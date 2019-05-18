Election 2019 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu Meets Rahul Gandhi to Discuss Possibility of Post-Poll Alliance

Naidu arrives at Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi.
Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence. pic.twitter.com/1oSUqayFBJ— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019
Naidu arrives at Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi.
Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence. pic.twitter.com/1oSUqayFBJ— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Kedaranath today, where he will offer prayers at the Kedarnath temple. On a two-day tour to Uttarakhand, he is scheduled to visit Badrinath tomorrow. On an official visit to the place, the prime minister will hold discussions over developmental issues in the region.
|17 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England
|PAK
|vs
|ENG
|340/7
50.0 overs
|341/7
49.3 overs
|17 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
|WI
|vs
|BAN
|152/1
24.0 overs
|213/5
22.5 overs
|15 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
|IRE
|vs
|BAN
|292/8
50.0 overs
|294/4
43.0 overs
|14 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England
|PAK
|vs
|ENG
|358/9
50.0 overs
|359/4
44.5 overs
|13 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
|WI
|vs
|BAN
|247/9
50.0 overs
|248/5
47.2 overs