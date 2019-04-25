Election 2019 LIVE: All Eyes on PM Modi's Mega Roadshow in Varanasi; Rahul to Rally in Rajasthan

Read More

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega roadshow and take part in the ‘Ganga aarti’ in Varanasi today, before he files his nomination on Friday. PM Modi’s event will be a show of strength as all the prominent leaders in the National Democratic Alliance will accompany him. The Prime Minister will file his nomination papers for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections for the second time from Varanasi constituency.Besides BJP national president Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal will be among the ally leaders attending PM Modi’s Varanasi roadshow, which will culminate in a ‘puja’. The roadshow will begin from Banaras Hindu University.