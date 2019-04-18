Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here’s All That You Need To Know About The Second Phase of General Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 I The second phase of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place on April 18. The voting process for the second phase of 2019 General Elections will witness 13 states and Union Territories go to polls.Here is a quick look at everything that you need to know as India goes for the second phase of voting in General Elections 2019:• Candidates will be in the fray for 95 parliamentary constituencies in the second phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.• The second phase of 2019 Elections will witness polling in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Puducherry, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.• All Lok Sabha seats will go to polling in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, except Vellore.• The polling process in Vellore seat in Tamil Nadu was canceled by EIC today over allegations of excessive use of money power.• The polling in Tripura (East) LS seat has been deferred to the third phase on April 23. It was earlier slated to be held in the second phase of General Elections in India on April 18. The Election Commission announced that the postponement of polling is because the prevailing law and order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls.• Around one crore 86 lakh 06 thousand 926 voters will decide the fate of 179 candidates in the fray during the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.• In the second phase of 2019 Elections, around 427 crorepati candidates will be competing.