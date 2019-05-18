Election 2019 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu Meets Rahul Gandhi to Discuss Possibility of Post-Poll Alliance

LIVE NOW: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telegu Desam party president Chandrababu Naidu is meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence in Delhi today to discuss the possibility of a post-poll alliance. Naidu will fly to Lucknow later in the day to meet Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.



On Friday, Naidu had met CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, and discussed with them the possible tie-up in the post-election scenario.

May 18, 2019 10:41 am (IST) Naidu arrives at Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi. Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence. pic.twitter.com/1oSUqayFBJ — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019 May 18, 2019 10:39 am (IST) Stepping up efforts to build a united front against BJP, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is headed north to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. He will also meet Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in Lucknow. May 18, 2019 10:31 am (IST) Security arrangements have been heightened in view of the prime minister's visit to Kedarnah. The shrine, located 11,755 ft above sea level, is dedicated to Hindu God Shiva. The portals of the temple were opened to pilgrims on May 9 this year. May 18, 2019 10:29 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Kedaranath today, where he will offer prayers at the Kedarnath temple. On a two-day tour to Uttarakhand, he is scheduled to visit Badrinath tomorrow. On an official visit to the place, the prime minister will hold discussions over developmental issues in the region.

File photo of Rahul gandhi and Chandrababu naidu (File photo: PTI)



The high-decibel campaign marred by vitriolic attacks, violence and counter-attacks by politicians came to an end on Friday as the staggering seven-phased Lok Sabha elections draws to a close on Sunday with 59 remaining seats going to polls.



After concluding his whirlwind election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to the holy shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand today. After paying obeisance at the temple, he will head to Badrinath on Sunday to offer prayers. During his visit, he is also expected to hold meetings on developmental issues. He would return to New Delhi on the same day later.



Security has been tightened around both the shrines in view of the Prime Minister's visit, said Ashok Kumar, Director General (Law and Order)



Modi wrapped up campaigning on Friday with his first-ever press conference in five years alongside party chief Amit Shah. He however, refrained from answering any question, with Shah leading the way. Meanwhile, Gandhi held a joint-press conference in which he accused the Election Commission of being biased towards Modi. He later also launched an attack on the PM for refusing to take any questions during the press conference. ​



The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections which began on April 11, will conclude on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.