»
1-min read

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Sixth Phase: How to Find Your Polling Booth?

The voters can cast their vote only at the designated polling station that has their names mentioned in its registration sheet.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 11, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
Representative image.
Representative image.
Loading...
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | The polling in phase six of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be held on May 12. The results of the seven-phase General Election 2019 will be declared on May 23. Nearly, 979 candidates are in the fray and millions of voters will decide their fate. The states that will be voting in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Bihar (8), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (14), West Bengal (8), Haryana (10) and Delhi (7).

The Election Commission of India has set up polling booths for voting. The voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will begin at 7 am. However, the voters can only cast their vote at the designated polling station that has the voter’s name on its registration sheet. Voters can follow these steps to check their designated polling booths. Voters are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to search the polling booth online.

HOW TO SEARCH FOR YOUR POLLING BOOTH ONLINE?
Step 1: Visit National Voters' Services Portal (NSVP) official website nvsp.in
Step 2: Scroll down to search 'Booth, AC and PC'
Step 3: Enter your details to check your polling booth
Step 4: Your polling booth and other details will appear at the bottom of the page

The voter can click on 'View Details' to know their polling booth, parliamentary constituency and assembly constituency. Before clicking on the ‘search your polling booth’, the voter must check his/her name on the voter' list prepared for Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
