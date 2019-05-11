Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 6: All You Need to Know About It

| As India prepares to vote in the sixth phase of the seven-phase polling of General Elections 2019 on May 12, the candidates, as well as voters, are exhilarated for this crucial leg. The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 began on April 11, with the second phase on April 18, third phase on April 23, fourth phase on April 29 and the fifth phase on May 6. It is to be noted that this will be the second-last phase in 2019 General Elections, with the Lok Sabha Election 2019 seventh and final phase taking place on May 19.After the EVM polling for the General Election in India concludes, the final result declaration will take place on May 23. On Tuesday this week, the Election Commission of India issued a notification for the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Before India goes to poll on May 12 for the sixth phase, here are some key points about this phase of General Elections 2019:• The Sixth Phase will have Lok Sabha Elections in 7 states. Out of 59 constituencies, 34 are red alert constituencies.• The Lok Sabha Election Phase 6 has the lowest number of states going to the election for the second-lowest number of constituency seats in General Elections 2019.• Out of 979 candidates, there are 83 female candidates in the sixth phase of Indian General Elections.• The voting for the sixth phase Lok Sabha Polls will take place in Bihar (8), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (14), West Bengal (8), Haryana (10) and Delhi (7).• Out of the seven states that will vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on May 12, three states – Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal – will have voting in all the seven phases.• In Phase 6 Lok Sabha Election, 979 candidates are in the fray for 59 seats, out of which 189 candidates have criminal cases attached to them. 311 crorepati candidates will be contesting in the sixth phase General Elections.• Major party candidates, from national parties Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, as well as other regional parties, will battle it out for a few key seats in the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.• In phase six of 2019 General Elections, Congress candidate from Guna Jyotiraditya Scindia is the richest candidate contesting with assets worth Rs 374 crores, while Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gautam Gambhir is the second richest candidate with assets worth Rs 147 crore.• Shiv Sena’s candidate from West Bengal's Purulia constituency Rajib Mahato is the only candidate to declare zero assets in phase six of General Elections 2019.