Lok Sabha Elections: Congress, JD(S) Finalise 20-8 Seat Sharing Deal for Karnataka
According to the formula agreed to by the two partners, the JD(S) will contest from Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shimoga, Tumkur, Hassan, Mandya, Bengaluru North, and Vijayapura constituencies.
JD(S) general secretary Danish Ali with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Kochi on March 13, 2014.
New Delhi: The Congress and the JD(S) on Wednesday finally thrashed out a 20-8 seat sharing arrangement in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11.
It was Congress that offered the CM's chair to HD Kumaraswamy despite winning more seats during the assembly elections in the state. Seen as payback, the Congress has now been given more seats for the general elections.
The seat sharing was hammered out at a meeting between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali at Kochi in Kerala this evening, party sources said.
Former CM Siddaramaiah, who had insisted that the Congress keep the Mysuru seat, had his way.
