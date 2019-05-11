Lok Sabha Election: The 34 ‘Red Alert Constituencies’ Going to Polls in Phase 6

s| Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).The sixth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 will see 59 constituencies spread across six states and a union territory go to polls. 34 of these constituencies going to polls during the penultimate phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 have three or more candidates with declared criminal cases. Voting in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Election will take place in eight constituencies of Bihar, four constituencies of Jharkhand, 8 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh, 14 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, 8 constituencies of West Bengal, 7 constituencies of Delhi and 10 constituencies of Haryana.Bihar’s Purvi Champaran, a Lok Sabha constituency, tops the list with 11 of the 22 candidates analyzed by the Association of Democratic Reforms having declared criminal cases against themselves in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. They have been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), Communist Party of India (CPI-M), Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal, Bahujan Nyay Dal, Bajjikanchal Vikas Party, Janata Party, Janvadi Party(Socialist), Rashtriya Hind Sena and Rashtriya Sarvjan Vikas Party. Two are contesting as independent candidates in General Elections 2019.Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur and Giridih, Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, West Bengal’s Purulia, Bihar’s Sheohar and Bihar’s Siwan constituencies have six candidates each with declared criminal cases against them. They have been fielded by Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, Indian National Congress (INC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharat Prabhat Party, Jharkhand Party (Naren), Jharkhand Peoples Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Swatantra Jantaraj Party, AIFB, Mulnibasi Party of India, SUCI(C), Rashtriya Hind Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal, SHS, AJSU Party, RPI(A), Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena, Vishva Shakti Party, CPI(ML)(L), JD(U) and RJD. Five are contesting as independent candidates in Lok Sabha Elections 2019.UTTAR PRADESH’s Pratapgarh; West Bengal’s Tamluk and Bankura; National Capital Territory Of Delhi’s North East Delhi; Bihar’s Maharajganj; and Haryana’s Faridabad constituencies each have five such candidates who are in the fray for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Political parties that have fielded them are Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, Indian National Congress (INC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, AITC, Communist Party of India (CPI-M), SUCI(C), AITC, Aapki Apni Party (Peoples), Bharat LokSewak Party, Bhartiya New Sanskar Krantikari Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party AAP, Aarakshan Virodhi Party and Voters Party. Five are contesting as independent candidates in 2019 General Elections.HARYANA’s Kurukshetra; Uttar Pradesh’s Lalganj, Bhadohi and Basti; Bihar’s Paschim Champaran, Gopalganj and Vaishali; Jharkhand’s Singhbhum and Dhanbad; National Capital Territory Of Delhi’s New Delhi; Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal; West Bengal’s Midnapore; and Haryana’s Sonipat each have four candidates in the fray with declared criminal cases. 13 are contesting as independents while the rest have been fielded by Indian National Congress INC, Aapki Apni Party (Peoples), Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP, Hindusthan Nirman Dal, Rashtrawadi Party of India, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, LJP, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Kalinga Sena, Akhand Rashtrawadi Party, Akhil Bharatiya Manavata Paksha, SP, Hindusthan Nirman Dal, Jai Prakash Janata Dal, SHS and Communist Party of India.UTTAR PRADESH’S Sultanpur, Phulpur and Shrawasti; West Bengal’s Jhargram and Kanthi; Bihar’s Valmiki Nagar; National Capital Territory of Delhi’s North West Delhi and Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind constituencies have three candidates each with declared criminal cases. They have been fielded by Bahujan Samaj Party BSP, Bharat Prabhat Party, Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Indian National Congress (INC), AITC, Communist Party of India (CPI-M), AITC, SUCI(C), Janata Dal-United (JDU), SHS, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Samrasta Party, Satya Bahumat Party, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Party, SHS, Ambedkarite Party of India, Hindusthan Nirman Dal and Jan Adhikar Party. Two are contesting as independent candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.