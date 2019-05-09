Election 2019 LIVE: Didi Talks of Democracy's Slap, Clay Sweets But I'm Used to Insults, Says Modi

BJP to Gift Kamal Nath Almond, Chyawanprash to Fulfill Loan Waiver Promise | Shivraj Singh Chouhan hits back at Chief Minister Kamal Nath government saying that his kin never applied for farm loan waiver. Congress had claimed 21 lakh farmers including Chouhan's brothers have availed loan waiver. Congress had gifted Chouhan almonds and Chyawanprash to sharpen his memory on Wednesday. While BJP leaders will gift almonds and Chyawanprash to CM Kamal Nath today to sharpen his memory so that he fulfills loan waiver promise made to farmers.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi today. Gandhi’s first stop will be Sirsa in Haryana where he will rally for Congress candidate Ashok Tanwar. After Haryana, it will be Madhya Pradesh where he will campaign in Sagar district. In Delhi, Gandhi will address a public meeting at the Ramlila Maidan.
On Congress and DMK alliance, Union Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted, "From May 1991 till 2004, the Congress blamed its present ally the DMK for Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. It even withdrew support from the United Front government on this ground. 28 years later, today a desperate Congress has discovered a BJP role."
From December 1990 till May 1991, when Shri Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, the Congress Party supported Chandra Shekhar government was in power.— Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 9, 2019
AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted, “Received distressing news of BJP distributing alcohol and cash in various unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters in South Delhi Parliamentary Constituency. Desperate attempts to save votes after 5 years of all Gundaraj and no work? Saddening but not surprising at all.” He also said that the party has set up surveillance team.
Anticipating the BJP's low politics, we have set up surveillance teams of top volunteers. Armed with spy cams, mobile apps & the grit to ensure free & fair elections, they're keeping a close eye on the BJP's nefarious activities.— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 9, 2019
Why is Congress Afraid to Talk About Rajiv Gandhi: GVL Rao | Why are Congress leaders acting as a slave to one family. Why do Ahmed Patel and other leaders have an issue with this? Rajiv Gandhi is remembered in this country for the Bofors scam. Why is Congress afraid of talking about Rajiv Gandhi. PM Modi has challenged Congress to fight elections in the name of Rajiv Gandhi, GVL Narasimha Rao said.
I am not worried about Mamata Banerjee's anger towards me because I have the support of 135 crore people of this country. However, she should be afraid of the people of West Bengal as they are angry at her about the chit fund scam and worried about the harassment that women face in the state: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing rally in West Benagl's Bankura.
TMC’s anti-democratic ways have angered people. No wonder people are blessing BJP. Watch from Bankura. https://t.co/aSBCOB8vdA— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2019
Union minister Arun Jaitley in a tweet said, "The Kaamdars use India’s Naval assets to strike at terror. The Naamdars use them for personal vacations with family and in-laws." His tweet comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a poll rally in Delhi ahead of the May 12 elections for seven seats, alleged that the Congress insulted the warship by using it for vacations of Gandhi family. The then government led by Gandhi and the Navy hosted his family, including in-laws, and a helicopter was also deployed in their service, Modi claimed, adding that when a family becomes supreme, the country's security is at stake.
Differentiating the poll promises made by Congress and BJP, Congress leader Kapil Sibal in a tweet asked, “Is this election about Jumlapanthi, Nakampanthi, Naamdar, Kamdar, Imandar or Jobs, Agricultural crisis, Education, Healthcare, Clean air and Clean drinking water.”
Lok Sabha Chunav 2019 :— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) May 9, 2019
Is this election about
1) Jumlapanthi
2) Nakampanthi
3) Naamdar
4) Kamdar
5) Imandar
Or
1) Jobs
2) Agricultural crisis
3) Education
4) Healthcare
5) Clean air
6) Clean drinking water
and
Survival of democratic institutions
Think and vote !
Rahul Gandhi has insulted Veer Savarkar. The fruits of his karma lie there, says Saamana. Jumping in defence of PM Modi, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana says, if Rahul Gandhi calls PM Chor, does anyone expect Modi to shower flowers on Gandhi and invite him for a tea party? Modi is being criticized at present for his comments against Rajiv Gandhi, for calling him 'Bhrashtachari'. We agree that the person serving on the position of the PM should exhibit restraint, but it cannot be shown by only one party. It has to be a two-sided affair.
AAP Candidate Atitshi to do Press Conference Today at 1 pm | 48 hours before the campaigning ends, AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi, along with party senior leader Manish Sisodia will address a press conference today at 1 pm. The party sources claim, Atishi will be doing a 'big' expose BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir and further said that it is related to what is called 'ugly' politics that Gambhir was indulged in.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is poised to reply to the prime minister's charges at his scheduled rallies at Sirsa in Haryana, Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The last venue is where Modi accused the Gandhi family of using INS Viraat as a "personal taxi" for 10 days when his family and his in-laws took a vacation, thereby allegedly compromising national security.
Modi, Priyanka Face-off in Jaunpur | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s poll rally will once again coincide in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur after yesterday’s campaign in Delhi. The Prime Minister will also address public meetings in Bankura, Purulia, Azamgarh and Prayagra. Besides Jaunpur, Priyanka Gandhi will also address poll rallies at Pratapgarh and Sultanpur.
The Election Commission will apprise the apex court after it asked EC to look into the grievances of dismissed Border Security Force jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose nomination papers to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, was cancelled. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the counsel for EC to seek instructions and apprise it by tomorrow. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Yadav, referred to an earlier verdict to the court and said election petitions can be filed during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.
The Supreme Court will today hear a plea to debar Congress president Rahul Gandhi from contesting Lok Sabha polls on account of his alleged British nationality. On 1 May, the home ministry sent Rahul Gandhi a notice seeking a response to charges that he held British citizenship. The Ministry of Home Affairs sought Gandhi's response over a complaint filed by BJP's Subramanian Swamy in 2017.
File photos of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi will cover Bankura and neighbouring Purulia. Both these constituencies will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Later in the day, PM Modi will then cover three districts in UP — Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Prayagraj.
Congress general secretary and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be holding rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi will campaign in Pratapgarh, Jaunpur and Sultanpur. At Jaunpur, both PM Modi and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to attack each other during their respective rallies. She will also hold a roadshow in Sultanpur.
Also in court today, the Election Commission will apprise the Supreme Court about the grievances of former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav who was contesting from Varanasi on an SP ticket against PM Modi before the EC rejected his candidature.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet her Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu in Kharagpur.
