Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Fourth Phase: How to Find Your Polling Booth?
The voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will begin at 7 am. However, the voters can only cast their vote at the designated polling station that has the voter’s name on its registration sheet.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | The polling in phase IV of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be held on April 29. The results of the seven-phase General Election 2019 will be declared on May 23. Nearly, 943 candidates are in the fray and millions of voters to decide their fate. The states that will be voting in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (17), Odisha (6), Rajasthan (13), Uttar Pradesh (13) and West Bengal (8).
The Election Commission of India has set up polling booths for voting. The voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will begin at 7 am. However, the voters can only cast their vote at the designated polling station that has the voter’s name on its registration sheet. Voters can follow these steps to check their designated polling booths.
HOW TO SEARCH FOR YOUR POLLING BOOTH ONLINE?
Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Voters' Services Portal (NSVP) https://www.nvsp.in/
Step 2: Scroll down to search 'Booth, AC and PC'
Step 3: Enter your details
Step 4: Your polling booth and other details will appear at the bottom of the page
The voter can click on 'View Details' to know their polling booth, parliamentary constituency and assembly constituency. Before clicking on the ‘search your polling booth’, the voter must check his/her name on the voter' list prepared for Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
