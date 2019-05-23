Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 10 Points You Need to Know About Nagaland Ahead of Results



Nagaland holds one seat in the Lok Sabha.

Latest statistics suggest that there are a total of 12, 09,613 eligible voters in the state.

Out of the total number of voters, 6,13,409 are male, 5,96,204 female and 0 voters of the Third Gender.

Sharingain Longkumer of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive is in direct contest with Alem Jongshi, an independent candidate in Nagaland.

Ahead of the aforementioned filing, O. Tinujungshi Longkumer, who went missing for two days ahead of the polling, rolled back his nomination. Following him, Toshipokba Longkumer of the Opposition Naga People’s Front also cancelled his nomination.

Despite formerly being aligned with the BJP, the NPF has taken umbrage with the promises of reviving the Citizenship Amendment Bill and abrogating Articles 370 and 35A

Since 2004, the notable battle in Nagaland has been between the NPF and the Congress, with the NPF having the upper hand. However, due to Neiphieu Rio’s departure from the NPF and the establishment of the NDPP, outcomes can be a lot more uncertain.

At the moment, the Lok Sabha seat is held by Neiphiu Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

The NDPP has been able to pass a resolution against the CAB – after Bill’s lapse – in the state assembly. However, this has not led to any break with the BJP.

In 2014, the Naga People’s Front won 68.70% vote share in the state, while INC scored 30.10%.



A press release from Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland, Abhijit Sinha suggests that the entire counting for the Parliamentary Constituency will take place at 13 places in the state which are currently under tight security.In a few hours, the numbers for the 2019 General Elections will begin to trickle in. The fate of candidates contesting in one constituency of Nagaland will be decided after the counting begins at 8 am. However, on the other side of the spectrum, the state has been angered with the delay for the signing of the Indo-Naga agreement that has been dragged for more than three years after it was tabled.