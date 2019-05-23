English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Hopeful After Exit Polls, Will BJP Break Into Naveen Patnaik’s BJD Fortress?
Naveen Patnaik, who is contesting from two Assembly seats for the first time, claimed to support any party that 'safeguards Odisha’s interests'.
File photo of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (PTI)
Odisha Lok Sabha Election results 2019: The results for the Odisha Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections will decide, not just the fate of the candidates in 21 Parliamentary seats and 147 Assembly seats - but also Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik’s bid for seeking a fifth-term in office. Patnaik, who is contesting from two Assembly seats for the first time — his traditional coast constituency of Hinjli along with Bijepur in western Odisha — is battling anti-incumbency. The party’s role in a coalition scenario has also come under the scanner, especially after BJD vice president told reporters last week that the party would no longer adhere its policy of maintaining “equal distance” from both the BJP and Congress and would support whichever party would protect Odisha’s interests.
Top Developments:
1. The 2017 Panchayat polls in the Odisha suggest that the BJP is a bigger challenge for the BJD than the Congress. The polls saw BJP winning 297 Zila Parishad seats out of the total 851, a significant improvement from 36 in 2012. The Congress was a distant third with just 60 seats, compared to their 128 in 2012. The BJD, on the other hand, kept the majority with 473 Zila Parishad seats, but saw a major fall from the 651 seats it had won in 2012.
2. The BJD had 117 seats out 147 in the last state elections, 103 seats in 2009, 61 seats in 2004, and 68 seats in state elections in 2000. The party was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2004 and 2000 and has been in power since then.
3.After cutting ties with the BJP, Patnaik had criticized the BJP for being "communal" and the Congress as "corrupt". But he has repeatedly reiterated his stand that in case of a coalition at the centre, he would support the party that protects Odisha's regional interests. The BJD has long since been demanding special category status for Odisha. Patnaik, meanwhile, has also kept the BJD's door open for a proposed third front.
4. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Odisha was one of the states that resisted the Modi wave, with the BJD winning 20 of the 21 seats. In the first election it contested after being founded in 1998, it won 9 seats with a vote share of 27.5 percent. As a part of the NDA, it won 10 seats with 33 percent vote-share in 1999, and 11 seats with 30 percent of votes in 2004. The party went alone for the first time in 2009 and won 14 seats with 37.2 percent of votes.
5. The only seats that the BJP could secure amid the BJD sweep in the state was tribal dominated Sundergarh constituency. Jual (Juel Oram) won the seat for the party a margin of 18,829 votes which was 1.87 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. Oram is the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs.
6. The BJP is looking to make gains in the Eastern and North-eastern state and the fact that it is pushing harder in Odisha is visible from the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses as many as eight rallies in the state during his elections campaign.
7. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is in contention from the Puri seat and is against BJD heavyweight Pinaki Mishra, who got over 5 lakh votes in 2014 defeating his nearest rival with a margin of over 3 lakh votes. Another key contest is between Baijayant Panda, who quit BJD and joined BJP ahead of the elections and BJD's Anubhav Mohanty. Panda had won this seat in 2009 and 2014 for the BJD.
8. There are a total of 3,18,41,171 eligible voters in Odisha, of which 1,63,76,190 are male, 1,54,62,049 female and 2,932 voters of the Third Gender, as per latest available data. Polling in the state took place over and unprecedented four phases.
9. As per the News18-IPSOS Exit Poll, the BJD may win 12-14 seats in Odisha whereas BJD could win 6-8 seats in the state. The Congress on the other hand is expected to win 1-2 seats, according to the survey.
10. The total voter turnout in the state saw a drop of over two per cent from 73.79 per cent in 2014 to 73.1 per cent this year.
