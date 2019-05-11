Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 12 Interesting Battles to Watch Out for in the Sixth Phase

With the penultimate and sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 taking place on May 12, India is all set to witness the best of the key battles of phase six. There are 59 constituencies that will go for poll in seven states on Sunday; however, what is interesting about the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is its key candidates. The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 6 will be conducted in Bihar (8), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (14), West Bengal (8), Haryana (10) and Delhi (7).While Delhi has major candidates competing for the seats in India’s capital, here’s a list of the major candidates and important battles that have grabbed the attention of the voters and experts.Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, fielded on a Congress seat, is all set to fight against Pragya Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representative from Bhopal.The richest candidate of the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia will be contesting on a Congress seat against KP Yadav, a former Congress leader, who is now fighitng on a BJP ticket.Congress has fielded Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former chief minister, against sitting MP and BJP candidate Ramesh Kaushik.Hena Shahab, the wife of 'Don' Mohammad Shahabuddin, will be fighting on an RJD ticket against Kavita Singh, the sitting JD (U) MLA.Former cricketer and former BJP MP, Kirti Azad will be contesting on a Congress ticket this time against BJP’s sitting MP P N Singh.Bharatiya Janata Party’s Union Cabinet Minister and wife of Late Sanjay Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi will take the fight against Sanjay Singh, former Union Minister of State from Congress.Akhilesh Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, from Samajwadi Party is fighting for the Azamgarh seat against Dinesh Yadav of BJP, a Bhojpuri actor and singer.Delhi’s Dr Harsh Vardhan, a Union Cabinet Minister from BJP will fight against his rivals Pankaj Gupta from AAP and J P Agarwal, former Lok Sabha MP from Congress.Former CM of Delhi, Sheila Dixit will be up on a Congress ticket against BJP’s sitting MP and Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari and AAP’s Dilip Pandey.A major seat for all three parties, East Delhi seat will have a tough fight between former cricketer Gautam Gambhir (BJP), Atishi (AAP) and Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress.Singer Hans Raj Hans is contesting on a BJP ticket against Rajesh Lilothia (Congress) and Gugan Singh (AAP).Boxer-turned-politician Vijendra Singh (Congress) will be in the ring against Raghav Chadha, national spokesperson for (AAP).