumar happy at the expense of smaller allies.

AIADMK

The party, which ironically played a key role in the collapse of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government within a year of its coming to power in 1998, officially forged an alliance in February this year with the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, following a seat sharing arrangement.

Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena allied with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections in January 2019 after the two parties contested the 2014 Maharashtra polls separately. Despite being in alliance at the Centre and in Maharashtra, the two parties share an uneasy relationship due to differences that cropped up in the wake of the 2014 polls. In fact, following the BJP’s defeat in Assembly elections in five states last year, the Shiv Sena had said the outcome was a clear introspection call for the ruling party.


(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram