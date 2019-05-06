Election 2019 LIVE: Ex-BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav Moves SC Against Rejection of Nomination

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in West Bengal today as the country votes in Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections. Modi will be in Tamluk, Jhargram and Chaibasa and travel to Odisha later in the day to review the situation following Cyclone Fani. The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with top officials in the state.
On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting in Haryana’s Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat. After Haryana, Gandhi will return to Delhi for a rally in Chandni Chowk’s Sadar Bazaar area.
May 6, 2019 11:32 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar on Monday to visit districts hit by Cyclone Fani and take stock of the situation, days after more than 35 people died and large parts of the coastal areas were badly affected by the “extremely severe” storm.
PM Modi: Communication was very good between state and Central Govt.I was also monitoring. The way people of Odisha complied with every instruction of Govt is praiseworthy #CycloneFanipic.twitter.com/2g4iMDBZin
The Congress party conducted a press conference today where party overseas head Sam Pitroda tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent comments on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. "I cannot believe that a man from Mahatma Gandhi's soil Gujarat could make such a comment on Rajiv Gandhi. He is shook because of the results of the elections till now. He promised jobs, smart cities, farmer income to be doubled, but failed to do so," he says.
May 6, 2019 10:32 am (IST)
Grenade Lobbed towards Polling Booth in Pulwama | In Jammu and Kashmir, militants lobbed a grenade towards a polling station in Pulwama district where polling is underway for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. A grenade was lobbed towards Rohmoo polling station in Pulwama but there were no reports of any casualties in the the blast, police said. The security forces have cordoned off the area. This was the first militant attack on a polling station in this Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir.
May 6, 2019 10:29 am (IST)
Mayawati's Appeal to Voters | After casting her vote in Lucknow in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati urged the people to exercise their right to vote wisely. "Women should come out of their homes and vote. Your vote is precious," she said.
Nearly 8 crore voters will seal the fate of 674 candidates in the states of - Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
May 6, 2019 10:18 am (IST)
Mahagathbandhan No Challenge: Rajnath | Union Home Minister and the BJP candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, said that the Mahagatbandhan is no challenge for the saffron party in his constituency. "I don't want to comment on her (SP-BSP-RLD candidate Poonam Sinha), as I believe elections are not about individuals but about issues," he said.
May 6, 2019 10:15 am (IST)
Smriti Irani Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi in Amethi | As Amethi went to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, BJP candidate Smriti Irani hit out at her opponent Rahul Gandhi and blamed him for the death of a man in an Amethi hospital on Sunday. The BJP on Sunday alleged that a man in need of medical treatment was turned down by the Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Amethi just because he was a beneficiary of the central government's National Health Protection Scheme.
May 6, 2019 10:04 am (IST)
Voting Underway Across 7 States | Meanwhile, voting is underway in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states -- Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Voting began at 7 a.m. today.
May 6, 2019 9:55 am (IST)
May 6, 2019 9:51 am (IST)
PM to Rally in Bengal | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon begin his campaign for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Bengal. PM Modi is scheduled to cover three seats that will go to polls on May 12 – Tamluk, Jhargram and Chaibasa. These constituencies are Trinamool Congress strongholds.
File image of Tej Bahadur Yadav.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah will rally in Bihar covering three Lok Sabha seats — Champaran, Siwan and Maharajganj.
As political parties battle it out on ground to canvas votes, a number of political cases are lined up at the Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his apology affidavit for attributing the slogan “Chowkidar chor hai” to the Supreme Court in the Rafale fighter jet deal case. The top court will also hear the Rafale review petitions today.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission will respond to the Supreme Court on Congress leader Sushmita Dev’s plea alleging poll code violation by PM Modi and Amit Shah.
Besides, a Delhi court is set to hear a plea moved by AAP’s Atishi, alleging possession of two voter IDs by rival Gautam Gambhir. The court on May 1 had asked Atishi about her locus in the matter, along with some documents, and asked her about how they should proceed with the prosecution.
AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference around noon today and its East Delhi and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha candidates Atishi and Pankaj Gupta are all set to declare their constituency-wise manifestos.