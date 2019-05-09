Election 2019 LIVE: Didi Talks of Democracy's Slap, Clay Sweets But I'm Used to Insults, Says Modi

File photos of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi will cover Bankura and neighbouring Purulia. Both these constituencies will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Later in the day, PM Modi will then cover three districts in UP — Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Prayagraj.



Congress general secretary and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be holding rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi will campaign in Pratapgarh, Jaunpur and Sultanpur. At Jaunpur, both PM Modi and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to attack each other during their respective rallies. She will also hold a roadshow in Sultanpur.



Also in court today, the Election Commission will apprise the Supreme Court about the grievances of former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav who was contesting from Varanasi on an SP ticket against PM Modi before the EC rejected his candidature.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet her Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu in Kharagpur.