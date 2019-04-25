Election 2019 LIVE: All Eyes on PM Modi's Mega Roadshow in Varanasi; Rahul to Rally in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Friday, April 26, in the presence of senior NDA leaders including JDU president Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan will also be in attendance when the PM files his nominations at 11.30 am on Friday.
Event Highlights
Besides BJP national president Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal will be among the ally leaders attending PM Modi’s Varanasi roadshow, which will culminate in a ‘puja’. The roadshow will begin from Banaras Hindu University.
Seven candidates fielded by the AAP are Chandni Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta, East Delhi candidate Atishi, North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh, South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey, West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar and New Delhi candidate Brajesh Goel.
AAP to Release Manifesto Today | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will release the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) manifesto today, which is based on the agenda of granting full statehood to the national capital. The manifesto is going to be unveiled in the presence of senior party leaders and all the seven candidates who are contesting on the party’s ticket from Delhi.
Rahul Rallies in Rajasthan Today | As 13 of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan go to polls on April 29, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be canvassing for votes in the state. The party president will be addressing three election rallies in Ajmer, Jalore and Kota today. The constituencies that will go to the polls during the fourth phase are Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.
Priyanka to Hold Roadshow in Jhansi | PM Modi's popularity in Varanasi notwithstanding, the ancient lanes of Varanasi are also buzzing with speculations on whether Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would make her electoral debut by contesting from the city. And even while the suspense intensifies, the Cong General Secretary for UP East will too, embark on a roadshow in Jhansi today. After that she will be headed to Ghurusarai for a meeting and follow it up with another address in Orai district of the state.
NDA Leaders to accompany Modi in Roadshow | Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are expected to be in Varanasi too, following the prime minister's cavalcade in separate vehicles. In a show of strength, NDA leaders including Shiromani Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal, Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Jan Shakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan will also be present on this occasion.
PM Modi's Roadshow in Varanasi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day trip to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi today with a mega roadshow, which will culminate with the PM filing his election papers from the seat this Friday. PM Modi will reach Varanasi this afternoon and lead the roadshow starting from the gates of the famous Banaras Hindu University where he will be garlanding the statue of its founder Madan Mohan Malviya.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Apart from Varanasi, the Prime Minister will also hold a rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga district.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick-off their election campaign in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh respectively. While Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Jhansi, Rahul Gandhi will campaigning in Rajasthan’s Jalore, Ajmer and Kota districts. In UP, Priyanka Gandhi will also rally in Gursarai and Jalaun.
The Aam Aadmi Party is set to release its manifesto today. The AAP manifesto, prepared by a seven-member team with education minister Manish Sisodia in charge, will focus on full statehood and achievements of Delhi government among others.
-
24 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs KXIP 202/420.0 overs 185/720.0 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs
-
23 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs CSK 175/320.0 overs 176/419.5 oversChennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
-
22 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RR vs DC 191/620.0 overs 193/419.2 oversDelhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
-
21 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs CSK 161/720.0 overs 160/820.0 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
-
21 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs SRH 159/820.0 overs 161/115.0 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets