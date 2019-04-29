Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Priyanka Chopra, Urmila, Rekha and Tiger Shroff Among Early Voters in Mumbai

Elections in the Maximum city, which is home to the Bollywood industry, often come with a touch of glamour. As voting began at 7 am on Monday, scores of celebrities and famed actors came out to exercise their franchise.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra, Urmila, Rekha and Tiger Shroff Among Early Voters in Mumbai
Elections in the Maximum city, which is home to the Bollywood industry, often come with a touch of glamour. As voting began at 7 am on Monday, scores of celebrities and famed actors came out to exercise their franchise.
Loading...
Mumbai goes to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday, with billionaires, celebrities and big names from Bollywood lining up along with slum dwellers to seal the fate of candidates on six seats.

A star-studded battle is expected in the financial capital. Actor Sanjay Dutt joined his sister and two-time former Congress lawmaker Priya Dutt on the campaign trail as she seeks to reclaim a seat she lost in 2014, while actress Urmila Matondkar, also from the opposition Congress party, is making her electoral debut.

Elections in the Maximum city, which is home to the Bollywood industry, often come with a touch of glamour. As voting began at 7 am on Monday, scores of celebrities and famed actors came out to exercise their franchise.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, Congress candidate from Mumbai north and actor-turned politician Urmila Matondar, seasoned actor Rekha and BJP lawmaker and actor Paresh Rawal were among the celeb voters who reached election booths in Mumbai early this morning to cast their votes as polling began in all the six seats of country's financial capital.

Urmila Matondkar

Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar flaunts her inked finger as she leaves after casting her vote. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Soon after casting her vote in Mumbai, actor-turned politician and Congress's pick from Mumbai North Urmila Matondkar requested the voters to vote intelligently. Matondkar is fielded against BJP's sitting MP Gopal Shetty.

Priyanka Chopra




After casting her vote in Mumbai, Bollywood actor and global icon Priyanka Chopra tweeted a photo of her and wrote, "This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts."

Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff arrives to cast his vote. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff arrives to cast his vote during the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Mumbai.

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Paresh Rawal arrives to cast his vote during the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Mumbai.

Rahul Bose




Actor and rugby player Rahul Bose "returned from a shooting in Hyerabad" to cast his vote, he said on Twitter. "Have you? Returned from shooting in Hyderabad to do this. Catching a flight out in two hours," the actor, who has been seen in critically-acclaimed movies such as Earth Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, tweeted.
Also Watch

