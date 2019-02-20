LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Lok Sabha Elections: PM Narendra Modi's Amethi Visit Cancelled

On Tuesday, a BJP leader said the Prime Minister was likely to visit the ordnance factory in Munshiganj here and later address a public meeting on February 27.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Amethi (UP): The proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress bastion of Amethi on February 27 has been cancelled, officials said Wednesday.

However, according to District Magistrate RM Mishra, the proposed visit has now been cancelled.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Amethi which was proposed on February 27 has been cancelled," the DM said.
