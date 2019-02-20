English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections: PM Narendra Modi's Amethi Visit Cancelled
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Amethi (UP): The proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress bastion of Amethi on February 27 has been cancelled, officials said Wednesday.
However, according to District Magistrate RM Mishra, the proposed visit has now been cancelled.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Amethi which was proposed on February 27 has been cancelled," the DM said.
