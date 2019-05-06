Election 2019 LIVE: Ex-BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav Moves SC Against Rejection of Nomination

File image of Tej Bahadur Yadav.



Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah will rally in Bihar covering three Lok Sabha seats — Champaran, Siwan and Maharajganj.



As political parties battle it out on ground to canvas votes, a number of political cases are lined up at the Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his apology affidavit for attributing the slogan “Chowkidar chor hai” to the Supreme Court in the Rafale fighter jet deal case. The top court will also hear the Rafale review petitions today.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission will respond to the Supreme Court on Congress leader Sushmita Dev’s plea alleging poll code violation by PM Modi and Amit Shah.



Besides, a Delhi court is set to hear a plea moved by AAP’s Atishi, alleging possession of two voter IDs by rival Gautam Gambhir. The court on May 1 had asked Atishi about her locus in the matter, along with some documents, and asked her about how they should proceed with the prosecution.



AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference around noon today and its East Delhi and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha candidates Atishi and Pankaj Gupta are all set to declare their constituency-wise manifestos.