Lok Sabha Elections: Congress, JD(S) Finalise 20-8 Seat Sharing Deal for Karnataka

The Congress and the JD(S) on Wednesday finally thrashed out a 20-8 seat sharing arrangement in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11.It was Congress that offered the CM's chair to HD Kumaraswamy despite winning more seats during the assembly elections in the state. Seen as payback, the Congress has now been given more seats for the general elections.The seat sharing was hammered out at a meeting between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali at Kochi in Kerala this evening, party sources said.According to the formula agreed to by the two partners, the JD(S) will contest from Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shimoga, Tumkur, Hassan, Mandya, Bengaluru North, and Vijayapura constituencies.JD(S) has already announced Gowda's grandsons Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna as candidates from the party bastions of Mandya and Hassan respectively. While Nikhil is son of Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, Prajwal is the son of Gowda's elder son and PWD Minister HD Revanna.The JD(S) had bargained for 10 but settled for 8 seats in the final arrangement.Tumkur which was earlier held by the Congress has now gone to the JD(S).Former CM Siddaramaiah, who had insisted that the Congress keep the Mysuru seat, had his way.