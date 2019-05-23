English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live: Congress Switches Gears, Takes Lead in Nagaland With 1,49,116 Votes
There are a total of two candidates from the Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive party battling for the Nagaland seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Trend flips as Congress takes the lead with 1,49,116 votes, pushing NDPP to the second position with 1,22,003 votes.
Tokheho Yepthomi from NDPP takes in lead in Nagaland as counting commences.
The counting has been delayed in Nagaland due to a technical error. Sources suggest that counting officials could not log in at the given time.
Guidelines briefing has concluded and counting will soon begin.
A press release from Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland, Abhijit Sinha suggests that the entire counting for the Parliamentary Constituency will take place at 13 places in the state which are currently under tight security.
The counting for this year's Lok Sabha elections has been delayed due to a technical error. According to sources, counting officials could not log in at the allotted time. The fate of candidates contesting in one constituency of Nagaland will be decided after the in the next 24 hours. In the last term, Nagaland has been angered with the delay for the signing of the Indo-Naga agreement that has been dragged for more than three years after it was tabled.
Here are 10 points that sum up the current standing of Nagaland
Nagaland counting.
- Nagaland holds one seat in the Lok Sabha.
- Latest statistics suggest that there are a total of 12, 09,613 eligible voters in the state.
- Out of the total number of voters, 6,13,409 are male, 5,96,204 female and 0 voters of the Third Gender.
- Sharingain Longkumer of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive is in direct contest with Alem Jongshi, an independent candidate in Nagaland.
- Ahead of the aforementioned filing, O. Tinujungshi Longkumer, who went missing for two days ahead of the polling, rolled back his nomination. Following him, Toshipokba Longkumer of the Opposition Naga People’s Front also cancelled his nomination.
- Despite formerly being aligned with the BJP, the NPF has taken umbrage with the promises of reviving the Citizenship Amendment Bill and abrogating Articles 370 and 35A
- Since 2004, the notable battle in Nagaland has been between the NPF and the Congress, with the NPF having the upper hand. However, due to Neiphieu Rio’s departure from the NPF and the establishment of the NDPP, outcomes can be a lot more uncertain.
- At the moment, the Lok Sabha seat is held by Neiphiu Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).
- The NDPP has been able to pass a resolution against the CAB – after Bill’s lapse – in the state assembly. However, this has not led to any break with the BJP.
- In 2014, the Naga People’s Front won 68.70% vote share in the state, while INC scored 30.10%.
